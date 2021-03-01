Teenagers and young adults on Cape Ann can gain workplace skills and earn money this summer through internships with local businesses.
LEAP for Education is running a free 2021 summer internship program for youth and young adults from Gloucester and surrounding towns.
Participants will work virtually eight to 10 hours a week on a project with a mentor or company, and start to build a resume for college and future endeavors. Examples of projects include website design at a communications company; marketing projects with a vice president of marketing or for local businesses; teen council/community representative for local nonprofits; positions at the Sawyer Free Library; teller training positions at BankGloucester; and internships at the Halyard apartments, Cape Ann Museum, Rocky Neck Art Colony, and many more.
They will also attend regularly scheduled Zoom workplace skills workshops with speakers on important topics such as job interviewing, job hunting, and resume writing. Project Adventure will be running hands-on Zoom exercises at every workshop.
Interns will receive school credit and a salary or $500 stipend.
The application link is http://bit.ly/37PcoN2, or go to www.leap4ed.org: https://www.leap4ed.org/services/career-connections/gloucester-internship/registration/
Interested teens and young adults may email program coordinator JoAnn Leavitt, at jleavitt@leap4ed.org for more information, to set up an interview to discuss your interests, or to register.
Career and business mentors are still being sought. Mentorships require about 90 minutes a week during the program. Leavitt may be contacted for more information.