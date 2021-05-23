MANCHESTER — Manchester Summerstage is hosting auditions Monday and Tuesday for its production of "Peter Pan."
The company is seeking young actors to play pirates, Neverlanders, lost boys and girls and members of the Darling family.
Rehearsals at Manchester Essex Regional High School will start on June 7 with a general schedule of 4 to 6 p.m. for a show to held the last weekend of July.
Ready to sign up? Use the "Current Production" tab on the Manchester Summerstage website to find the links to fill out an audition form and sign up for a time slot.
More information is available at manchestersummerstage.org. Have questions? Email manchestersummerstage@gmail.com.