The usually busy summer season for Cape Ann arts and cultural organizations will come to a near standstill with the most recent cancellation announcements from Gloucester Stage and Rockport Music.
This week Gloucester Stage announced that its 2020 season has been postponed. All productions will move to 2021.
“When we began planning our response to COVID-19 in the beginning of March, we knew this was a potential outcome; but we were also confident in our ability to remain flexible if there was to be the possibility of presenting on stage. This is not an easy decision to make, but safety is paramount,” Gloucester Stage leaders said in a prepared statement.
At Rockport Music, preparations are usually well underway at this time of year for concerts and music festivals, but the pandemic has caused a cancellation of all events through the end of August.
“This decision was not taken lightly, but given the precautions mandated for everyone’s health and safety, including you, our artists, staff and volunteers, we believe it is the most prudent course of action. Hopefully, we will be able to resume our full concert schedule in September and will provide updates on the status of our fall concerts as our plans progress,” Rockport Music said in a prepared statement..
The staff is working to reschedule canceled summer events into the future.
“We are continuing to monitor the COVID situation and are already making preparations to ensure the safety of our patrons for the time when we are able to gather again to hear wonderful music live once again,” said Tony Beadle, president and CEO of Rockport Music.
Like most cultural institutions, Gloucester Stage is working to find ways to develop new digital opportunities during this pandemic, which may include taking its NeverDark Series virtual, filming staged readings of new plays for future consideration, and presenting storytellers through virtual events such as the popular “Fish Tales” later this month.
The staff also is considering the possibility of presenting archived content from its past theater productions to view on a home television.
Gloucester Stage Artistic Director Robert Walsh and Managing Director Christopher Griffith said the board and staff are committed to a presenting a successful 2021 season.
“And for that, as well as staging virtual programming and completing our bathroom renovations, we need your continued support,” Gloucester Stage said in its statement. “Please consider a contribution of any size to Gloucester Stage’s COVID19 Response Fund and thank you for helping any way you can during this unprecedented time.”
The fund will be used to offset losses sustained during this unprecedented time, according to Gloucester Stage, and goes toward employing actors, stage managers, directors, designers, and staff as they continue to produce world-class theater on Cape Ann. Donations may be made online at https://bit.ly/2Z24gFg.
