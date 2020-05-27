After conducting five interviews last week, Gloucester's School Committee will select three finalists for the position of superintendent on Wednesday night.
The pool of candidates seeking to take over for Superintendent Dr. Richard Safier has — as of Wednesday morning— been comprised of five individuals from Winthrop, Weymouth, Malden, Brookline, and Illinois. Safier plans to retire at the end of this academic year.
"This is such an important decision and is one of the most important things that the School Committee does," School Committee member Laura Wiessen said Tuesday. "We really have to do our due diligence and be clear about the needs of our district and how each candidate can meet those needs."
School Committee member Melissa Joy Teixeira Prince anticipates a "rigorous conversation."
Wiessen highlighted that Wednesday night's decision is a "crucial piece" of the meeting as the new superintendent should be able to take the school district to "the next level."
In preparation for Wednesday's decision, each committee member has poured hours into re-listening to the interviews, taking notes, and coming to conclusions of who they think will best support the students as part of the district.
"It is really helpful to hear what they say and then go back and look deeper into their districts," Wiessen explained about having the interviews over Zoom.
School Committee member Samantha Watson took the Monday holiday to go over her notes.
"Happy Memorial Day. You can find me sitting by the fire. ... listening to superintendent interviews on repeat all day," she posted on her Facebook page, attaching a photo of her laptop, notepad and coffee mug.
After the three finalists are selected at Wednesday night's meeting, committee members will begin remote virtual site visits to the candidates' schools next week. Those visits will be followed by another round of interviews.
Comments from the public will be welcome during oral communication at the start of Wednesday's meeting.
"We are hoping to get some feedback from Gloucester residents on how they feel about the candidates," Teixeira Prince said.
