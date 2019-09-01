Monday, SEPT. 2

Channel 12   

Midnight: Short and Sweet

1 a.m.: Love Cape Ann

1:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Report

2 a.m.: Smart Boating

2:30 a.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

3 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

3:30 a.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann

4 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

5 a.m.: Writer’s Block

5:30 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks

7 a.m.: Appreciative Recovery

7:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

8 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

8:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

9 a.m.: Good News

9:30 a.m.: Now We’re Here- Schooner Festival

11 a.m.: Homer at the Beach Preview of Cape Ann Museum Exhibit

Noon:: Chefs’ Table Series

1 p.m.: Good News

1:30 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

2 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

2:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

3 p.m.: Appreciative Recovery

3:30 p.m.: Nicki Talks

4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

5 p.m.: Writer’s Block

5:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

6:30 p.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann

7 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue

7:30 p.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

8 p.m.: Smart Boating

8:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Report

9 p.m.: Love Cape Ann

9:30 p.m.: Short and Sweet

10:30 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

Channel 20                                    

9 a.m.: Gloucester City Council- Sept. 27

7 p.m.: Listening session at City Hall about A.m.:bulatory Services (Mental Health - Youth)

Channel 67            

9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

7:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

Tuesday, Sept. 3

Channel 12

Midnight: Good News

12:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

1 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

1:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

2 a.m.: Appreciative Recovery

2:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks

3 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

4 a.m.: Writer’s Block

4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

5 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

5:30 a.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann

6 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

6:30 a.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

7 a.m.: Smart Boating

7:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Report

8 a.m.: Love Cape Ann

8:30 a.m.: Short and Sweet

9:30 a.m.: Chico & the Bman Show

10 am.: Cape Ann Innovators Collaborative: Creative Placemaking

Noon:: Science 360

1 p.m.: Short and Sweet

2 p.m.: Love Cape Ann

2:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Report

3 p.m.: Smart Boating

3:30 p.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

4 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue

4:30 p.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann

5 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

5:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

6 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

6:30 p.m.: Good News

7 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

8 p.m.: Writer’s Block

8:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

9 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

9:30 p.m.: Appreciative Recovery

10 p.m.: Nicki Talks

10:30 p.m.: Homer at the Beach Preview of Cape Ann Museum Exhibit

11:30 p.m.: Fish Tales: High School

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Rockport Selectmen- Aug. 27

1 p.m.: Manchester-Essex School Committee- Aug. 20

7 p.m.: Gloucester City Council- Aug. 27

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Derby Street Variety     

9:30 a.m.: New Englanders

10 a.m.: Let’s Visit Show

10:30 a.m.: Eckankar

11 a.m.: Learning the Bible

6 p.m.: Rockport Selectmen- Aug. 27

 

Wednesday, Sept. 4                                                            

Channel 12                           

Midnight: Short and Sweet

1 a.m.: Love Cape Ann

1:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Report

2 a.m.: Smart Boating

2:30 a.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

3 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

3:30 a.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann

4 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

5 a.m.: Writer’s Block

5:30 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks

7 a.m.: Appreciative Recovery

7:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

8 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

8:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

9 a.m.: Good News

9:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Innovators Collaborative: Shaping the Future of Our Blue Economy   

11 a.m.: Chefs’ Table Series

Noon:: Democracy Now

1 p.m.: Good News

1:30 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

2 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

2:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

3 p.m.: Appreciative Recovery

3:30 p.m.: Nicki Talks

4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

5 p.m.: Writer’s Block

5:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Report- Live

6 p.m.: Cape Ann Innovators Collaborative: Shaping the Future of Our Blue Economy

7:30 p.m.: Now We’re Here- Schooner Festival

10 p.m.: Fish Tales: Family Secrets                                           

11:30 p.m.: Global 3000    

Channel 20            

9 a.m.: Listening session at City Hall about Ambulatory Services (Mental Health - Youth)

3 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

7 p.m.: Where’s Teddy When We Need Him? Clues from the Progressive Era

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

7:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

10:30 p.m.: House of Yahweh

 

Thursday, Sept. 5                                                                                          

Channel 12                                                              

Midnight: Good News

12:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

1 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

1:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

2 a.m.: Appreciative Recovery

2:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks

3 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

4 a.m.: Writer’s Block

4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

5 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

5:30 a.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann

6 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

6:30 a.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

7 a.m.: Smart Boating

7:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Report

8 a.m.: Love Cape Ann

8:30 a.m.: Short and Sweet

9:30 a.m.: Global 3000

10 a.m.: Science 360

10:30 a.m.: Now We’re Here- Schooner Festival

Noon:: Democracy Now

1 p.m.: Short and Sweet

2 p.m.: Love Cape Ann

2:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Report

3 p.m.: Smart Boating

3:30 p.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

4 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue

4:30 p.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann

5 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

5:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

6 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

6:30 p.m.: Good News

7 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

8 p.m.: Writer’s Block

8:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

9 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

9:30 p.m.: Appreciative Recovery

10 p.m.: Nicki Talks

10:30 p.m.: Fish Tales: Radio Days                                                                        

Channel 20             

9 a.m.: Once the Guns Fell Silent- Germany between Versailles and Hitler

5 p.m.: Where’s Teddy When We Need Him? Clues from the Progressive Era

7 p.m.: Rockport Selectmen- Aug. 27

Channel 67              

9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

3:30 p.m.: Learning the Bible

4:30 p.m.: Eckankar

5 p.m.: Derby Street Variety     

5:30 p.m.: New Englanders

6 p.m.: Let’s Visit Show

7:30 p.m.: Manchester Selectmen- Sept. 3

 

 

Friday, Sept. 6   

Channel 12               

Midnight: Short and Sweet

1 a.m.: Love Cape Ann

1:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Report

2 a.m.: Smart Boating

2:30 a.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

3 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

3:30 a.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann

4 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

5 a.m.: Writer’s Block

5:30 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks

7 a.m.: Appreciative Recovery

7:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

8 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

8:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

9 a.m.: Good News

9:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Innovators Collaborative: Creative Placemaking

11:30 a.m.: Chico & the Bman Show

Noon:: Democracy Now

1 p.m.: Good News

1:30 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

2 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

2:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

3 p.m.: Appreciative Recovery

3:30 p.m.: Nicki Talks

4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

5 p.m.: Writer’s Block

5:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

6:30 p.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann

7 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue

7:30 p.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

8 p.m.: Smart Boating

8:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Report

9 p.m.: Love Cape Ann

9:30 p.m.: Short and Sweet

10:30 p.m.: Fish Tales: Birth

11:30 p.m.: Science360

Channel 20   

9 a.m.: Judah’s Roar

7 p.m.: Gloucester School Committee- Aug. 28

11:30 p.m.: Gloucester School Committee- Aug. 28

Channel 67                             

9 a.m.: Manchester Selectmen- Sept. 3

7 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional School Committee- Aug. 20

11:30 p.m.: Manchester Selectmen- Sept. 3 

                                                           

Saturday, Sept. 7

Channel 12

Midnight: Good News

12:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

1 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

1:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

2 a.m.: Appreciative Recovery

2:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks

3 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

4 a.m.: Writer’s Block

4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

5 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

5:30 a.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann

6 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

6:30 a.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

7 a.m.: Smart Boating

7:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Report

8 a.m.: Love Cape Ann

8:30 a.m.: Short and Sweet

9:30 a.m.: Global 3000

10 a.m.: John Sloan- Passing Through Gloucester

11 a.m.: Homer at the Beach Preview of Cape Ann Museum Exhibit

Noon:: Democracy Now

1 p.m.: Short and Sweet

2 p.m.: Love Cape Ann

2:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Report

3 p.m.: Smart Boating

3:30 p.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

4 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue

4:30 p.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann

5 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

5:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

6 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

6:30 p.m.: Good News

7 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

8 p.m.: Writer’s Block

8:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

9 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

9:30 p.m.: Appreciative Recovery

10 p.m.: Nicki Talks

10:30 p.m.: Now We’re Here- Schooner Festival

Channel 20                

9 a.m.: Gloucester School Committee- Aug. 28

1 p.m.: Gloucester City Council- Aug. 29

7 p.m.: Listening session at City Hall about A.m.:bulatory Services (Mental Health - Youth)

11:30 p.m.: Gloucester City Council- Aug. 29

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Manchester Essex Regional School Committee- Aug. 20

11 a.m.: Homer at the Beach Preview of Cape Ann Museum Exhibit

5 p.m.: Manchester Selectmen- Sept. 3

Tags