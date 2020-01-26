Monday, Jan. 27

Channel 12  

Midnight: Short and Sweet

1 a.m.: Love Cape Ann

1:30 a.m.: Science 360

2 a.m.: Smart Boating

2:30 a.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

3 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

3:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester

4 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

5 a.m.: Writer’s Block

5:30 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks

7 a.m.: Appreciative Recovery

7:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

8 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

8:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

9 a.m.: Good News

9:30 a.m.: Here Comes the Sun- Climate Cabaret    

11:30 a.m.: Chico & the Bman Show

Noon: Democracy Now

1 p.m.: Good News

1:30 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

2 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

2:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

3 p.m.: Appreciative Recovery

3:30 p.m.: Nicki Talks

4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

5 p.m.: Writer’s Block

5:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

6:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester

7 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue

7:30 p.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

8 p.m.: Smart Boating

8:30 p.m.: Science 360

9 p.m.: Love Cape Ann

9:30 p.m.: Short and Sweet

10:30 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Gloucester Inauguration

6 p.m.: High School Sports-TBA

8 p.m.: High School Sports-TBA

Channel 67

9 a.m.: MA Joint Comm on Housing- Jan. 14

7:30 p.m.: Manchester Selectmen- Jan. 21

Tuesday, Jan. 28 

Channel 12            

Midnight: Good News

12:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

1 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

1:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

2 a.m.: Appreciative Recovery

2:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks

3 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

4 a.m.: Writer’s Block

4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

5 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

5:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester

6 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

6:30 a.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

7 a.m.: Smart Boating

7:30 a.m.: Science 360

8 a.m.: Love Cape Ann

8:30 a.m.: Short and Sweet

9:30 a.m.: Now We’re Here-1623 Studios

11 a.m.: Boston Business Journal - Local Leaders Event

Noon: Democracy Now

1 p.m.: Short and Sweet

2 p.m.: Love Cape Ann

2:30 p.m.: Science 360

3 p.m.: Smart Boating

3:30 p.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

4 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue

4:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester

5 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

5:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

6 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age 

6:30 p.m.: Good News

7 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

8 p.m.: Writer’s Block

8:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

9 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

9:30 p.m.: Appreciative Recovery

10 p.m.: Nicki Talks

10:30 p.m.: Now We’re Here-1623 Studios              

Channel 20     

9 a.m.: Rockport Selectmen- Jan. 21

5 p.m.: High School Sports-TBA

7 p.m.:   Gloucester Inauguration

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

11 a.m.: MA State of the Commonwealth Address

7 p.m.: MA Joint Comm on Housing- Jan. 14

Wednesday, Jan. 29                        

Channel 12                                   

Midnight: Short and Sweet

1 a.m.: Love Cape Ann

1:30 a.m.: Science 360

2 a.m.: Smart Boating

2:30 a.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

3 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

3:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester

4 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

5 a.m.: Writer’s Block

5:30 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks

7 a.m.: Appreciative Recovery

7:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

8 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

8:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

9 a.m.: Good News

9:30 a.m.: Quarry Dance

11 a.m.: National Gallery of Art Series

11:30 a.m.: Chico & the Bman Show

Noon: Democracy Now

1 p.m.: Good News

1:30 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

2 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

2:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

3 p.m.: Appreciative Recovery

3:30 p.m.: Nicki Talks

4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

5 p.m.: Writer’s Block

5:30 p.m.: Boston Business Journal - Local Leaders Event

6:30 p.m.: Now We’re Here-1623 Studios

8 p.m.: Here Comes the Sun- Climate Cabaret

10 p.m.: Homer’s Wine-Dark Seas

11:30 p.m.: Global 3000    

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Gloucester School Committee- Jan. 22

3 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

7 p.m.: High School Sports-TBA

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Derby Street Variety     

9:30 a.m.: New Englanders

10 a.m.: Let’s Visit Show

10:30 a.m.: Eckankar

11:30 a.m.: Learning the Bible

7:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

10:30 p.m.: House of Yahweh

Thursday, Jan. 30

Channel 12               

Midnight: Good News

12:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

1 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

1:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

2 a.m.: Appreciative Recovery

2:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks

3 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

4 a.m.: Writer’s Block

4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

5 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

5:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester

6 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

6:30 a.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

7 a.m.: Smart Boating

7:30 a.m.: Science 360

8 a.m.: Love Cape Ann

8:30 a.m.: Short and Sweet

9:30 a.m.: Global 3000

10 a.m.: Now We’re Here- 1623 Studios

Noon: Democracy Now

1 p.m.: Short and Sweet

2 p.m.: Love Cape Ann

2:30 p.m.: Science 360

3 p.m.: Smart Boating

3:30 p.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

4 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue

4:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester

5 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

5:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

6 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

6:30 p.m.: Good News

7 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

8 p.m.: Writer’s Block

8:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

9 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

9:30 p.m.: Appreciative Recovery

10 p.m.: Nicki Talks

10:30 p.m.: Fish Tales- I Am More

11:30 p.m.: Discovering the Nature on Cape Ann

Channel 20                

9 a.m.: Gloucester Inauguration

5 p.m.: High School Sports-TBA

7 p.m.: Rockport Selectmen- Jan. 21

Channel 67               

9 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Formal Session- Jan. 15

3:30 p.m.: Learning the Bible

4:30 p.m.: Eckankar

5 p.m.: Derby Street Variety     

5:30 p.m.: New Englanders

6 p.m.: Let’s Visit Show

7:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

9:30 p.m.: MA State of the Commonwealth Address

Friday, Jan. 31                                   

Channel 12                 

Midnight: Short and Sweet

1 a.m.: Love Cape Ann

1:30 a.m.: Science 360

2 a.m.: Smart Boating

2:30 a.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

3 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

3:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester

4 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

5 a.m.: Writer’s Block

5:30 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks

7 a.m.: Appreciative Recovery

7:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

8 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

8:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

9 a.m.: Good News

9:30 a.m.: Fish Tales- Birth

11 a.m.: Now We’re Here- Brother’s Brew-LIVE

1 p.m.: Good News

1:30 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

2 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

2:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

3 p.m.: Appreciative Recovery

3:30 p.m.: Nicki Talks

4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

5 p.m.: Writer’s Block

5:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

6:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester

7 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue

7:30 p.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

8 p.m.: Smart Boating

8:30 p.m.: Science 360

9 p.m.: Love Cape Ann

9:30 p.m.: Short and Sweet

10 p.m.: Here Comes the Sun- Climate Cabaret  

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Judah’s Roar

Noon: MA State of the Commonwealth Address

5 p.m.: High School Sports-TBA

7 p.m.: High School Sports-TBA

9 p.m.: High School Sports-TBA

Channel 67                     

9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

7 p.m.: MA House of Representatives Formal Session- Jan. 15

Saturday, Feb. 1          

Channel 12

Midnight: Good News

12:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

1 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

1:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

2 a.m.: Appreciative Recovery

2:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks

3 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

4 a.m.: Writer’s Block

4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

5 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

5:30 a.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann

6 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

6:30 a.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

7 a.m.: Smart Boating

7:30 a.m.: Science 360

8 a.m.: Love Cape Ann

8:30 a.m.: Short and Sweet

9:30 a.m.: Global 3000

10 a.m.: Now We’re Here- Brother’s Brew         

Noon: Democracy Now

1 p.m.: Short and Sweet

2 p.m.: Love Cape Ann

2:30 p.m.: Science 360

3 p.m.: Smart Boating

3:30 p.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

4 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue

4:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester

5 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

5:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

6 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

6:30 p.m.: Good News

7 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

8 p.m.: Writer’s Block

8:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

9 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

9:30 p.m.: Appreciative Recovery

10 p.m.: Nicki Talks

10:30 p.m.: Now We’re Here- Brother’s Brew         

Channel 20                   

9 a.m.: High School Sports-TBA

1 p.m.: Gloucester City Council- Jan. 28

5 p.m.: Gloucester Inauguration

7 p.m.: High School Sports-TBA

9 p.m.: High School Sports-TBA

11:30 p.m.: Gloucester City Council- Jan. 28

Channel 67

9 a.m.: MA Joint Comm on Housing- Jan. 14

5 p.m.: MA House of Representatives Formal Session- Jan. 15

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony                

Sunday, Feb. 2                                   

Channel 12

Midnight: Short and Sweet

1 a.m.: Love Cape Ann

1:30 a.m.: Science 360

2 a.m.: Smart Boating

2:30 a.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

3 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

3:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester

4 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

5 a.m.: Writer’s Block

5:30 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks

7 a.m.: Appreciative Recovery

7:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

8 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

8:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

9 a.m.: Good News

9:30 a.m.: Now We’re Here- Brother’s Brew

Noon: Democracy Now

1 p.m.: Good News

1:30 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

2 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

2:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

3 p.m.: Appreciative Recovery

3:30 p.m.: Nicki Talks

4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

5 p.m.: Writer’s Block

5:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack                     

6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

6:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester

7 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue

7:30 p.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

8 p.m.: Smart Boating

8:30 p.m.: Science 360

9 p.m.: Love Cape Ann

9:30 p.m.: Short and Sweet

10:30 p.m.: Now We’re Here- Brother’s Brew

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Gloucester Inauguration

Noon: Judah’s Roar

2 p.m.: High School Sports-TBA

6 p.m.: High School Sports-TBA

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

6 p.m.: MA Joint Comm on Housing- Jan. 14

* Schedule subject to change

Note: For coverage of meetings and other events added after press time, please check 1623Studios.org

 

Tags

Recommended for you