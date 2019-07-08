Tuesday, July 9
Channel 12
Midnight: Good News
12:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
1 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
1:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
2 a.m.: Appreciative Recovery
2:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks
3 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
4 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack
4:30 a.m.: Writer’s Block
5 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
5:30 a.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann
6 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue
6:30 a.m.: Superintendent’s Corner
7 a.m.: Smart Boating
7:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Report
8 a.m.: Love Cape Ann
8:30 a.m.: Short and Sweet
9:30 a.m.: Global 3000
10 a.m.: Fish Tales: OMG
11 a.m.: Economic Breakfast 2019
Noon: Democracy Now!
1 p.m.: Short and Sweet
2 p.m.: Love Cape Ann
2:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Report
3 p.m.: Smart Boating
3:30 p.m.: Superintendent’s Corner
4 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue
4:30 p.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann
5 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
5:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
6 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
6:30 p.m.: Good News
7 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
8 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack
8:30 p.m.: Writer’s Block
9 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
9:30 p.m.: Appreciative Recovery
10 p.m.: Nicki Talks
10:30 p.m.: Fish Tales: Family Secrets
11 p.m.: National Gallery of Art Series
Channel 20
9 a.m.: MERHS Graduation
5 p.m.: GHS Graduation
7 p.m.: Gloucester City Council- live
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Derby Street Variety
9:30 a.m.: New Englanders
10 a.m.: Let’s Visit Show
10:30 a.m.: Eckankar
11 a.m.: Learning the Bible
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
Wednesday, July 10
Channel 12
Midnight: Short and Sweet
1 a.m.: Love Cape Ann
1:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Report
2 a.m.: Smart Boating
2:30 a.m.: Superintendent’s Corner
3 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue
3:30 a.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann
4 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
4:30 a.m.: Writer’s Block
5 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack
5:30 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks
7 a.m.: Appreciative Recovery
7:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
8 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
8:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
9 a.m.: Good News
9:30 a.m.: Tick Talk
Noon: Democracy Now!
1 p.m.: Good News
1:30 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
2 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
2:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
3 p.m.: Appreciative Recovery
3:30 p.m.: Nicki Talks
4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
5 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack
5:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Report
6 p.m.: Vaping, Marijuana and Adolescents Forum
7 p.m.: Fish Tales: Radio Days
11:30 p.m.: Global 3000
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Preservation Awards 2019
3 p.m.: Judah’s Roar
7 p.m.: MERHS Graduation
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
7:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
10:30 p.m.: House of Yahweh
Thursday, July 11
Channel 12
Midnight: Good News
12:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
1 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
1:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
2 a.m.: Appreciative Recovery
2:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks
3 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
4 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack
4:30 a.m.: Writer’s Block
5 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
5:30 a.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann
6 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue
6:30 a.m.: Superintendent’s Corner
7 a.m.: Smart Boating
7:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Report
8 a.m.: Love Cape Ann
8:30 a.m.: Short and Sweet
9:30 a.m.: Global 3000
10 a.m.: Quarry Dance
11:30 a.m.: Fish Tales: High School
Noon: Democracy Now!
1 p.m.: Short and Sweet
2 p.m.: Love Cape Ann
2:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Report
3 p.m.: Smart Boating
3:30 p.m.: Superintendent’s Corner
4 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue
4:30 p.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann
5 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
5:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
6 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
6:30 p.m.: Good News
7 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
8 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack
8:30 p.m.: Writer’s Block
9 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
9:30 p.m.: Appreciative Recovery
10 p.m.: Nicki Talks
10:30 p.m.: Fish Tales- I A.m.: More
11:30 p.m.: TED Talks
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Rena Finder- Against Forgetting
1 p.m.: RHS Graduation
5 p.m.: MERHS Graduation
7 p.m.: GHS Graduation
9 p.m.: RHS Graduation
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
3:30 p.m.: Learning the Bible
4:30 p.m.: Eckankar
5 p.m.: Derby Street Variety
5:30 p.m.: New Englanders
6 p.m.: Let’s Visit Show
7:30 p.m.: Manchester Selectmen-July 8
Friday, July 12
Channel 12
Midnight: Short and Sweet
1 a.m.: Love Cape Ann
1:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Report
2 a.m.: Smart Boating
2:30 a.m.: Superintendent’s Corner
3 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue
3:30 a.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann
4 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
4:30 a.m.: Writer’s Block
5 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack
5:30 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks
7 a.m.: Appreciative Recovery
7:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
8 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
8:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
9 a.m.: Good News
9:30 a.m.: Fish Tales - Radio Days
11:30 a.m.: Chico & the Bman show
Noon: Science 360
1 p.m.: Good News
1:30 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
2 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
2:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
3 p.m.: Appreciative Recovery
3:30 p.m.: Nicki Talks
4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
5 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack
5:30 p.m.: Writer’s Block
6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
6:30 p.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann
7 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue
7:30 p.m.: Superintendent’s Corner
8 p.m.: Smart Boating
8:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Report
9 p.m.: Love Cape Ann
9:30 p.m.: Short and Sweet
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Judah’s Roar
5 p.m.: MERHS Graduation
8 p.m.: GHS Graduation
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Manchester Selectmen- July 8
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
11:30 p.m.: Manchester Selectmen- July 8
Saturday, July 13
Channel 12
Midnight: Good News
12:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
1 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
1:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
2 a.m.: Appreciative Recovery
2:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks
3 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
4 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack
4:30 a.m.: Writer’s Block
5 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
5:30 a.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann
6 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue
6:30 a.m.: Superintendent’s Corner
7 a.m.: Smart Boating
7:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Report
8 a.m.: Love Cape Ann
8:30 a.m.: Short and Sweet
9:30 a.m.: Discovering the Nature of Cape Ann
10 a.m.: Quarry Dance 7
11:30 a.m.: Health Chat
Noon: Science 360
1 p.m.: Short and Sweet
2 p.m.: Love Cape Ann
2:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Report
3 p.m.: Smart Boating
3:30 p.m.: Superintendent’s Corner
4 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue
4:30 p.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann
5 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
5:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
6 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
6:30 p.m.: Good News
7 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
8 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack
8:30 p.m.: Writer’s Block
9 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
9:30 p.m.: Appreciative Recovery
10 p.m.: Nicki Talks
10:30 p.m.: Greg Gibson & JoeAnn Hart Readings
Channel 20
9 a.m.: MERHS Graduation
1 p.m.: Gloucester City Council- July 9
7 p.m.: Preservation Awards 2019
9 p.m.: GHS Graduation
11:30 p.m.: Gloucester City Council- July 9
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
5 p.m.: Manchester Selectmen- July 8
Sunday, July 14
Channel 12
Midnight: Short and Sweet
1 a.m.: Love Cape Ann
1:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Report
2 a.m.: Smart Boating
2:30 a.m.: Superintendent’s Corner
3 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue
3:30 a.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann
4 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
4:30 a.m.: Writer’s Block
5 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack
5:30 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks
7 a.m.: Appreciative Recovery
7:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
8 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
8:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
9 a.m.: Good News
9:30 a.m.: Vaping, Marijuana and Adolescents Forum
Noon: Science 360
1 p.m.: Good News
1:30 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
2 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
2:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
3 p.m.: Appreciative Recovery
3:30 p.m.: Nicki Talks
4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
5 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack
5:30 p.m.: Writer’s Block
6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
6:30 p.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann
7 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue
7:30 p.m.: Superintendent’s Corner
8 p.m.: Smart Boating
8:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Report
9 p.m.: Love Cape Ann
9:30 p.m.: Short and Sweet
10:30 p.m.: Freda World Music Concert
Channel 20
9 a.m.: RHS Graduation
Noon: Judah’s Roar
2 p.m.: GHS Graduation
6 p.m.: MERHS Graduation
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.