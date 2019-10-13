Monday, OCT.14

Channel 12                      

Midnight: Short and Sweet

1 a.m.: Love Cape Ann

1:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Report

2 a.m.: Smart Boating

2:30 a.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

3 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

3:30 a.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann

4 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

5 a.m.: Writer’s Block

5:30 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks

7 a.m.: Appreciative Recovery

7:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

8 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

8:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

9 a.m.: Good News

9:30 a.m.: Gloucester Council-At-Large & School Committee Forum sponsored by the Gloucester Daily Times

Noon: Democracy Now

1 p.m.: Good News

1:30 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

2 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

2:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

3 p.m.: Appreciative Recovery

3:30 p.m.: Nicki Talks

4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

5 p.m.: Writer’s Block

5:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

6:30 p.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann

7 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue

7:30 p.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

8 p.m.: Smart Boating

8:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Report

9 p.m.: Love Cape Ann

9:30 p.m.: Short and Sweet

10:30 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Gloucester City Council- Oct. 8

6 p.m.: MA Joint Committee Veterans & Federal Affairs- Oct. 24

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

7:30 p.m.: Manchester Selectmen- Oct. 7

Tuesday, Oct. 15

Channel 12

12 a.m.: Good News

12:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

1 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

1:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

2 a.m.: Appreciative Recovery

2:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks

3 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

4 a.m.: Writer’s Block

4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

5 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

5:30 a.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann

6 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

6:30 a.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

7 a.m.: Smart Boating

7:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Report

8 a.m.: Love Cape Ann

8:30 a.m.: Short and Sweet

9:30 a.m.: Dogtown Writer’s Festival - Keynote Address

10:30 p.m.: Science 360

Noon: Democracy Now

1 p.m.: Short and Sweet

2 p.m.: Love Cape Ann

2:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Report

3 p.m.: Smart Boating

3:30 p.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

4 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue

4:30 p.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann

5 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

5:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

6 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

6:30 p.m.: Good News

7 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

8 p.m.: Writer’s Block

8:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

9 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

9:30 p.m.: Appreciative Recovery

10 p.m.: Nicki Talks

10:30 p.m.: Dogtown Writer’s Festival - Keynote Address

11:30 p.m.: The Sky This Month- Jupiter   

Channel 20    

9 a.m.: Rockport Selectmen- Oct. 8

1 p.m.: MA House of Representatives Formal Session –Oct. 2

5 p.m.: Gloucester Council-At-Large & School Committee Forum sponsored by the Gloucester Daily Times

8 p.m.: High School Sports

CChannel 67

9 a.m.: Derby Street Variety     

9:30 a.m.: New Englanders

10 a.m.: Let’s Visit Show

10:30 a.m.: Eckankar

11 a.m.: Learning the Bible

6 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony                                                          

Wednesday, Oct. 16            

Channel 12                                

Midnight: Short and Sweet

1 a.m.: Love Cape Ann

1:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Report

2 a.m.: Smart Boating

2:30 a.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

3 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

3:30 a.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann

4 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

5 a.m.: Writer’s Block

5:30 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks

7 a.m.: Appreciative Recovery

7:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

8 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

8:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

9 a.m.: Good News

9:30 a.m.: Rockport Legion Band Concert

11 a.m.: Science360

11:30 a.m.: Chico & the Bman Show

Noon: Democracy Now

1 p.m.: Good News

1:30 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

2 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

2:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

3 p.m.: Appreciative Recovery

3:30 p.m.: Nicki Talks

4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

5 p.m.: Writer’s Block

5:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Report

6 p.m.: Gloucester Council-At-Large & School Committee Forum sponsored by the Gloucester Daily Times

9 p.m.: Dogtown Writer’s Festival - Keynote Address

10:30 p.m.: Homer at the Beach

11:30 p.m.: Global 3000    

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Gloucester School Committee- Oct. 9

3 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

7 p.m.: High School Sports

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Essex Town Meeting

7:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

10:30 p.m.: House of Yahweh

Thursday, Oct. 17

Channel 12             

Midnight.: Good News

12:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

1 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

1:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

2 a.m.: Appreciative Recovery

2:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks

3 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

4 a.m.: Writer’s Block

4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

5 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

5:30 a.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann

6 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

6:30 a.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

7 a.m.: Smart Boating

7:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Report

8 a.m.: Love Cape Ann

8:30 a.m.: Short and Sweet

9:30 a.m.: Global 3000

10 a.m.: Rockport Legion Band Tribute Concert

11:30 p.m.: Chico & the Bman Show

Noon: Democracy Now

1 p.m.: Short and Sweet

2 p.m.: Love Cape Ann

2:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Report

3 p.m.: Smart Boating

3:30 p.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

4 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue

4:30 p.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann

5 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

5:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

6 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

6:30 p.m.: Good News

7 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

8 p.m.: Writer’s Block

8:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

9 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

9:30 p.m.: Appreciative Recovery

10 p.m.: Nicki Talks

10:30 p.m.: Gloucester Council-At-Large Forum sponsored by the League of Women Voters   

Channel 20              

9 a.m.: Gloucester Council-At-Large & School Committee Forum sponsored by the Gloucester Daily Times

5 p.m.: MA House of Representatives Formal Session –Oct. 2

7 p.m.: Gloucester Councilor-At-Large and School Committee- LIVE at Magnolia Library

Channel 67                  

9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

3:30 p.m.: Learning the Bible

4:30 p.m.: Eckankar

5 p.m.: Derby Street Variety     

5:30 p.m.: New Englanders

6 p.m.: Let’s Visit Show

7 p.m.: Rockport Planning Board- Live

Friday, Oct. 18    

Channel 12                                                                     

Midnight: Short and Sweet

1 a.m.: Love Cape Ann

1:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Report

2 a.m.: Smart Boating

2:30 a.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

3 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

3:30 a.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann

4 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

5 a.m.: Writer’s Block

5:30 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks

7 a.m.: Appreciative Recovery

7:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

8 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

8:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

9 a.m.: Good News

9:30 a.m.: Homer’s Wine-Blood Seas

11 a.m.: Now We’re Here- LIVE- Hammond Castle

Noon: Democracy Now

1 p.m.: Good News

1:30 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

2 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

2:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

3 p.m.: Appreciative Recovery

3:30 p.m.: Nicki Talks

4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

5 p.m.: Writer’s Block

5:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

6:30 p.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann

7 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue

7:30 p.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

8 p.m.: Smart Boating

8:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Report

9 p.m.: Love Cape Ann

9:30 p.m.: Short and Sweet

10:30 p.m.: Now We’re Here- Hammond Castle      

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Judah’s Roar

7 p.m.: MERHS Football v. Bedford- LIVE

10:30 p.m.: Gloucester Council-At-Large Forum sponsored by the League of Women Voters

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

Saturday, Oct. 19    

Channel 12                                        

Midnight: Good News

12:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

1 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

1:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

2 a.m.: Appreciative Recovery

2:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks

3 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

4 a.m.: Writer’s Block

4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

5 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

5:30 a.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann

6 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

6:30 a.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

7 a.m.: Smart Boating

7:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Report

8 a.m.: Love Cape Ann

8:30 a.m.: Short and Sweet

9:30 a.m.: Global 3000

10 a.m.: Dogtown Writer’s Festival - Keynote Address

11 a.m.: Now We’re Here- LIVE- Rockport Harvest Fest

Noon: Democracy Now

1 p.m.: Short and Sweet

2 p.m.: Love Cape Ann

2:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Report

3 p.m.: Smart Boating

3:30 p.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

4 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue

4:30 p.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann

5 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

5:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

6 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

6:30 p.m.: Good News

7 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

8 p.m.: Writer’s Block

8:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

9 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

9:30 p.m.: Appreciative Recovery

10 p.m.: Nicki Talks

10:30 p.m.: Rockport Legion Band Concert

Channel 20                 

9 a.m.: Gloucester Council-At-Large Forum sponsored by the League of Women Voters

5:30 p.m.: MERHS Boys Soccer v. Georgetown- LIVE

8:30 p.m.: Gloucester Council-At-Large Forum sponsored by the League of Women Voters

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

1 p.m.: Rockport Planning Bd- Oct. 17

5 p.m.: Essex Town Meeting

Sunday, Oct. 20 

Channel 12

Midnight: Short and Sweet

1 a.m.: Love Cape Ann

1:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Report

2 a.m.: Smart Boating

2:30 a.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

3 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

3:30 a.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann

4 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

5 a.m.: Writer’s Block

5:30 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks

7 a.m.: Appreciative Recovery

7:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

8 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

8:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

9 a.m.: Good News

9:30 a.m.: Now We’re Here- H a.m.:mond Castle

Noon: Democracy Now

1 p.m.: Good News

1:30 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

2 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

2:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

3 p.m.: Appreciative Recovery

3:30 p.m.: Nicki Talks

4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

5 p.m.: Writer’s Block

5:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

6:30 p.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann

7 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue

7:30 p.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

8 p.m.: Smart Boating

8:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Report

9 p.m.: Love Cape Ann

9:30 p.m.: Short and Sweet

10:30 p.m.: Homer’s Wine-Blood Seas

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Gloucester Council-At-Large & School Committee Forum sponsored by the Gloucester Daily Times

Noon: Judah’s Roar

2 p.m.: High School sports

6 p.m.: Gloucester Council-At-Large Forum sponsored by the League of Women Voters

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

6 p.m.: MA Joint Committee Veterans & Federal Affairs- Oct. 24

* Schedule subject to change

Note: For coverage of meetings and other events added after press time, please check www.1623Studios.org

 

Tags

Recommended for you