Monday, march 16
Channel 12
Midnight: Meet the Artist
12:30 a.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity
1 a.m.: Love Cape Ann
1:30 a.m.: Science360
2 a.m.: Smart Boating
2:30 a.m.: Superintendent’s Corner
3 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue
3:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester
4 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack
5 a.m.: Writer’s Block
5:30 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks
7 a.m.: The Kindness Project
7:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
8 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
8:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
9 a.m.: Good News
9:30 a.m.: High School Social Media Rock Stars Panel Discussion
11 a.m.: Science360
Noon: Democracy Now!
1 p.m.: Good News
1:30 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
2 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
2:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
3 p.m.: The Kindness Project
3:30 p.m.: Nicki Talks
4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
5 p.m.: Writer’s Block
5:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack
6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
6:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester
7 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue
7:30 p.m.: Superintendent’s Corner
8 p.m.: Smart Boating
8:30 p.m.: Science 360
9 p.m.: Love Cape Ann
9:30 p.m.: Meet the Artist
10 p.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity
10:30 p.m.: Judah’s Roar
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Gloucester City Council- March 10
6 p.m.: MA Joint Committee on Public Health – March 4
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
7:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
Tuesday, March 17
Channel 12
Midnight: Good News
12:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
1 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
1:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
2 a.m.: The Kindness Project
2:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks
3 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
4 a.m.: Writer’s Block
4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack
5 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
5:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester
6 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue
6:30 a.m.: Superintendent’s Corner
7 a.m.: Smart Boating
7:30 a.m.: Science 360
8 a.m.: Love Cape Ann
8:30 a.m.: Meet the Artist
9 p.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity
9:30 a.m.: Now We’re Here- Rocky Neck
11:30 a.m.: Chico & the Bman Show
Noon: Democracy Now!
1 p.m.: Meet the Artist
1:30 p.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity
2 p.m.: Love Cape Ann
2:30 p.m.: Science 360
3 p.m.: Smart Boating
3:30 p.m.: Superintendent’s Corner
4 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue
4:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester
5 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
5:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
6 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
6:30 p.m.: Good News
7 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
8 p.m.: Writer’s Block
8:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack
9 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
9:30 p.m.: The Kindness Project
10 p.m.: Nicki Talks
10:30 p.m.: High School Social Media Rock Stars Panel Discussion
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Rockport Selectmen- March 10
1 p.m.: Manchester-Essex School Committee- March 3
7 p.m.: Gloucester City Council
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
6 p.m.: Rockport Selectmen- March 10
Wednesday, March 18
Channel 12
Midnight: Meet the Artist
13:30 a.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity
1 a.m.: Love Cape Ann
1:30 a.m.: Science 360
2 a.m.: Smart Boating
2:30 a.m.: Superintendent’s Corner
3 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue
3:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester
4 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack
5 a.m.: Writer’s Block
5:30 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks
7 a.m.: The Kindness Project
7:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
8 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
8:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
9 a.m.: Good News
9:30 a.m.: Fish Tales- Beyond Belief
11:30 a.m.: Chico & the Bman Show
Noon: Democracy Now!
1 p.m.: Good News
1:30 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
2 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
2:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
3 p.m.: The Kindness Project
3:30 p.m.: Nicki Talks
4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
5 p.m.: Writer’s Block
5:30 p.m.: South Coast Matters- Climate Discussion
6 p.m.: Climate Cabaret
8 p.m.: High School Social Media Rock Stars Panel Discussion
9:30 p.m.: League of Women Voters Gun Forum at GHS
11:30 p.m.: Global 3000
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Gloucester School Committee- Mar. 11
3 p.m.: Judah’s Roar
7 p.m.: MA House of Representatives Formal Session– March 4
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Derby Street Variety
9:30 a.m.: New Englanders
10 a.m.: Let’s Visit Show
10:30 a.m.: Eckankar
11:30 a.m.: Learning the Bible
7:30 p.m.: Manchester Selectmen- March 16
10:30 p.m.: House of Yahweh
Thursday, March 19
Channel 12
Midnight: Good News
12:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
1 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
1:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
2 a.m.: The Kindness Project
2:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks
3 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
4 a.m.: Writer’s Block
4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack
5 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
5:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester
6 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue
6:30 a.m.: Superintendent’s Corner
7 a.m.: Smart Boating
7:30 a.m.: Science 360
8 a.m.: Love Cape Ann
8:30 a.m.: Meet the Artist
9 a.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity
9:30 a.m.: Global 3000
10 a.m.: High School Social Media Rock Stars Panel Discussion
11:30 a.m.: South Coast Matters- Climate Discussion
Noon: Science 360
1 p.m.: Meet the Artist
1:30 p.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity
2 p.m.: Love Cape Ann
2:30 p.m.: Science 360
3 p.m.: Smart Boating
3:30 p.m.: Superintendent’s Corner
4 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue
4:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester
5 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
5:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
6 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
6:30 p.m.: Good News
7 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
8 p.m.: Writer’s Block
8:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack
9 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
9:30 p.m.: The Kindness Project
10 p.m.: Nicki Talks
10:30 p.m.: Now We’re Her- Rocky Neck
Channel 20
9 a.m.: MA Joint Committee on Public Health – March 4
4 p.m.: MA House of Representatives Formal Session – March 5
7 p.m.: Rockport Selectmen- March 10
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
3:30 p.m.: Learning the Bible
4:30 p.m.: Eckankar
5 p.m.: Derby Street Variety
5:30 p.m.: New Englanders
6 p.m.: Let’s Visit Show
7:30 p.m.: Rockport Planning Board- Live
Friday, March 20
Channel 12
Midnight: Meet the Artist
1:30 p.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity
1 a.m.: Love Cape Ann
1:30 a.m.: Science 360
2 a.m.: Smart Boating
2:30 a.m.: Superintendent’s Corner
3 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue
3:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester
4 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack
5 a.m.: Writer’s Block
5:30 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks
7 a.m.: The Kindness Project
7:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
8 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
8:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
9 a.m.: Good News
9:30 a.m.: Fish Tales- True Love
11 a.m.: High School Social Media Rock Stars Panel Discussion
12:30 p.m.: The Night Sky
1 p.m.: Good News
1:30 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
2 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
2:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
3 p.m.: The Kindness Project
3:30 p.m.: Nicki Talks
4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
5 p.m.: Writer’s Block
5:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack
6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
6:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester
7 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue
7:30 p.m.: Superintendent’s Corner
8 p.m.: Smart Boating
8:30 p.m.: Science 360
9 p.m.: Love Cape Ann
9:30 p.m.: Meet the Artist
10 p.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity
10:30 p.m.: Fish Tales- Beyond Belief
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Judah’s Roar
Noon: MA House of Representatives Formal Session– March 4
7 p.m.: Gloucester School Committee- March 11
11:30 p.m.: Gloucester School Committee- March 11
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Manchester Selectmen- March 16
7 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional School Committee- March 17
11:30 p.m.: Manchester Selectmen-March 16
Saturday, March 21
Channel 12
Midnight: Good News
12:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
1 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
1:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
2 a.m.: The Kindness Project
2:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks
3 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
4 a.m.: Writer’s Block
4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack
5 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
5:30 a.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann
6 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue
6:30 a.m.: Superintendent’s Corner
7 a.m.: Smart Boating
7:30 a.m.: Science 360
8 a.m.: Love Cape Ann
8:30 a.m.: Meet the Artist
9 a.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity
9:30 a.m.: Global 3000
10 a.m.: Now We’re Here- Rocky Neck
11:30 a.m.: South Coast Matters- Climate Discussion
Noon: Science 360
1 p.m.: Meet the Artist
1:30 p.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity
2 p.m.: Love Cape Ann
2:30 p.m.: Science 360
3 p.m.: Smart Boating
3:30 p.m.: Superintendent’s Corner
4 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue
4:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester
5 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
5:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
6 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
6:30 p.m.: Good News
7 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
8 p.m.: Writer’s Block
8:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack
9 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
9:30 p.m.: The Kindness Project
10 p.m.: Nicki Talks
10:30 p.m.: High School Social Media Rock Stars Panel Discussion
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Gloucester School Committee- March 11
1 p.m.: Gloucester City Council- March 10
7 p.m.: MA Joint Committee on Public Health – March 4
11:30 p.m.: Gloucester City Council- Mar. 10
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Manchester Essex Regional School Committee- March 17
5 p.m.: Manchester Selectmen- March 16
Sunday, March 22
Channel 12
Midnight: Meet the Artist
12:30 a.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity
1 a.m.: Love Cape Ann
1:30 a.m.: Science 360
2 a.m.: Smart Boating
2:30 a.m.: Superintendent’s Corner
3 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue
3:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester
4 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack
5 a.m.: Writer’s Block
5:30 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks
7 a.m.: The Kindness Project
7:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
8 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
8:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
9 a.m.: Good News
9:30 a.m.: High School Social Media Rock Stars Panel Discussion
11:30 p.m.: The Sky This Month
Noon: Science 360
1 p.m.: Good News
1:30 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
2 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
2:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
3 p.m.: The Kindness Project
3:30 p.m.: Nicki Talks
4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
5 p.m.: Writer’s Block
5:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack
6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
6:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester
7 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue
7:30 p.m.: Superintendent’s Corner
8 p.m.: Smart Boating
8:30 p.m.: Science 360
9 p.m.: Love Cape Ann
9:30 p.m.: Meet the Artist
10 p.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity
10:30 p.m.: Fish Tales- Beyond Belief
Channel 20
9 a.m.: MA Joint Committee on Public Health – March 4
Noon: Judah’s Roar
2 p.m.: Rockport Selectmen- March 10
6 p.m.: MA House of Representatives Formal Session – March 5
11:30 p.m.: Rockport Selectmen- March 10
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
11:30 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional School Committee- March 17
* Schedule subject to change
Note: For coverage of meetings and other events added after press time, please check www.1623Studios.org
