Monday, march 2            

Channel 12                                               

Midnight: Meet the Artist

12:30 a.m.: Happy. Healthy. Humanity

1 a.m.: Love Cape Ann

1:30 a.m.: Science360

2 a.m.: Smart Boating

2:30 a.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

3 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

3:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester

4 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

5 a.m.: Writer’s Block

5:30 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks

7 a.m.: The Kindness Project

7:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

8 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

8:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

9 a.m.: Good News

9:30 a.m.: Now We’re Here- Rocky Neck Art Colony

11:30 a.m.: NASA

Noon: Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: Good News

1:30 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

2 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

2:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

3 p.m.: The Kindness Project

3:30 p.m.: Nicki Talks

4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

5 p.m.: Writer’s Block

5:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

6:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester

7 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue

7:30 p.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

8 p.m.: Smart Boating

8:30 p.m.: Science 360

9 p.m.: Love Cape Ann

9:30 p.m.: Meet the Artist

10 p.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity

10:30 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Gloucester City Council- Feb. 26

6 p.m.: MA Black Excellence on the Hill – February 11

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

7:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

Tuesday, March 3

Channel 12

Midnight: Good News

12:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

1 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

1:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

2 a.m.: The Kindness Project

2:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks

3 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

4 a.m.: Writer’s Block

4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

5 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

5:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester

6 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

6:30 a.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

7 a.m.: Smart Boating

7:30 a.m.: Science 360

8 a.m.: Love Cape Ann

8:30 a.m.: Meet the Artist

9 p.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity

9:30 a.m.: League of Women Voters Gun Forum at Gloucester High School

11:30 a.m.: Science360

Noon: Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: Meet the Artist

1:30 p.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity

2 p.m.: Love Cape Ann

2:30 p.m.: Science 360

3 p.m.: Smart Boating

3:30 p.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

4 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue

4:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester

5 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

5:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

6 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

6:30 p.m.: Good News

7 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

8 p.m.: Writer’s Block

8:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

9 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

9:30 p.m.: The Kindness Project

10 p.m.: Nicki Talks

10:30 p.m.: Fish Tales- True Love

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Rockport Selectmen- Feb. 25

7 p.m.: Gloucester City Council- Feb. 25

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

6 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

Wednesday, March 4

Channel 12

Midnight: Meet the Artist

13:30 a.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity

1 a.m.: Love Cape Ann

1:30 a.m.: Science 360

2 a.m.: Smart Boating

2:30 a.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

3 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

3:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester

4 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

5 a.m.: Writer’s Block

5:30 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks

7 a.m.: The Kindness Project

7:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

8 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

8:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

9 a.m.: Good News

9:30 a.m.: Climate Cabaret

11:30 a.m.: Chico & the Bman Show

Noon: Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: Good News

1:30 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

2 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

2:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

3 p.m.: The Kindness Project

3:30 p.m.: Nicki Talks

4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

5 p.m.: Writer’s Block

5:30 p.m.: Fish Tales- Beyond Belief

7 p.m.: Now We’re Here- Rocky Neck Art Colony

9:30 p.m.: League of Women Voters Gun Forum at Gloucester High School

11:30 p.m.: Global 3000

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Gloucester School Committee- Feb. 26

3 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

7 p.m.: MA Black Excellence on the Hill – February 11

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Derby Street Variety

9:30 a.m.: New Englanders

10 a.m.: Let’s Visit Show

10:30 a.m.: Eckankar

11:30 a.m.: Learning the Bible

7:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

10:30 p.m.: House of Yahweh

Thursday, March 5

Channel 12

Midnight: Good News

12:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

1 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

1:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

2 a.m.: The Kindness Project

2:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks

3 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

4 a.m.: Writer’s Block

4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

5 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

5:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester

6 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

6:30 a.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

7 a.m.: Smart Boating

7:30 a.m.: Science 360

8 a.m.: Love Cape Ann

8:30 a.m.: Meet the Artist

9 a.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity

9:30 a.m.: Global 3000

10 a.m.: League of Women Voters Gun Forum at Gloucester High School

Noon: Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: Meet the Artist

1:30 p.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity

2 p.m.: Love Cape Ann

2:30 p.m.: Science 360

3 p.m.: Smart Boating

3:30 p.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

4 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue

4:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester

5 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

5:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

6 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

6:30 p.m.: Good News

7 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

8 p.m.: Writer’s Block

8:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

9 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

9:30 p.m.: The Kindness Project

10 p.m.: Nicki Talks

10:30 p.m.: Fish Tales- True Love

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Current Topics in Science- Forecasting Nature: Ecological Experiments in a Time of

Planetary Change

7 p.m.: Rockport Selectmen- Feb. 25

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

3:30 p.m.: Learning the Bible

4:30 p.m.: Eckankar

5 p.m.: Derby Street Variety

5:30 p.m.: New Englanders

6 p.m.: Let’s Visit Show

7:30 p.m.: Rockport Planning Board- Live

Friday, March 6

Channel 12

Midnight: Meet the Artist

1:30 p.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity

1 a.m.: Love Cape Ann

1:30 a.m.: Science 360

2 a.m.: Smart Boating

2:30 a.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

3 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

3:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester

4 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

5 a.m.: Writer’s Block

5:30 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks

7 a.m.: The Kindness Project

7:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

8 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

8:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

9 a.m.: Good News

9:30 a.m.: Fish Tales- True Love

11 a.m.: Chef’s Table Series

Noon: Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: Good News

1:30 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

2 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

2:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

3 p.m.: The Kindness Project

3:30 p.m.: Nicki Talks

4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

5 p.m.: Writer’s Block

5:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

6:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester

7 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue

7:30 p.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

8 p.m.: Smart Boating

8:30 p.m.: Science 360

9 p.m.: Love Cape Ann

9:30 p.m.: Meet the Artist

10 p.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity

10:30 p.m.: League of Women Voters Gun Forum at Gloucester High School

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Judah’s Roar

7 p.m.: Gloucester School Committee- Feb. 25

11:30 p.m.: Gloucester School Committee- Feb. 25

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Manchester Selectmen- Mar. 2

7 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional School Committee- Mar. 3

11:30 p.m.: Manchester Selectmen- Mar. 2

Saturday, March 7

Channel 12

Midnight: Good News

12:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

1 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

1:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

2 a.m.: The Kindness Project

2:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks

3 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

4 a.m.: Writer’s Block

4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

5 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

5:30 a.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann

6 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

6:30 a.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

7 a.m.: Smart Boating

7:30 a.m.: Science 360

8 a.m.: Love Cape Ann

8:30 a.m.: Meet the Artist

9 a.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity

9:30 a.m.: Global 3000

10 a.m.: Now We’re Here- Rocky Neck Art Colony

Noon: Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: Meet the Artist

1:30 p.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity

2 p.m.: Love Cape Ann

2:30 p.m.: Science 360

3 p.m.: Smart Boating

3:30 p.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

4 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue

4:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester

5 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

5:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

6 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

6:30 p.m.: Good News

7 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

8 p.m.: Writer’s Block

8:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

9 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

9:30 p.m.: The Kindness Project

10 p.m.: Nicki Talks

10:30 p.m.: Fish Tales- True Love

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Gloucester School Committee- Feb. 26

1 p.m.: Gloucester City Council- Feb. 25

11:30 p.m.: Gloucester City Council- Feb. 25

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Manchester Essex Regional School Committee – Mar. 3

5 p.m.: Manchester Selectmen- Mar. 2

Sunday, March 8

Channel 12

Midnight: Meet the Artist

12:30 a.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity

1 a.m.: Love Cape Ann

1:30 a.m.: Science 360

2 a.m.: Smart Boating

2:30 a.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

3 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

3:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester

4 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

5 a.m.: Writer’s Block

5:30 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks

7 a.m.: The Kindness Project

7:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

8 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

8:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

9 a.m.: Good News

9:30 a.m.: Fish Tales- True Love

11 a.m.: Quarry Dance

Noon: Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: Good News

1:30 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

2 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

2:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

3 p.m.: The Kindness Project

3:30 p.m.: Nicki Talks

4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

5 p.m.: Writer’s Block

5:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

6:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester

7 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue

7:30 p.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

8 p.m.: Smart Boating

8:30 p.m.: Science 360

9 p.m.: Love Cape Ann

9:30 p.m.: Meet the Artist

10 p.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity

10:30 p.m.: Now We’re Here- Rocky Neck Art Colony

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Current Topics in Science- Forecasting Nature: Ecological Experiments in a Time of

Planetary Change

Noon: Judah’s Roar

2 p.m.: Rockport Selectmen- Mar. 25

6 p.m.: MA Black Excellence on the Hill – February 11

11:30 p.m.: Rockport Selectmen- Mar. 25

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

11:30 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional School Committee- Mar. 3

* Schedule subject to change

Note: For coverage of meetings and other events added after press time, please check www.1623Studios.org

Tags

Recommended for you