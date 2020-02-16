 Monday, Feb. 17            

Channel 12                                               

Midnight: Meet the Artist

1 a.m.: Love Cape Ann

1:30 a.m.: Science 360

2 a.m.: Smart Boating

2:30 a.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

3 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

3:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester

4 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

5 a.m.: Writer’s Block

5:30 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks

7 a.m.: Appreciative Recovery

7:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

8 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

8:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

9 a.m.: Good News

9:30 a.m.: Fish Tales- Beyond Belief

11 a.m.: Mr. Scammer, Are You Safe from Scams?

Noon: Science 360

1 p.m.: Good News

1:30 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

2 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

2:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

3 p.m.: Appreciative Recovery

3:30 p.m.: Nicki Talks

4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

5 p.m.: Writer’s Block

5:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

6:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester

7 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue

7:30 p.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

8 p.m.: Smart Boating

8:30 p.m.: Science 360

9 p.m.: Love Cape Ann

9:30 p.m.: Meet the Artist

10:30 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Gloucester City Council- Feb. 11

6 p.m.: MA House of Representatives Formal Session- Feb. 5

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

7:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

Tuesday, Feb. 18  

Channel 12                                         

Midnight: Good News

12:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

1 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

1:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

2 a.m.: Appreciative Recovery

2:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks

3 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

4 a.m.: Writer’s Block

4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

5 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

5:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester

6 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

6:30 a.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

7 a.m.: Smart Boating

7:30 a.m.: Science 360

8 a.m.: Love Cape Ann

8:30 a.m.: Meet the Artist

9:30 a.m.: League of Women Voters Gun Forum at Gloucester High School

11 a.m.: New England Cooks

Noon: Science 360

1 p.m.: Meet the Artist

2 p.m.: Love Cape Ann

2:30 p.m.: Science 360

3 p.m.: Smart Boating

3:30 p.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

4 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue

4:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester

5 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

5:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

6 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

6:30 p.m.: Good News

7 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

8 p.m.: Writer’s Block

8:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

9 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

9:30 p.m.: Appreciative Recovery

10 p.m.: Nicki Talks

10:30 p.m.: League of Women Voters Gun Forum at Gloucester High School 

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Rockport Selectmen- Feb. 4

1 p.m.: Manchester-Essex School Committee- Feb. 4

7 p.m.: Gloucester City Council- Feb. 11

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Rockport Planning Bd- Feb. 6

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

 

Wednesday, Feb. 19    

Channel 12                                 

Midnight: Meet the Artist

1 a.m.: Love Cape Ann

1:30 a.m.: Science 360

2 a.m.: Smart Boating

2:30 a.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

3 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

3:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester

4 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

5 a.m.: Writer’s Block

5:30 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks

7 a.m.: Appreciative Recovery

7:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

8 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

8:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

9 a.m.: Good News

9:30 a.m.: Now We’re Here- Manchester Public Library

11:30 a.m.: Chico & the Bman Show

Noon: Science 360

1 p.m.: Good News

1:30 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

2 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

2:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

3 p.m.: Appreciative Recovery

3:30 p.m.: Nicki Talks

4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

5 p.m.: Writer’s Block

5:30 p.m.: League of Women Voters Gun Forum at Gloucester High School

7:30 p.m.: Now We’re Here Manchester Public Library                                                                 

9:30 p.m.: Fish Tales: Beyond Belief

11 p.m.: National Gallery of Art Series

11:30 p.m.: Global 3000    

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Gloucester School Committee- Feb. 12

3 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

7 p.m.: MA House of Representatives Formal Session- Feb. 5

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Derby Street Variety     

9:30 a.m.: New Englanders

10 a.m.: Let’s Visit Show

10:30 a.m.: Eckankar

11:30 a.m.: Learning the Bible

7:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

10:30 p.m.: House of Yahweh

 

Thursday, Feb. 20                                                                           

Channel 12           

Midnight: Good News

12:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

1 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

1:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

2 a.m.: Appreciative Recovery

2:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks

3 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

4 a.m.: Writer’s Block

4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

5 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

5:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester

6 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

6:30 a.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

7 a.m.: Smart Boating

7:30 a.m.: Science 360

8 a.m.: Love Cape Ann

8:30 a.m.: Meet the Artist

9:30 a.m.: Global 3000

10 a.m.: Fish Tales: Beyond Belief

11:30 a.m.: Chico and the Bman Show

Noon: Science 360

1 p.m.: Meet the Artist

2 p.m.: Love Cape Ann

2:30 p.m.: Science 360

3 p.m.: Smart Boating

3:30 p.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

4 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue

4:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester

5 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

5:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

6 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

6:30 p.m.: Good News

7 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

8 p.m.: Writer’s Block

8:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

9 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

9:30 p.m.: Appreciative Recovery

10 p.m.: Nicki Talks

10:30 p.m.: Now We’re Here- Manchester Public Library

Channel 20               

9 a.m.: MA Joint Committee on Public Safety and Homeland Security

7 p.m.: Rockport Selectmen- Feb. 4

Channel 67               

9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

3:30 p.m.: Learning the Bible

4:30 p.m.: Eckankar

5 p.m.: Derby Street Variety     

5:30 p.m.: New Englanders

6 p.m.: Let’s Visit Show

7:30 p.m.: Manchester Selectmen- Feb. 18

 

Friday, Feb. 21                                                               

Channel 12             

Midnight: Meet the Artist

1 a.m.: Love Cape Ann

1:30 a.m.: Science 360

2 a.m.: Smart Boating

2:30 a.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

3 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

3:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester

4 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

5 a.m.: Writer’s Block

5:30 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks

7 a.m.: Appreciative Recovery

7:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

8 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

8:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

9 a.m.: Good News

9:30 a.m.: Climate Cabaret

11:30 a.m.: National Gallery of Art Series

Noon: Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: Good News

1:30 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

2 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

2:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

3 p.m.: Appreciative Recovery

3:30 p.m.: Nicki Talks

4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

5 p.m.: Writer’s Block

5:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

6:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester

7 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue

7:30 p.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

8 p.m.: Smart Boating

8:30 p.m.: Science 360

9 p.m.: Love Cape Ann

9:30 p.m.: Meet the Artist

10:30 p.m.: League of Women Voters Gun Forum at Gloucester High School

Channel 20        

9 a.m.: Judah’s Roar

11 p.m.: MA Joint Committee on Public Safety and Homeland Security

7 p.m.: Gloucester School Committee- Feb. 12

11:30 p.m.: Gloucester School Committee- Feb. 12

Channel 67                               

9 a.m.: Manchester Selectmen- Feb. 18

7 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional School Committee- Feb. 4

11:30 p.m.: Manchester Selectmen- Feb. 18            

Saturday, Feb. 22                                       

Channel 12                              

Midnight: Good News

12:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

1 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

1:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

2 a.m.: Appreciative Recovery

2:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks

3 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

4 a.m.: Writer’s Block

4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

5 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

5:30 a.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann

6 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

6:30 a.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

7 a.m.: Smart Boating

7:30 a.m.: Science 360

8 a.m.: Love Cape Ann

8:30 a.m.: Meet the Artist

9:30 a.m.: Global 3000

10 a.m.: League of Women Voters Gun Forum at Gloucester High School

Noon: Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: Meet the Artist

2 p.m.: Love Cape Ann

2:30 p.m.: Science 360

3 p.m.: Smart Boating

3:30 p.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

4 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue

4:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester

5 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

5:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

6 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

6:30 p.m.: Good News

7 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

8 p.m.: Writer’s Block

8:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

9 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

9:30 p.m.: Appreciative Recovery

10 p.m.: Nicki Talks

10:30 p.m.: Fish Tales: Beyond Belief

Channel 20     

9 a.m.: Gloucester School Committee- Feb. 12

1 p.m.: Gloucester City Council- Feb. 11

7 p.m.: MA House of Representatives Formal Session- Feb. 5

11:30 p.m.: Gloucester City Council- Feb. 11

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Manchester Essex Regional School Committee- Feb. 4

1 p.m.: Rockport Planning Bd- Feb. 6

5 p.m.: Manchester Selectmen- Feb. 18

11:30 p.m.: Rockport Planning Bd- Feb. 6

Sunday, Feb. 23                                   

Channel 12

Midnight: Meet the Artist

1 a.m.: Love Cape Ann

1:30 a.m.: Science 360

2 a.m.: Smart Boating

2:30 a.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

3 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

3:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester

4 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

5 a.m.: Writer’s Block

5:30 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks

7 a.m.: Appreciative Recovery

7:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

8 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

8:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

9 a.m.: Good News

9:30 a.m.: Fish Tales: Beyond Belief

11 a.m.: Boston Business Journal - Local Leaders Event

Noon: Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: Good News

1:30 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

2 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

2:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

3 p.m.: Appreciative Recovery

3:30 p.m.: Nicki Talks

4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

5 p.m.: Writer’s Block

5:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

6:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester

7 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue

7:30 p.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

8 p.m.: Smart Boating

8:30 p.m.: Science 360

9 p.m.: Love Cape Ann

9:30 p.m.: Meet the Artist

10:30 p.m.: League of Women Voters Gun Forum at Gloucester High School

Channel 20

9 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Formal Session- Feb. 5

Noon: Judah’s Roar

2 p.m.: Rockport Selectmen- Feb. 4

11:30 p.m.: Rockport Selectmen- Feb. 4

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

11:30 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional School Committee- Feb. 4                

                                                                              

* Schedule subject to change.

Note: For coverage of meetings and other events added after press time, please check www.1623Studios.org

Tags

Recommended for you