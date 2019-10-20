Monday, OCT. 21
Channel 12
Midnight: Short and Sweet
1 a.m.: Love Cape Ann
1:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Report
2 a.m.: Smart Boating
2:30 a.m.: Superintendent’s Corner
3 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue
3:30 a.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann
4 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack
5 a.m.: Writer’s Block
5:30 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks
7 a.m.: Appreciative Recovery
7:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
8 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
8:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
9 a.m.: Good News
9:30 a.m.: Gloucester Daily Times Candidates At- Large & School Committee Candidate Forum
Noon: Democracy Now
1 p.m.: Good News
1:30 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
2 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
2:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
3 p.m.: Appreciative Recovery
3:30 p.m.: Nicki Talks
4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
5 p.m.: Writer’s Block
5:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack
6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
6:30 p.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann
7 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue
7:30 p.m.: Superintendent’s Corner
8 p.m.: Smart Boating
8:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Report
9 p.m.: Love Cape Ann
9:30 p.m.: Short and Sweet
10:30 p.m.: Judah’s Roar
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Essex Bicentennial Historic Train Talk
6:30 p.m.: GHS Boys Soccer v. Swampscott- Live
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Rockport Planning Bd.- Oct. 17
7:30 p.m.: Manchester-Essex School Committee –Oct. 15
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Channel 12
Midnight: Good News
12:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
1 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
1:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
2 a.m.: Appreciative Recovery
2:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks
3 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
4 a.m.: Writer’s Block
4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack
5 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
5:30 a.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann
6 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue
6:30 a.m.: Superintendent’s Corner
7 a.m.: Smart Boating
7:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Report
8 a.m.: Love Cape Ann
8:30 a.m.: Short and Sweet
9:30 a.m.: Dogtown Writer’s Festival - Keynote Address
10:30 a.m.: Now We’re Here- Rockport Harvest Festival
Noon: Democracy Now
1 p.m.: Short and Sweet
2 p.m.: Love Cape Ann
2:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Report
3 p.m.: Smart Boating
3:30 p.m.: Superintendent’s Corner
4 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue
4:30 p.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann
5 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
5:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
6 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
6:30 p.m.: Good News
7 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
8 p.m.: Writer’s Block
8:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack
9 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
9:30 p.m.: Appreciative Recovery
10 p.m.: Nicki Talks
10:30 p.m.: Gloucester At- Large Candidates Forum hosted by League of Women Voters
Channel 20
9 a.m.: High School Sports
1 p.m.: Manchester-Essex School Committee- Oct. 15
5 p.m.: Essex Bicentennial Historic Train Talk
7 p.m.: Gloucester City Council- Live
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Derby Street Variety
9:30 a.m.: New Englanders
10 a.m.: Local Music Now
10:30 a.m.: Let’s Visit Show
11 a.m.: a.m.: Eckankar
11:30 a.m.: Learning the Bible
6 p.m.: Rockport Selectmen- Live
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Channel 12
Midnight: Short and Sweet
1 a.m.: Love Cape Ann
1:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Report
2 a.m.: Smart Boating
2:30 a.m.: Superintendent’s Corner
3 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue
3:30 a.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann
4 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack
5 a.m.: Writer’s Block
5:30 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks
7 a.m.: Appreciative Recovery
7:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
8 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
8:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
9 a.m.: Good News
9:30 a.m.: At-Large & School Committee Debate at Magnolia Library
11:30 a.m.: Chico & the Bman Show
Noon: Democracy Now
1 p.m.: Good News
1:30 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
2 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
2:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
3 p.m.: Appreciative Recovery
3:30 p.m.: Nicki Talks
4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
5 p.m.: Writer’s Block
5:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Report- Live
6 p.m.: Now We’re Here- UMASS Marine Station
7:30 p.m.: Gloucester At-Large Candidates Debate at Magnolia Library
9:30 p.m.: Now We’re Here- Rockport Harvest Festival
11:30 p.m.: Global 3000
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Gloucester At- Large Candidates Forum hosted by League of Women Voters
3 p.m.: Judah’s Roar
6:30 p.m.: GHS Boys Soccer v. Danvers- Live
9 p.m.: Essex Bicentennial Historic Train Talk
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Manchester-Essex School Committee –Oct. 15
7:30 p.m.: Manchester Selectmen- Oct. 21
10:30 p.m.: House of Yahweh
Thursday, Oct. 24
Channel 12
Midnight: Good News
12:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
1 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
1:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
2 a.m.: Appreciative Recovery
2:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks
3 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
4 a.m.: Writer’s Block
4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack
5 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
5:30 a.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann
6 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue
6:30 a.m.: Superintendent’s Corner
7 a.m.: Smart Boating
7:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Report
8 a.m.: Love Cape Ann
8:30 a.m.: Short and Sweet
9:30 a.m.: Global 3000
10 a.m.: Now We’re Here- Rockport Harvest Festival
Noon: Democracy Now
1 p.m.: Short and Sweet
2 p.m.: Love Cape Ann
2:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Report
3 p.m.: Smart Boating
3:30 p.m.: Superintendent’s Corner
4 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue
4:30 p.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann
5 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
5:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
6 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
6:30 p.m.: Good News
7 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
8 p.m.: Writer’s Block
8:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack
9 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
9:30 p.m.: Appreciative Recovery
10 p.m.: Nicki Talks
10:30 p.m.: 1623 Studios Gloucester Candidates Forum
Channel 20
9 a.m.: At-Large & School Committee Debate at Magnolia Library
7 p.m.: Rockport Selectmen- Oct. 22
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
3:30 p.m.: Learning the Bible
4:30 p.m.: Eckankar
5 p.m.: Derby Street Variety
5:30 p.m.: New Englanders
6 p.m.: Let’s Visit Show
6:30 p.m.: Local Music Now
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
Friday, Oct. 25
Channel 12
Midnight: Short and Sweet
1 a.m.: Love Cape Ann
1:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Report
2 a.m.: Smart Boating
2:30 a.m.: Superintendent’s Corner
3 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue
3:30 a.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann
4 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack
5 a.m.: Writer’s Block
5:30 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks
7 a.m.: Appreciative Recovery
7:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
8 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
8:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
9 a.m.: Good News
9:30 a.m.: Now We’re Here- Rockport Harvest Festival
11 a.m.: Now We’re Here-Live Hammond Castle
Noon: Democracy Now
1 p.m.: Good News
1:30 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
2 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
2:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
3 p.m.: Appreciative Recovery
3:30 p.m.: Nicki Talks
4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
5 p.m.: Writer’s Block
5:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack
6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
6:30 p.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann
7 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue
7:30 p.m.: Superintendent’s Corner
8 p.m.: Smart Boating
8:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Report
9 p.m.: Love Cape Ann
9:30 p.m.: Short and Sweet
10:30 p.m.: Now We’re Here- Rockport Harvest Festival
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Judah’s Roar
7 p.m.: GHS Girls Soccer v. Winthrop
11:30 p.m.: Gloucester School Committee- Oct. 23
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Manchester Selectmen- Oct. 21
7 p.m.: Gloucester School Comm.-Oct.23
11:30 p.m.: Manchester Selectmen- Oct. 21
Saturday, Oct. 26
Channel 12
Midnight: Good News
12:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
1 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
1:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
2 a.m.: Appreciative Recovery
2:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks
3 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
4 a.m.: Writer’s Block
4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack
5 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
5:30 a.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann
6 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue
6:30 a.m.: Superintendent’s Corner
7 a.m.: Smart Boating
7:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Report
8 a.m.: Love Cape Ann
8:30 a.m.: Short and Sweet
9:30 a.m.: Global 3000
10 a.m.: Dogtown Writer’s Festival - Keynote Address
11 a.m.: Now We’re Here- Live- Clamfest
Noon: Democracy Now
1 p.m.: Short and Sweet
2 p.m.: Love Cape Ann
2:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Report
3 p.m.: Smart Boating
3:30 p.m.: Superintendent’s Corner
4 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue
4:30 p.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann
5 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
5:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
6 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
6:30 p.m.: Good News
7 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
8 p.m.: Writer’s Block
8:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack
9 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
9:30 p.m.: Appreciative Recovery
10 p.m.: Nicki Talks
10:30 p.m.: Homer’s Wine-Dark Seas
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Gloucester School Committee- Oct. 23
1 p.m.: Gloucester City Council- Oct. 22
5 p.m.: At-Large & School Committee Debate at Magnolia Library
7:30 p.m.: Gloucester Daily Times Candidates At- Large & School Committee Candidate Forum
11:30 p.m.: Gloucester City Council- Oct. 21
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Manchester-Essex School Committee –Oct. 15
5 p.m.: Manchester Selectmen- Oct. 21
Sunday, Oct. 27
Channel 12
Midnight: Short and Sweet
1 a.m.: Love Cape Ann
1:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Report
2 a.m.: Smart Boating
2:30 a.m.: Superintendent’s Corner
3 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue
3:30 a.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann
4 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack
5 a.m.: Writer’s Block
5:30 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks
7 a.m.: Appreciative Recovery
7:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
8 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
8:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
9 a.m.: Good News
9:30 a.m.: 1623 Studios Gloucester Candidates Forum
11 a.m.: Dogtown Writer’s Festival - Keynote Address
Noon: Democracy Now
1 p.m.: Good News
1:30 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
2 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
2:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
3 p.m.: Appreciative Recovery
3:30 p.m.: Nicki Talks
4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
5 p.m.: Writer’s Block
5:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack
6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
6:30 p.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann
7 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue
7:30 p.m.: Superintendent’s Corner
8 p.m.: Smart Boating
8:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Report
9 p.m.: Love Cape Ann
9:30 p.m.: Short and Sweet
10:30 p.m.: Now We’re Here- Ha.m.:mond Castle
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Gloucester At- Large Candidates Forum hosted by League of Women Voters
Noon: Judah’s Roar
2 p.m.: Rockport Selectmen- Oct. 22
5:30 p.m.: MERHS Boys Soccer v. Georgetown- Live
8 p.m.: Essex Bicentennial Historic Train Talk
11:30 p.m.: Rockport Selectmen- Oct. 22
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
* Schedule subject to change
Note: For coverage of meetings and other events added after press time, please check www.1623Studios.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.