From revamped programming and amenities to its new leadership, Cape Ann YMCA’s Camp Spindrift has seen a slew of changes since last summer.
“We are working together to run a smooth, fun and safe camp,” said Spindrift’s new director, Emily Caren.
Caren has been the site coordinator for the Y’s after-school program at East Gloucester Elementary since she started at the Y last August. Before then, Caren worked with nonprofits and taught English as a second language to students in the Revere school system. She has also worked on the leadership staff at multiple summer camps for the past several years.
“I love camp and I grew up in camp, so for me, being in a role where I can help a camp support the community is really great,” Caren said.
While Caren deals with the day-to-day operations at the camp, Spindrift’s new camp leader, Amanda Tower, who has been at the Y for nearly eight years, oversees the administrative operations for Spindrift, the Y’s summer reading program and Camp Windward, the Y’s onsite camp at its Middle Street location.
Tim Flaherty, executive director of the Cape Ann Y, said the administrative roles in all North Shore Y camps had changed over to that dual leadership model. And so, taking advantage of a staffing change and to align the Gloucester camps with that model, the responsibilities and duties of a single camp director were split between Caren and Tower early this past winter.
The duo replaces longtime Spindrift leader Rick Doucette, who resigned in the aftermath of an allegation last summer that a Y camper was sexually assaulted by former Spindrift counselor Christopher Brayton-Tedesco, who is now facing multiple charges of rape and indecent assault in that case.
“We emphasize our ongoing training that focuses on boundaries, safety and reporting…” Flaherty said. “The good thing with our staff training is that we were the ones who discovered the inappropriateness (concerning Brayton-Tedesco).”
Tower said Spindrift is dedicated to “keeping camp, camp,” and is confident in its safety policies.
“We took a look at our current policies and made sure we were following them to a T,” Tower said.
In terms of changes to the camp’s programming, ArtHaven now leads all art-related activities there in its first-ever partnership with Spindrift, and an optional electives program is running at the camp for the first time.
Campers can choose to take new classes each week in subjects such as crime investigation, cooking, photography, ultimate Frisbee, Lego engineering and video game live — a course dedicated to reenacting and creating content inspired by video games.
Spindrift also gained a new rock wall and ropes course that Caren said helps campers learn effective communication and teamwork skills. And new paddle boards have been added to the collection of kayaks and canoes campers can already use on Spindrift’s marsh waterfront.
Two new cabins, dubbed “Nettie’s Village,” were completed at Spindrift this spring in honor of current longtime staffer Annette Billings. They serve as activity centers for the youngest campers. Other cosmetic improvements made to the camp this year include updates to the pool, cleaned-up trails and fresh paint to most of the property’s buildings.
Flaherty said these changes have enhanced each camper’s experience at Spindrift.
“Every child has their own individual story and seeing that come to life at camp is really great,” he said.
All recent changes made to Spindrift will be reviewed to ensure they effectively serve families on Cape Ann, according to Flaherty.
Flaherty also said that while Spindrift’s enrollment at the beginning of the summer was not as high as the organization would have liked, the number of campers continues to increase and he is projecting a strong summer for Spindrift overall.
“We feel pretty good about where we are and where we are headed.” he said.
