Monday, Feb. 3             

Channel 12                                               

Midnight: Meet the Artist

1 a.m.: Love Cape Ann

1:30 a.m.: Science 360

2 a.m.: Smart Boating

2:30 a.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

3 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

3:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester

4 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

5 a.m.: Writer’s Block

5:30 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks

7 a.m.: Appreciative Recovery

7:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

8 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

8:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

9 a.m.: Good News

9:30 a.m.: Now We’re Here- Brother’s Brew

11:30 a.m.: Chico and the Bman Show

Noon: Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: Good News

1:30 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

2 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

2:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

3 p.m.: Appreciative Recovery

3:30 p.m.: Nicki Talks

4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

5 p.m.: Writer’s Block

5:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

6:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester

7 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue

7:30 p.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

8 p.m.: Smart Boating

8:30 p.m.: Science 360

9 p.m.: Love Cape Ann

9:30 p.m.: Meet the Artist

10:30 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Gloucester City Council- Jan. 28

7 p.m.: High School Sports-TBA

Channel 67

9 a.m.: MA Joint Session- State of the Commonwealth- Jan. 21

7:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

Tuesday, Feb. 4    

Channel 12                                         

Midnight: Good News

12:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

1 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

1:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

2 a.m.: Appreciative Recovery

2:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks

3 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

4 a.m.: Writer’s Block

4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

5 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

5:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester

6 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

6:30 a.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

7 a.m.: Smart Boating

7:30 a.m.: Science 360

8 a.m.: Love Cape Ann

8:30 a.m.: Meet the Artist

9:30 a.m.: Here Comes the Sun- Climate Cabaret    

11:30 a.m.: National Gallery of Art series

Noon: Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: Meet the Artist

2 p.m.: Love Cape Ann

2:30 p.m.: Science 360

3 p.m.: Smart Boating

3:30 p.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

4 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue

4:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester

5 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

5:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

6 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

6:30 p.m.: Good News

7 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

8 p.m.: Writer’s Block

8:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

9 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

9:30 p.m.: Appreciative Recovery

10 p.m.: Nicki Talks

10:30 p.m.: Now We’re Here- Brother’s Brew

Channel 20        

9 a.m.: High School Sports- TBA

1 p.m.: Manchester-Essex School Committee- Jan. 28

7 p.m.: Gloucester City Council- Jan. 28

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

7 p.m.: MA Joint Session- State of the Commonwealth- Jan. 21

Wednesday, Feb. 5                                                                                  

Channel 12                                   

Midnight: Meet the Artist

1 a.m.: Love Cape Ann

1:30 a.m.: Science 360

2 a.m.: Smart Boating

2:30 a.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

3 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

3:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester

4 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

5 a.m.: Writer’s Block

5:30 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks

7 a.m.: Appreciative Recovery

7:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

8 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

8:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

9 a.m.: Good News

9:30 a.m.: Fish Tales- Radio Days

11:30 a.m.: Chico & the Bman Show

Noon: Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: Good News

1:30 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

2 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

2:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

3 p.m.: Appreciative Recovery

3:30 p.m.: Nicki Talks

4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

5 p.m.: Writer’s Block

5:30 p.m.: Discovering the Nature on Cape Ann

6 p.m.: Fish Tales- OMG

7 p.m.: Now We’re Here- Brother’s Brew                                             

8:30 p.m.: Here Comes the Sun- Climate Cabaret

10:30 p.m.: Fish Tales- I Am More

11:30 p.m.: Global 3000    

Channel 20

9 a.m.: High School Sports- TBA

3 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

7 p.m.: Gloucester Inauguration

Channel 67

8:30 a.m.: Local Music Now                                  

9 a.m.: Derby Street Variety     

9:30 a.m.: New Englanders

10 a.m.: Let’s Visit Show

10:30 a.m.: Eckankar

11:30 a.m.: Learning the Bible

7:30 p.m.: Manchester Selectmen- Feb. 3

10:30 p.m.: House of Yahweh

                                                                      

Thursday, Feb. 6   

Channel 12                                                      

Midnight: Good News

12:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

1 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

1:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

2 a.m.: Appreciative Recovery

2:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks

3 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

4 a.m.: Writer’s Block

4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

5 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

5:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester

6 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

6:30 a.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

7 a.m.: Smart Boating

7:30 a.m.: Science 360

8 a.m.: Love Cape Ann

8:30 a.m.: Meet the Artist

9:30 a.m.: Global 3000

10 a.m.: Boston Business Journal - Local Leaders Event

11 a.m.: Quarry Dance

Noon: Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: Meet the Artist

2 p.m.: Love Cape Ann

2:30 p.m.: Science 360

3 p.m.: Smart Boating

3:30 p.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

4 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue

4:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester

5 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

5:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

6 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

6:30 p.m.: Good News

7 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

8 p.m.: Writer’s Block

8:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

9 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

9:30 p.m.: Appreciative Recovery

10 p.m.: Nicki Talks

10:30 p.m.: Now We’re Here- Brother’s Brew         

Channel 20                   

9 a.m.: Gloucester Inauguration

5 p.m.: High School Sports- TBA

7 p.m.: Rockport selectmen- Feb. 4

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

3:30 p.m.: Learning the Bible

4:30 p.m.: Eckankar

5 p.m.: Derby Street Variety     

5:30 p.m.: New Englanders

6 p.m.: Let’s Visit Show

6:30 p.m.: Local Music Now

7:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony                

Friday, Feb. 7 

Channel 12

Midnight: Meet the Artist

1 a.m.: Love Cape Ann

1:30 a.m.: Science 360

2 a.m.: Smart Boating

2:30 a.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

3 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

3:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester

4 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

5 a.m.: Writer’s Block

5:30 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks

7 a.m.: Appreciative Recovery

7:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

8 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

8:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

9 a.m.: Good News

9:30 a.m.: John Sloan- Passing Through Gloucester

11 a.m.: Boston Business Journal - Local Leaders Event

Noon: Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: Good News

1:30 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

2 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

2:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

3 p.m.: Appreciative Recovery

3:30 p.m.: Nicki Talks

4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

5 p.m.: Writer’s Block

5:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

6:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester

7 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue

7:30 p.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

8 p.m.: Smart Boating

8:30 p.m.: Science 360

9 p.m.: Love Cape Ann

9:30 p.m.: Meet the Artist

10:30 p.m.: Now We’re Here- Brother’s Brew

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Judah’s Roar

7 p.m.: Gloucester Inauguration

9 p.m.: High School Sports- TBA

Channel 67                               

9 a.m.: Manchester selectmen- Feb. 3

6:30 p.m.: Local Music Now

7 p.m.: Manchester Essex Regional School Committee- Feb. 4

11:30 p.m.: Manchester selectmen- Feb. 3  

Saturday, Feb. 8                                     

Channel 12                                       

Midnight: Good News

12:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

1 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

1:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

2 a.m.: Appreciative Recovery

2:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks

3 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

4 a.m.: Writer’s Block

4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

5 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

5:30 a.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann

6 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

6:30 a.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

7 a.m.: Smart Boating

7:30 a.m.: Science 360

8 a.m.: Love Cape Ann

8:30 a.m.: Meet the Artist

9:30 a.m.: Global 3000

10 a.m.: Now We’re Here- Brother’s Brew         

Noon: Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: Meet the Artist

2 p.m.: Love Cape Ann

2:30 p.m.: Science 360

3 p.m.: Smart Boating

3:30 p.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

4 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue

4:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester

5 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

5:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

6 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

6:30 p.m.: Good News

7 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

8 p.m.: Writer’s Block

8:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

9 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

9:30 p.m.: Appreciative Recovery

10 p.m.: Nicki Talks

10:30 p.m.: Now We’re Here- Brother’s Brew         

Channel 20

9 a.m.: High School Sports- TBA

1 p.m.: Gloucester City Council- Jan. 28

7 p.m.: High School sports- TBA

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Manchester Essex Regional School Committee- Feb. 4

5 p.m.: Manchester selectmen- Feb. 3

Sunday, Feb. 9                                                                 

Channel 12                                          

Midnight: Meet the Artist

1 a.m.: Love Cape Ann

1:30 a.m.: Science 360

2 a.m.: Smart Boating

2:30 a.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

3 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

3:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester

4 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

5 a.m.: Writer’s Block

5:30 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks

7 a.m.: Appreciative Recovery

7:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

8 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

8:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

9 a.m.: Good News

9:30 a.m.: Here Comes the Sun- Climate Cabaret

Noon: Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: Good News

1:30 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

2 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

2:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

3 p.m.: Appreciative Recovery

3:30 p.m.: Nicki Talks

4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

5 p.m.: Writer’s Block

5:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

6:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester

7 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue

7:30 p.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

8 p.m.: Smart Boating

8:30 p.m.: Science 360

9 p.m.: Love Cape Ann

9:30 p.m.: Meet the Artist

10:30 p.m.: Now We’re Here- Brother’s Brew

Channel 20

9 a.m.: High School Sports- TBA

Noon: Judah’s Roar

2 p.m.: Rockport Selectmen- Feb. 4

11:30 p.m.: Rockport Selectmen- Feb. 4

Channel 67

9 a.m.: MA Joint Session- State of the Commonwealth- Jan. 21

11:30 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional School Committee- Feb. 4    

           

* Schedule subject to change

Note: For coverage of meetings and other events added after press time, please check www.1623Studios.org

 

Tags

Recommended for you