With Gloucester schools out for the summer, and students, teachers and staff gone from the buildings, the way is clear for capital projects in the city’s schools.
The work includes some new lockers at Gloucester High and the installation of new energy-efficient windows and doors at the 50-year-old Ralph B. O’Maley Innovation Middle School on Cherry Street.
Superintendent Ben Lummis gave an update on these projects and others at the School Committee’s meeting last week.
The estimated $6.5 million project to replace the 622-student middle school’s windows and doors is meant to extend the life of O’Maley, which dates to 1973. The project is part of the Massachusetts School Building Authority’s Accelerated Repair Program, with the state picking up more than half of the eligible costs of the project.
The O’Maley project is ongoing and started last month, Lummis said.
The City Council approved the project funding agreement and loan order this past November.
Lambrian Construction Corp. of Canton was the winning bidder for the project, according to the schools’ CFO Gary Frisch.
At the recent School Committee meeting, Lummis showed a photo of all the windows on the west side of the cafeteria after they had been removed.
He also showed a photo of new windows installed in the food service office.
“Clean and bright and brand new,” Lummis said. Another photo showed a worker applying sealant prior to the installation of the cafeteria windows. Another photo showed the windows being replaced on both levels at the back of the school.
“They are going around in a counter-clockwise fashion,” Lummis said.
School officials are getting daily updates from the contractor in terms of photos and a call every week, Lummis said. Nearly all the windows are scheduled to be replaced this summer, including the large ones in the Science Center on the bottom floor, and in the Library Learning Commons on the upper floor.
What won’t be replaced this summer are the high windows in the ceiling of the cafeteria, and windows in the ceilings of the hallways and the learning commons, he said.
Replacing lockers
In addition to the work at O’Maley, Lummis said the Department of Public Works is replacing the remainder of the old lockers at Gloucester High School.
They are replacing the side-by-side slim lockers with lockers that sit above and below each other and are wider.
“You can actually fit a backpack,” Lummis said.
“You know, kids don’t use lockers a whole lot but as you can see,” he said, referring to a picture of a corridor in the high school with the lockers removed showing large rectangular gaps in walls, “having lockers built in like this, actually the remediation of that to make it just like the ceramic wall tiles, walls basically, would actually be much more expensive.”
The lockers will also look good and add color to the corridors, Lummis said.
The locker replacement project started in 2020 before Lummis arrived. The thinking had been to do the lockers during the summer of 2020, “but that was a busy summer,” he said of the first summer of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Also being replaced is the rubberized safety flooring in the high school stairways.
“It’s one of the projects the DPW has identified and worked with the city to get funding,” Lummis said.
Elementary school makeovers
Two of the city’s elementary schools are also getting exterior makeovers.
The goal of the work at Plum Cove and Beeman elementary schools is to keep them shipshape for another 10 years. Work includes stripping exterior paint from the original Beeman and Plum Cove school buildings. The schools’ exteriors will be power washed, primed and painted.
In his presentation, Lummis showed a photo of the shingles stripped from the back wall of the Plum Cove gym that are going to be replaced. Upper windows in the school are also being scraped, sanded, and prepped for painting.
The project, which is being overseen by Caruso & McGovern Construction Inc., is expected to take most of the summer.
Also at Beeman and Plum Cove, the replacement of the rooftop HVAC units on the modular classrooms at both schools, which were renovated last summer, is scheduled to start in mid-to-late July with this project taking three weeks.
