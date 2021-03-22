BOSTON — A new study shows minimal side effects from COVID-19 vaccines as state leaders try to convince hesitant communities to get the shots.
The findings, published in the Journal of American Medicine last week, showed "extremely low" instances of allergic reactions in people who received either of the two-dose vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna.
Researchers surveyed more than 50,000 employees at Mass General Brigham health care system who were fully vaccinated. Only 1,365 patients — about 2.1% — reported side effect such as fatigue or pain near the site of the injection.
A few patients developed anaphylaxis, a potentially life-threatening allergic reaction.
"However, overall risk of anaphylaxis to an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine remains extremely low and largely comparable to other common health care exposures," researchers wrote.
Medical experts say the latest findings show the vaccines are safe, and they're urging people to take advantage of the drugs when they become eligible.
"The study shows that severe allergic reactions are very rare, and not substantially different than rates of reactions we see with other medicines, including antibiotics," said Dr. Paul Biddinger, chief of Massachusetts General Hospital's Division of Emergency Preparedness and director of its Center for Disaster Medicine.
"It clearly shows that these vaccines are very safe," he said.
There are currently three coronavirus vaccines authorized by the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use, from drug makers Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. A fourth vaccine, produced by AstraZeneca, is expected to seek FDA authorization.
A recent report by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found 11% of patients who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines experienced swollen lymph nodes after the first shot. That increased to 16% after the second shot.
Biddinger said uncomfortable side effects — headaches, chills, fever and nausea — are common with the second shot as the body solidifies its immune response.
"It means that your body is doing what it supposed to do — which is develop a protective response," he said. "It may be uncomfortable for those who experience it, but it's not dangerous."
As they work to vaccinate more people, health care officials are focusing on underserved communities with a history of reluctance to accept vaccinations.
Reaching those groups will be crucial to achieving so-called "herd immunity," where a sizable enough portion of the population has been either infected or vaccinated against the virus, so that it won't spread any further.
Side effects are a leading reason that some people are declining to get the vaccine, according to a recent poll for the Kaiser Health Foundation.
The survey, taken in mid-January as vaccine availability was increasing, found more than one-third of respondents refused a shot due to the side effects.
"Three times as many people mention concerns over side effects than any other concerns," the report said.
Dr. Howard Koh, a professor at Harvard University's T.H. Chan School for Public Health, said while researchers have found the vaccines to be safe in clinical trials, dispelling anxieties about their safety is critical.
"We know these vaccines are very safe and effective," he said. "But we need a coordinated, nationwide communications effort to reach communities of color and other groups that have access issues or have been distrustful of vaccines."
