The organizers of the Gloucester Waterfront Festival at Stage Fort Park have canceled the Sunday portion of the annual two-day event because of concerns about the advancing Hurricane Henri.
The event, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, was scheduled to run Sunday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday's event went on as scheduled.
The festival, organized by the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce with other sponsors, featured 175 artists, crafters, food vendors and live music against the scenic backdrop of Gloucester Harbor.
Also canceled is this Sunday's Magnolia Community Farmers Market. It will return next Sunday, Aug. 29.
