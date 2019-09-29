Monday, SEPT. 30
Channel 12
Midnight: Short and Sweet
1 a.m.: Love Cape Ann
1:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Report
2 a.m.: Smart Boating
2:30 a.m.: Superintendent’s Corner
3 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue
3:30 a.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann
4 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack
5 a.m.: Writer’s Block
5:30 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks
7 a.m.: Appreciative Recovery
7:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
8 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
8:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
9 a.m.: Good News
9:30 a.m.: Now We’re Here-Live- UMASS Marine Station
11 a.m.: Science 360
Noon: Democracy Now
1 p.m.: Good News
1:30 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
2 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
2:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
3 p.m.: Appreciative Recovery
3:30 p.m.: Nicki Talks
4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
5 p.m.: Writer’s Block
5:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack
6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
6:30 p.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann
7 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue
7:30 p.m.: Superintendent’s Corner
8 p.m.: Smart Boating
8:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Report
9 p.m.: Love Cape Ann
9:30 p.m.: Short and Sweet
10:30 p.m.: Judah’s Roar
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Gloucester City Council- Sept. 24
4 p.m.: RHS Field Hockey v. Hamilton-Wenham
7 p.m.: East Gloucester School Project Informational Presentation- Sept. 23
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Rockport Town Meeting
7:30 p.m.: Essex Town Mtg- Sept. 23
Tuesday, Oct. 1
Channel 12
Midnight: Good News
12:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
1 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
1:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
2 a.m.: Appreciative Recovery
2:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks
3 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
4 a.m.: Writer’s Block
4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack
5 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
5:30 a.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann
6 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue
6:30 a.m.: Superintendent’s Corner
7 a.m.: Smart Boating
7:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Report
8 a.m.: Love Cape Ann
8:30 a.m.: Short and Sweet
9:30 a.m.: Quarry Dance 8
10:30 a.m.: Fish Tales OMG
11:30 a.m.: Chico & the Bman Show
Noon: Democracy Now
1 p.m.: Short and Sweet
2 p.m.: Love Cape Ann
2:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Report
3 p.m.: Smart Boating
3:30 p.m.: Superintendent’s Corner
4 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue
4:30 p.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann
5 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
5:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
6 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
6:30 p.m.: Good News
7 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
8 p.m.: Writer’s Block
8:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack
9 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
9:30 p.m.: Appreciative Recovery
10 p.m.: Nicki Talks
10:30 p.m.: Freda World Music Concert
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Rockport Selectmen- Sept. 24
7 p.m.: MERHS Field Hockey v. Ipswich
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Derby Street Variety
9:30 a.m.: New Englanders
10 a.m.: Let’s Visit Show
10:30 a.m.: Eckankar
11 a.m.: Learning the Bible
7 p.m.: MA Joint Mtg on Financial Services- Sept. 23
Wednesday, Oct. 2
Channel 12
1 a.m.: Love Cape Ann
1:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Report
2 a.m.: Smart Boating
2:30 a.m.: Superintendent’s Corner
3 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue
3:30 a.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann
4 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack
5 a.m.: Writer’s Block
5:30 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks
7 a.m.: Appreciative Recovery
7:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
8 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
8:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
9 a.m.: Good News
9:30 a.m.: Science 360
10:30 a.m.: Shaping the Future of Our Blue Economy
Noon: Democracy Now
1 p.m.: Good News
1:30 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
2 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
2:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
3 p.m.: Appreciative Recovery
3:30 p.m.: Nicki Talks
4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
5 p.m.: Writer’s Block
5:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Report- Live
6 p.m.: Quarry Dance 8
7 p.m.: Homer at the Beach Preview
8 p.m.: Now We’re Here-Live- UMASS Marine Station
9:30 p.m.: Fish Tales: Radio Days
11:30 p.m.: Global 3000
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Gloucester School Committee- Oct. 25
3 p.m.: Judah’s Roar
6:30 p.m.: RHS Boys Soccer- Live
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Essex Town Mtg- Sept. 23
7:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
10:30 p.m.: House of Yahweh
Thursday, Oct. 3
Channel 12
Midnight: Good News
12:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
1 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
1:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
2 a.m.: Appreciative Recovery
2:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks
3 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
4 a.m.: Writer’s Block
4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack
5 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
5:30 a.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann
6 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue
6:30 a.m.: Superintendent’s Corner
7 a.m.: Smart Boating
7:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Report
8 a.m.: Love Cape Ann
8:30 a.m.: Short and Sweet
9:30 a.m.: Global 3000
10 a.m.: Fish Tales- Radio Days
Noon: Democracy Now
1 p.m.: Short and Sweet
2 p.m.: Love Cape Ann
2:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Report
3 p.m.: Smart Boating
3:30 p.m.: Superintendent’s Corner
4 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue
4:30 p.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann
5 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
5:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
6 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
6:30 p.m.: Good News
7 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
8 p.m.: Writer’s Block
8:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack
9 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
9:30 p.m.: Appreciative Recovery
10 p.m.: Nicki Talks
10:30 p.m.: Now We’re Here-Live- UMASS Marine Station
Channel 20
9 a.m.: East Gloucester School Project Informational Presentation- Sept. 23
7 p.m.: MA Joint Mtg on Financial Services- Sept. 23
Channel 67
9 a.m.: MA Joint Mtg on Financial Services- Sept. 23
3:30 p.m.: Learning the Bible
4:30 p.m.: Eckankar
5 p.m.: Derby Street Variety
5:30 p.m.: New Englanders
6 p.m.: Let’s Visit Show
7 p.m.: Rockport Planning Board- Live
Friday, Oct. 4
Channel 12
Midnight: Short and Sweet
1 a.m.: Love Cape Ann
1:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Report
2 a.m.: Smart Boating
2:30 a.m.: Superintendent’s Corner
3 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue
3:30 a.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann
4 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack
5 a.m.: Writer’s Block
5:30 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks
7 a.m.: Appreciative Recovery
7:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
8 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
8:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
9 a.m.: Good News
9:30 a.m.: Now We’re Here-Live- UMASS Marine Station
11 a.m.: Chico & the Bman Show
11:30 a.m.: Science 360
Noon: Democracy Now
1 p.m.: Good News
1:30 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
2 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
2:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
3 p.m.: Appreciative Recovery
3:30 p.m.: Nicki Talks
4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
5 p.m.: Writer’s Block
5:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack
6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
6:30 p.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann
7 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue
7:30 p.m.: Superintendent’s Corner
8 p.m.: Smart Boating
8:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Report
9 p.m.: Love Cape Ann
9:30 p.m.: Short and Sweet
10:30 p.m.: Homer at the Beach Preview
11:30 p.m.: National Gallery of Art Series
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Judah’s Roar
5 p.m.: MERHS Field Hockey v. Ipswich
7 p.m.: GHS Girls Soccer v. Lynn English- Live
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Essex Town Mtg- Sept. 23
7 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional School Committee- Oct. 1
Saturday, Oct. 5
Channel 12
Midnight: Good News
12:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
1 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
1:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
2 a.m.: Appreciative Recovery
2:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks
3 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
4 a.m.: Writer’s Block
4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack
5 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
5:30 a.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann
6 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue
6:30 a.m.: Superintendent’s Corner
7 a.m.: Smart Boating
7:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Report
8 a.m.: Love Cape Ann
8:30 a.m.: Short and Sweet
9:30 a.m.: Global 3000
10 a.m.: Freda World Music
11 a.m.: Schooner Serenade
Noon: Democracy Now
1 p.m.: Short and Sweet
2 p.m.: Love Cape Ann
2:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Report
3 p.m.: Smart Boating
3:30 p.m.: Superintendent’s Corner
4 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue
4:30 p.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann
5 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
5:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
6 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
6:30 p.m.: Good News
7 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
8 p.m.: Writer’s Block
8:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack
9 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
9:30 p.m.: Appreciative Recovery
10 p.m.: Nicki Talks
10:30 p.m.: Now We’re Here-Live- UMASS Marine Station
Channel 20
9 a.m.: East Gloucester School Project Informational Presentation- Sept. 23
5 p.m.: MERHS Field Hockey v. Ipswich
7 p.m.: RHS Field Hockey v. Hamilton-Wenham
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Manchester Essex Regional School Committee- Oct. 1
1 p.m.: Rockport Planning Bd.- Oct. 3
5 p.m.: Essex Town Mtg- Sept. 23
11:30 p.m.: Rockport Planning Bd.- Oct. 3
Sunday, Oct. 6
Channel 12
Midnight: Short and Sweet
1 a.m.: Love Cape Ann
1:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Report
2 a.m.: Smart Boating
2:30 a.m.: Superintendent’s Corner
3 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue
3:30 a.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann
4 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack
5 a.m.: Writer’s Block
5:30 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks
7 a.m.: Appreciative Recovery
7:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
8 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
8:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
9 a.m.: Good News
9:30 a.m.: Now We’re Here-Live- UMASS Marine Station
10:30 a.m.: Science 360
11:30 a.m.: Discovering the Nature on Cape Ann
Noon: Democracy Now
1 p.m.: Good News
1:30 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
2 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
2:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
3 p.m.: Appreciative Recovery
3:30 p.m.: Nicki Talks
4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
5 p.m.: Writer’s Block
6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
6:30 p.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann
7 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue
7:30 p.m.: Superintendent’s Corner
8 p.m.: Smart Boating
8:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Report
9 p.m.: Love Cape Ann
9:30 p.m.: Short and Sweet
10:30 p.m.: Fish Tales- Family Secrets
11:30 p.m.: Science360
Channel 20
9 a.m.: MERHS Field Hockey v. Ipswich
Noon: Judah’s Roar
2 p.m.: RHS Field Hockey v. Hamilton-Wenham
6 p.m.: East Gloucester School Project Informational Presentation- Sept. 23
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
5 p.m.: Essex Town Mtg- Sept. 23
11:30 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional School Committee- Oct. 1
* Schedule subject to change
Note: For coverage of meetings and other events added after press time, please check www.1623Studios.org
