Monday, SEPT. 30

Channel 12   

Midnight: Short and Sweet

1 a.m.: Love Cape Ann

1:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Report

2 a.m.: Smart Boating

2:30 a.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

3 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

3:30 a.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann

4 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

5 a.m.: Writer’s Block

5:30 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks

7 a.m.: Appreciative Recovery

7:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

8 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

8:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

9 a.m.: Good News

9:30 a.m.: Now We’re Here-Live- UMASS Marine Station

11 a.m.: Science 360

Noon: Democracy Now

1 p.m.: Good News

1:30 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

2 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

2:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

3 p.m.: Appreciative Recovery

3:30 p.m.: Nicki Talks

4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

5 p.m.: Writer’s Block

5:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

6:30 p.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann

7 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue

7:30 p.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

8 p.m.: Smart Boating

8:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Report

9 p.m.: Love Cape Ann

9:30 p.m.: Short and Sweet

10:30 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Gloucester City Council- Sept. 24

4 p.m.: RHS Field Hockey v. Hamilton-Wenham

7 p.m.: East Gloucester School Project Informational Presentation- Sept. 23

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Rockport Town Meeting

7:30 p.m.: Essex Town Mtg- Sept. 23

Tuesday, Oct. 1

Channel 12

Midnight: Good News

12:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

1 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

1:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

2 a.m.: Appreciative Recovery

2:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks

3 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

4 a.m.: Writer’s Block

4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

5 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

5:30 a.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann

6 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

6:30 a.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

7 a.m.: Smart Boating

7:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Report

8 a.m.: Love Cape Ann

8:30 a.m.: Short and Sweet

9:30 a.m.: Quarry Dance 8

10:30 a.m.: Fish Tales OMG

11:30 a.m.: Chico & the Bman Show

Noon: Democracy Now

1 p.m.: Short and Sweet

2 p.m.: Love Cape Ann

2:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Report

3 p.m.: Smart Boating

3:30 p.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

4 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue

4:30 p.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann

5 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

5:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

6 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

6:30 p.m.: Good News

7 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

8 p.m.: Writer’s Block

8:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

9 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

9:30 p.m.: Appreciative Recovery

10 p.m.: Nicki Talks

10:30 p.m.: Freda World Music Concert

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Rockport Selectmen- Sept. 24

7 p.m.: MERHS Field Hockey v. Ipswich

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Derby Street Variety

9:30 a.m.: New Englanders

10 a.m.: Let’s Visit Show

10:30 a.m.: Eckankar

11 a.m.: Learning the Bible

7 p.m.: MA Joint Mtg on Financial Services- Sept. 23

Wednesday, Oct. 2

Channel 12

1 a.m.: Love Cape Ann

1:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Report

2 a.m.: Smart Boating

2:30 a.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

3 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

3:30 a.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann

4 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

5 a.m.: Writer’s Block

5:30 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks

7 a.m.: Appreciative Recovery

7:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

8 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

8:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

9 a.m.: Good News

9:30 a.m.: Science 360

10:30 a.m.: Shaping the Future of Our Blue Economy

Noon: Democracy Now

1 p.m.: Good News

1:30 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

2 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

2:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

3 p.m.: Appreciative Recovery

3:30 p.m.: Nicki Talks

4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

5 p.m.: Writer’s Block

5:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Report- Live

6 p.m.: Quarry Dance 8

7 p.m.: Homer at the Beach Preview

8 p.m.: Now We’re Here-Live- UMASS Marine Station

9:30 p.m.: Fish Tales: Radio Days

11:30 p.m.: Global 3000

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Gloucester School Committee- Oct. 25

3 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

6:30 p.m.: RHS Boys Soccer- Live

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Essex Town Mtg- Sept. 23

7:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

10:30 p.m.: House of Yahweh

Thursday, Oct. 3

Channel 12

Midnight: Good News

12:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

1 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

1:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

2 a.m.: Appreciative Recovery

2:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks

3 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

4 a.m.: Writer’s Block

4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

5 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

5:30 a.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann

6 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

6:30 a.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

7 a.m.: Smart Boating

7:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Report

8 a.m.: Love Cape Ann

8:30 a.m.: Short and Sweet

9:30 a.m.: Global 3000

10 a.m.: Fish Tales- Radio Days

Noon: Democracy Now

1 p.m.: Short and Sweet

2 p.m.: Love Cape Ann

2:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Report

3 p.m.: Smart Boating

3:30 p.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

4 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue

4:30 p.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann

5 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

5:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

6 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

6:30 p.m.: Good News

7 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

8 p.m.: Writer’s Block

8:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

9 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

9:30 p.m.: Appreciative Recovery

10 p.m.: Nicki Talks

10:30 p.m.: Now We’re Here-Live- UMASS Marine Station

Channel 20

9 a.m.: East Gloucester School Project Informational Presentation- Sept. 23

7 p.m.: MA Joint Mtg on Financial Services- Sept. 23

Channel 67

9 a.m.: MA Joint Mtg on Financial Services- Sept. 23

3:30 p.m.: Learning the Bible

4:30 p.m.: Eckankar

5 p.m.: Derby Street Variety

5:30 p.m.: New Englanders

6 p.m.: Let’s Visit Show

7 p.m.: Rockport Planning Board- Live

Friday, Oct. 4

Channel 12

Midnight: Short and Sweet

1 a.m.: Love Cape Ann

1:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Report

2 a.m.: Smart Boating

2:30 a.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

3 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

3:30 a.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann

4 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

5 a.m.: Writer’s Block

5:30 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks

7 a.m.: Appreciative Recovery

7:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

8 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

8:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

9 a.m.: Good News

9:30 a.m.: Now We’re Here-Live- UMASS Marine Station

11 a.m.: Chico & the Bman Show

11:30 a.m.: Science 360

Noon: Democracy Now

1 p.m.: Good News

1:30 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

2 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

2:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

3 p.m.: Appreciative Recovery

3:30 p.m.: Nicki Talks

4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

5 p.m.: Writer’s Block

5:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

6:30 p.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann

7 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue

7:30 p.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

8 p.m.: Smart Boating

8:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Report

9 p.m.: Love Cape Ann

9:30 p.m.: Short and Sweet

10:30 p.m.: Homer at the Beach Preview

11:30 p.m.: National Gallery of Art Series

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Judah’s Roar

5 p.m.: MERHS Field Hockey v. Ipswich

7 p.m.: GHS Girls Soccer v. Lynn English- Live

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Essex Town Mtg- Sept. 23

7 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional School Committee- Oct. 1

Saturday, Oct. 5

Channel 12

Midnight: Good News

12:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

1 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

1:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

2 a.m.: Appreciative Recovery

2:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks

3 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

4 a.m.: Writer’s Block

4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

5 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

5:30 a.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann

6 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

6:30 a.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

7 a.m.: Smart Boating

7:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Report

8 a.m.: Love Cape Ann

8:30 a.m.: Short and Sweet

9:30 a.m.: Global 3000

10 a.m.: Freda World Music

11 a.m.: Schooner Serenade

Noon: Democracy Now

1 p.m.: Short and Sweet

2 p.m.: Love Cape Ann

2:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Report

3 p.m.: Smart Boating

3:30 p.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

4 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue

4:30 p.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann

5 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

5:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

6 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

6:30 p.m.: Good News

7 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

8 p.m.: Writer’s Block

8:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

9 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

9:30 p.m.: Appreciative Recovery

10 p.m.: Nicki Talks

10:30 p.m.: Now We’re Here-Live- UMASS Marine Station

Channel 20

9 a.m.: East Gloucester School Project Informational Presentation- Sept. 23

5 p.m.: MERHS Field Hockey v. Ipswich

7 p.m.: RHS Field Hockey v. Hamilton-Wenham

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Manchester Essex Regional School Committee- Oct. 1

1 p.m.: Rockport Planning Bd.- Oct. 3

5 p.m.: Essex Town Mtg- Sept. 23

11:30 p.m.: Rockport Planning Bd.- Oct. 3

Sunday, Oct. 6

Channel 12

Midnight: Short and Sweet

1 a.m.: Love Cape Ann

1:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Report

2 a.m.: Smart Boating

2:30 a.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

3 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

3:30 a.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann

4 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

5 a.m.: Writer’s Block

5:30 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks

7 a.m.: Appreciative Recovery

7:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

8 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

8:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

9 a.m.: Good News

9:30 a.m.: Now We’re Here-Live- UMASS Marine Station

10:30 a.m.: Science 360

11:30 a.m.: Discovering the Nature on Cape Ann

Noon: Democracy Now

1 p.m.: Good News

1:30 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

2 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

2:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

3 p.m.: Appreciative Recovery

3:30 p.m.: Nicki Talks

4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

5 p.m.: Writer’s Block

6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

6:30 p.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann

7 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue

7:30 p.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

8 p.m.: Smart Boating

8:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Report

9 p.m.: Love Cape Ann

9:30 p.m.: Short and Sweet

10:30 p.m.: Fish Tales- Family Secrets

11:30 p.m.: Science360

Channel 20

9 a.m.: MERHS Field Hockey v. Ipswich

Noon: Judah’s Roar

2 p.m.: RHS Field Hockey v. Hamilton-Wenham

6 p.m.: East Gloucester School Project Informational Presentation- Sept. 23

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

5 p.m.: Essex Town Mtg- Sept. 23

11:30 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional School Committee- Oct. 1

* Schedule subject to change

Note: For coverage of meetings and other events added after press time, please check www.1623Studios.org

