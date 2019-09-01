Monday, SEPT. 2
Channel 12
Midnight: Short and Sweet
1 a.m.: Love Cape Ann
1:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Report
2 a.m.: Smart Boating
2:30 a.m.: Superintendent’s Corner
3 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue
3:30 a.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann
4 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack
5 a.m.: Writer’s Block
5:30 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks
7 a.m.: Appreciative Recovery
7:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
8 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
8:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
9 a.m.: Good News
9:30 a.m.: Now We’re Here- Schooner Festival
11 a.m.: Homer at the Beach Preview of Cape Ann Museum Exhibit
Noon:: Chefs’ Table Series
1 p.m.: Good News
1:30 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
2 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
2:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
3 p.m.: Appreciative Recovery
3:30 p.m.: Nicki Talks
4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
5 p.m.: Writer’s Block
5:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack
6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
6:30 p.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann
7 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue
7:30 p.m.: Superintendent’s Corner
8 p.m.: Smart Boating
8:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Report
9 p.m.: Love Cape Ann
9:30 p.m.: Short and Sweet
10:30 p.m.: Judah’s Roar
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Gloucester City Council- Sept. 27
7 p.m.: Listening session at City Hall about A.m.:bulatory Services (Mental Health - Youth)
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
7:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
Tuesday, Sept. 3
Channel 12
Midnight: Good News
12:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
1 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
1:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
2 a.m.: Appreciative Recovery
2:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks
3 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
4 a.m.: Writer’s Block
4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack
5 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
5:30 a.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann
6 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue
6:30 a.m.: Superintendent’s Corner
7 a.m.: Smart Boating
7:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Report
8 a.m.: Love Cape Ann
8:30 a.m.: Short and Sweet
9:30 a.m.: Chico & the Bman Show
10 am.: Cape Ann Innovators Collaborative: Creative Placemaking
Noon:: Science 360
1 p.m.: Short and Sweet
2 p.m.: Love Cape Ann
2:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Report
3 p.m.: Smart Boating
3:30 p.m.: Superintendent’s Corner
4 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue
4:30 p.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann
5 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
5:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
6 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
6:30 p.m.: Good News
7 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
8 p.m.: Writer’s Block
8:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack
9 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
9:30 p.m.: Appreciative Recovery
10 p.m.: Nicki Talks
10:30 p.m.: Homer at the Beach Preview of Cape Ann Museum Exhibit
11:30 p.m.: Fish Tales: High School
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Rockport Selectmen- Aug. 27
1 p.m.: Manchester-Essex School Committee- Aug. 20
7 p.m.: Gloucester City Council- Aug. 27
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Derby Street Variety
9:30 a.m.: New Englanders
10 a.m.: Let’s Visit Show
10:30 a.m.: Eckankar
11 a.m.: Learning the Bible
6 p.m.: Rockport Selectmen- Aug. 27
Wednesday, Sept. 4
Channel 12
Midnight: Short and Sweet
1 a.m.: Love Cape Ann
1:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Report
2 a.m.: Smart Boating
2:30 a.m.: Superintendent’s Corner
3 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue
3:30 a.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann
4 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack
5 a.m.: Writer’s Block
5:30 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks
7 a.m.: Appreciative Recovery
7:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
8 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
8:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
9 a.m.: Good News
9:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Innovators Collaborative: Shaping the Future of Our Blue Economy
11 a.m.: Chefs’ Table Series
Noon:: Democracy Now
1 p.m.: Good News
1:30 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
2 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
2:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
3 p.m.: Appreciative Recovery
3:30 p.m.: Nicki Talks
4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
5 p.m.: Writer’s Block
5:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Report- Live
6 p.m.: Cape Ann Innovators Collaborative: Shaping the Future of Our Blue Economy
7:30 p.m.: Now We’re Here- Schooner Festival
10 p.m.: Fish Tales: Family Secrets
11:30 p.m.: Global 3000
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Listening session at City Hall about Ambulatory Services (Mental Health - Youth)
3 p.m.: Judah’s Roar
7 p.m.: Where’s Teddy When We Need Him? Clues from the Progressive Era
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
7:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
10:30 p.m.: House of Yahweh
Thursday, Sept. 5
Channel 12
Midnight: Good News
12:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
1 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
1:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
2 a.m.: Appreciative Recovery
2:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks
3 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
4 a.m.: Writer’s Block
4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack
5 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
5:30 a.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann
6 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue
6:30 a.m.: Superintendent’s Corner
7 a.m.: Smart Boating
7:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Report
8 a.m.: Love Cape Ann
8:30 a.m.: Short and Sweet
9:30 a.m.: Global 3000
10 a.m.: Science 360
10:30 a.m.: Now We’re Here- Schooner Festival
Noon:: Democracy Now
1 p.m.: Short and Sweet
2 p.m.: Love Cape Ann
2:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Report
3 p.m.: Smart Boating
3:30 p.m.: Superintendent’s Corner
4 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue
4:30 p.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann
5 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
5:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
6 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
6:30 p.m.: Good News
7 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
8 p.m.: Writer’s Block
8:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack
9 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
9:30 p.m.: Appreciative Recovery
10 p.m.: Nicki Talks
10:30 p.m.: Fish Tales: Radio Days
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Once the Guns Fell Silent- Germany between Versailles and Hitler
5 p.m.: Where’s Teddy When We Need Him? Clues from the Progressive Era
7 p.m.: Rockport Selectmen- Aug. 27
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
3:30 p.m.: Learning the Bible
4:30 p.m.: Eckankar
5 p.m.: Derby Street Variety
5:30 p.m.: New Englanders
6 p.m.: Let’s Visit Show
7:30 p.m.: Manchester Selectmen- Sept. 3
Friday, Sept. 6
Channel 12
Midnight: Short and Sweet
1 a.m.: Love Cape Ann
1:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Report
2 a.m.: Smart Boating
2:30 a.m.: Superintendent’s Corner
3 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue
3:30 a.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann
4 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack
5 a.m.: Writer’s Block
5:30 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks
7 a.m.: Appreciative Recovery
7:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
8 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
8:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
9 a.m.: Good News
9:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Innovators Collaborative: Creative Placemaking
11:30 a.m.: Chico & the Bman Show
Noon:: Democracy Now
1 p.m.: Good News
1:30 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
2 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
2:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
3 p.m.: Appreciative Recovery
3:30 p.m.: Nicki Talks
4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
5 p.m.: Writer’s Block
5:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack
6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
6:30 p.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann
7 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue
7:30 p.m.: Superintendent’s Corner
8 p.m.: Smart Boating
8:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Report
9 p.m.: Love Cape Ann
9:30 p.m.: Short and Sweet
10:30 p.m.: Fish Tales: Birth
11:30 p.m.: Science360
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Judah’s Roar
7 p.m.: Gloucester School Committee- Aug. 28
11:30 p.m.: Gloucester School Committee- Aug. 28
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Manchester Selectmen- Sept. 3
7 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional School Committee- Aug. 20
11:30 p.m.: Manchester Selectmen- Sept. 3
Saturday, Sept. 7
Channel 12
Midnight: Good News
12:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
1 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
1:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
2 a.m.: Appreciative Recovery
2:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks
3 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
4 a.m.: Writer’s Block
4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack
5 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
5:30 a.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann
6 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue
6:30 a.m.: Superintendent’s Corner
7 a.m.: Smart Boating
7:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Report
8 a.m.: Love Cape Ann
8:30 a.m.: Short and Sweet
9:30 a.m.: Global 3000
10 a.m.: John Sloan- Passing Through Gloucester
11 a.m.: Homer at the Beach Preview of Cape Ann Museum Exhibit
Noon:: Democracy Now
1 p.m.: Short and Sweet
2 p.m.: Love Cape Ann
2:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Report
3 p.m.: Smart Boating
3:30 p.m.: Superintendent’s Corner
4 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue
4:30 p.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann
5 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
5:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
6 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
6:30 p.m.: Good News
7 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
8 p.m.: Writer’s Block
8:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack
9 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
9:30 p.m.: Appreciative Recovery
10 p.m.: Nicki Talks
10:30 p.m.: Now We’re Here- Schooner Festival
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Gloucester School Committee- Aug. 28
1 p.m.: Gloucester City Council- Aug. 29
7 p.m.: Listening session at City Hall about A.m.:bulatory Services (Mental Health - Youth)
11:30 p.m.: Gloucester City Council- Aug. 29
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Manchester Essex Regional School Committee- Aug. 20
11 a.m.: Homer at the Beach Preview of Cape Ann Museum Exhibit
5 p.m.: Manchester Selectmen- Sept. 3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.