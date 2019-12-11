The long-term health of Gloucester's two main industrial parks, which employee more than 2,300 people between them, will depend in part on improving access via public transportation and finding other ways to expand the pool of workers available to employers, a report released this week concludes.
The report, commissioned by the city's Economic Development & Industrial Corporation and prepared by University of Massachusetts Boston researchers, also identified areas for improvement, including traffic around the parks and aesthetics at Blackburn Industrial Park.
Blackburn Industrial Park comprises about 173 acres and is oriented toward an array of business uses. Most of the buildings are owned by real estate firms. Cape Ann Industrial Park, on Kondelin Road, is about 71 acres and is oriented toward industrial uses. Most of its buildings are owned by the businesses that occupy them.
EDIC Director Mike DiLascio said in an interview that the group already is working to address the public transportation issue by joining other groups in the city seeking funding for convenient service between the downtown MBTA commuter rail stations and the parks.
The report also concludes that "there is a strong necessity to generate a sense of community among industrial parks occupants. This need came up multiple times (in interviews) for different reasons." The main reasons given were coordinating park management and creating a culture that makes working in the parks more attractive to young workers.
DiLascio said the questions "How do you build a community?" and "How do you build an ecosystem" are important.
He also said the report will help the EDIC, and he hopes the city as a whole, find ways to target businesses that want or need seaside locations. One sector he said might be especially appropriate would be businesses seeking ways to promote "coastal resiliency."
Other data points and findings in the report include:
-- Nearly 70% of businesses owners and managers said the quality of life on Cape Ann is important to them.
-- A little more than more than half of business owners and managers at park companies are happy with their companies' locations.
-- Finding employees, especially young ones, willing to work in the parks is proving difficult for many employers.
-- The two parks' 2,339 workers comprise about 15% of the number of people working within the city of Gloucester and 10% of the total number of people working on Cape Ann.
-- The largest employer in the parks — and on Cape Ann — is Applied Materials' Varian Semiconductor, which had 1,136 workers as of 2018.
-- About 4.7% of park workers get to their jobs by public transportation or taxi. Another 5% walk.
-- Some 64% of Blackburn employees live on Cape Ann.
