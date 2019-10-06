Monday, OCT. 7

Channel 12                      

Midnight: Short and Sweet

1 a.m.: Love Cape Ann

1:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Report

2 a.m.: Smart Boating

2:30 a.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

3 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

3:30 a.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann

4 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

5 a.m.: Writer’s Block

5:30 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks

7 a.m.: Appreciative Recovery

7:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

8 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

8:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

9 a.m.: Good News

9:30 a.m.: Rockport Legion Band Tribute Concert

11 a.m.: Chef’s Table Series

Noon: Democracy Now

1 p.m.: Good News

1:30 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

2 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

2:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

3 p.m.: Appreciative Recovery

3:30 p.m.: Nicki Talks

4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

5 p.m.: Writer’s Block

5:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

6:30 p.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann

7 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue

7:30 p.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

8 p.m.: Smart Boating

8:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Report

9 p.m.: Love Cape Ann

9:30 p.m.: Short and Sweet

10:30 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

Channel 20

9 a.m.: MERHS Field Hockey vs. Ipswich

6 p.m.: Gloucester Council-At-Large Debate sponsored by the Gloucester Daily Times @ Gloucester Stage- LIVE

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Rockport Planning Bd.- Oct. 3

7:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

Tuesday, Oct. 8   

Channel 12

Midnight: Good News

12:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

1 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

1:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

2 a.m.: Appreciative Recovery

2:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks

3 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

4 a.m.: Writer’s Block

4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

5 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

5:30 a.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann

6 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

6:30 a.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

7 a.m.: Smart Boating

7:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Report

8 a.m.: Love Cape Ann

8:30 a.m.: Short and Sweet

9:30 a.m.: Fish Tales- Fa.m.:ily Secrets

10:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Innovator’s Collaborative- Biotech

11:30 a.m.: The Local Life

Noon: Democracy Now

1 p.m.: Short and Sweet

2 p.m.: Love Cape Ann

2:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Report

3 p.m.: Smart Boating

3:30 p.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

4 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue

4:30 p.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann

5 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

5:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

6 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age  

6:30 p.m.: Good News

7 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

8 p.m.: Writer’s Block

8:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

9 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

9:30 p.m.: Appreciative Recovery

10 p.m.: Nicki Talks

10:30 p.m.: Rockport Legion Band Tribute Concert

Channel 20

9 a.m.: RHS Girls Soccer v. Hamilton-Wenham

1 p.m.: Manchester-Essex School Committee- Oct. 1

7 p.m.: Gloucester City Council- Live

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Derby Street Variety     

9:30 a.m.: New Englanders

10 a.m.: Let’s Visit Show

10:30 a.m.: Eckankar

11 a.m.: Learning the Bible

6 p.m.: Rockport Selectmen- Live 

Wednesday, Oct. 9

Channel 12

Midnight: Short and Sweet

1 a.m.: Love Cape Ann

1:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Report

2 a.m.: Smart Boating

2:30 a.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

3 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

3:30 a.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann

4 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

5 a.m.: Writer’s Block

5:30 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks

7 a.m.: Appreciative Recovery

7:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

8 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

8:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

9 a.m.: Good News

9:30 a.m.: Science360

10:30 a.m.: Chefs’Table Series

11:30 a.m.: Chico & the Bman Show

Noon: Democracy Now

1 p.m.: Good News

1:30 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

2 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

2:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

3 p.m.: Appreciative Recovery

3:30 p.m.: Nicki Talks

4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

5 p.m.: Writer’s Block

5:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Report- Live

6 p.m.: Fish Tales –Radio Days

8 p.m.: Rockport Legion Band Tribute Concert

9:30 p.m.: Quarry Dance 8

10:30 p.m.: Fish Tales- I Am More                                    

11:30 p.m.: Global 3000    

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Gloucester School Committee- Oct. 9

3 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

7 p.m.: East Gloucester School Project Informational Presentation- Sept. 23

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Essex Town Meeting

7:30 p.m.: Manchester Selectmen- Oct. 7

10:30 p.m.: House of Yahweh

Thursday, Oct. 10           

Channel 12            

Midnight: Good News

12:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

1 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

1:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

2 a.m.: Appreciative Recovery

2:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks

3 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

4 a.m.: Writer’s Block

4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

5 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

5:30 a.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann

6 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

6:30 a.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

7 a.m.: Smart Boating

7:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Report

8 a.m.: Love Cape Ann

8:30 a.m.: Short and Sweet

9:30 a.m.: Global 3000

10 a.m.: Now We’re Here- UMASS Marine Station

11:30 a.m.: TED Talks

Noon: Democracy Now

1 p.m.: Short and Sweet

2 p.m.: Love Cape Ann

2:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Report

3 p.m.: Smart Boating

3:30 p.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

4 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue

4:30 p.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann

5 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

5:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

6 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

6:30 p.m.: Good News

7 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

8 p.m.: Writer’s Block

8:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

9 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

9:30 p.m.: Appreciative Recovery

10 p.m.: Nicki Talks

10:30 p.m.: Fish Tales- Radio Days

Channel 20                

9 a.m.: RHS Girls Soccer v. Hamilton-Wenham

3:30 p.m.: MERHS Girls Soccer v. Hamilton Wenham- LIVE

7 p.m.: Rockport Selectmen- Oct. 8

Channel 67               

9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

3:30 p.m.: Learning the Bible

4:30 p.m.: Eckankar

5 p.m.: Derby Street Variety     

5:30 p.m.: New Englanders

6 p.m.: Let’s Visit Show

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony 

Friday, Oct. 11                        

Channel 12                                                      

Midnight: Short and Sweet

1 a.m.: Love Cape Ann

1:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Report

2 a.m.: Smart Boating

2:30 a.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

3 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

3:30 a.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann

4 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

5 a.m.: Writer’s Block

5:30 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks

7 a.m.: Appreciative Recovery

7:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

8 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

8:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

9 a.m.: Good News

9:30 a.m.: Rockport Legion Band Tribute Concert

11 a.m.: Chico & the Bman Show

11:30 a.m.: Science360

Noon: Democracy Now

1 p.m.: Good News

1:30 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

2 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

2:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

3 p.m.: Appreciative Recovery

3:30 p.m.: Nicki Talks

4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

5 p.m.: Writer’s Block

5:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

6:30 p.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann

7 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue

7:30 p.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

8 p.m.: Smart Boating

8:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Report

9 p.m.: Love Cape Ann

9:30 p.m.: Short and Sweet

10:30 p.m.: Now We’re Here- UMASS Marine Station

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Judah’s Roar

7 p.m.: GHS Football v. Beverly- Live

11:30 p.m.: Gloucester School Committee- Oct. 2

Channel 67                     

9 a.m.: Manchester Selectmen- Oct. 7

7 p.m.: Gloucester School Committee-Oct. 2

11:30 p.m.: Manchester Selectmen- Oct. 7

Saturday, Oct. 12                      

Channel 12

Midnight: Good News

12:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

1 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

1:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

2 a.m.: Appreciative Recovery

2:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks

3 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

4 a.m.: Writer’s Block

4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

5 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

5:30 a.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann

6 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

6:30 a.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

7 a.m.: Smart Boating

7:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Report

8 a.m.: Love Cape Ann

8:30 a.m.: Short and Sweet

9:30 a.m.: Global 3000

10 a.m.: Homer at the Beach Preview    

11 a.m.: Fish Tales- OMG

Noon: Democracy Now

1 p.m.: Short and Sweet

2 p.m.: Love Cape Ann

2:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Report

3 p.m.: Smart Boating

3:30 p.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

4 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue

4:30 p.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann

5 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

5:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

6 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

6:30 p.m.: Good News

7 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

8 p.m.: Writer’s Block

8:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

9 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

9:30 p.m.: Appreciative Recovery

10 p.m.: Nicki Talks

10:30 p.m.: Rockport Legion Band Tribute Concert

Channel 20     

9 a.m.: Gloucester School Committee- Oct. 9

1 p.m.: Gloucester City Council- Oct. 8

6 p.m.: Gloucester Council-At-Large Debate sponsored by the Gloucester Daily Times

11:30 p.m.: Gloucester City Council- Oct. 8                                                            

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Essex Town Meeting

5 p.m.: Manchester Selectmen- Oct. 7

Sunday, Oct. 13                                                                                                          

Channel 12

Midnight: Short and Sweet

1 a.m.: Love Cape Ann

1:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Report

2 a.m.: Smart Boating

2:30 a.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

3 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

3:30 a.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann

4 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

5 a.m.: Writer’s Block

5:30 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks

7 a.m.: Appreciative Recovery

7:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

8 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

8:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

9 a.m.: Good News

9:30 a.m.: Fish Tales- Birth

10:30 a.m.: Rockport Legion Band Tribute Concert

Noon: Democracy Now

1 p.m.: Good News

1:30 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

2 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

2:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

3 p.m.: Appreciative Recovery

3:30 p.m.: Nicki Talks

4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

5 p.m.: Writer’s Block

5:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

6:30 p.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann

7 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue

7:30 p.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

8 p.m.: Smart Boating

8:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Report

9 p.m.: Love Cape Ann

9:30 p.m.: Short and Sweet

10:30 p.m.: Now We’re Here- UMASS Marine Station

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Gloucester Council-At-Large Debate sponsored by the Gloucester Daily Times

Noon: Judah’s Roar

2 p.m.: Rockport Selectmen- Oct. 8

6 p.m.: Gloucester Council-At-Large Debate sponsored by the Gloucester Daily Times

11:30 p.m.: Rockport Selectmen- Oct. 8

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

7 p.m.: Essex Town Meeting

 

                                 

* Schedule subject to change

Note: For coverage of meetings and other events added after press time, please check:

www.1623Studios.org

 

