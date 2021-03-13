In about a month, children of this seaside community may once again run the hallways of their schools all day every weekday.
Gloucester Public Schools Superintendent Ben Lummis wrote to families on Thursday evening to notify them the district will be required to go back to full time, in-person instruction five days per week beginning in April.
The teachers union is requesting that the city seek a waiver from the state to continue with the learning model in place for ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Lummis said plans call for Gloucester elementary schools to begin a full day on April 5 and O'Maley Innovation Middle School to start a full day on April 28.
The state has not provided any specific guidance on when or how high schools such as Gloucester High will be expected to extend their learning day to a full, in-person school day.
The mandate — for all public schools across Massachusetts — was announced by state Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley on Tuesday.
"During the upcoming weeks we will be doing the planning necessary to figure out how we can extend our day back to the regular school day at all levels," Lummis wrote in the email.
"Our principals and district leadership are already hard at work considering new schedules, how to have lunch safely with appropriate distancing, determining if any additional staff are needed, and all the other details necessary to completely change the school day midyear," Lummis wrote in his email. "They’re even measuring for large tents to have lunch or class outside!"
According to a statement sent to the Times by its president, Cynthia Carney, the Gloucester Teachers Association is not on board.
"As a district who has received accolades from Governor (Charlie) Baker and Commissioner Riley for having been largely in-person for the entire school year, to ensure the continued safety of students, families and staff, we think it is reasonable for the district to request a waiver to remain in the current educational model" the union said.
"It is unreasonable to disrupt the routines and safety protocols that Gloucester has worked hard to maintain for 108 days. It is no simple process to start fully in-person learning in three weeks time," the union statement continued. "Having to rush this process, to meet an unreasonable deadline of April 5th, undermines the critical planning for such a shift. Consider also that the start date for some levels preclude the four designated days for teachers to receive vaccines. Add the decrease of social distancing to three feet district-wide and we’re further risking the health and safety of students, staff, and their families."
The union also pointed out the state proposes to go ahead with Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System testing in mid May through mid June, and the mandated change will result in less than two months of in-person instructional delivery at elementary level, and approximately a month of learning at the upper levels.
"One has to wonder whether the state ... (is) merely setting the stage for unfair and unnecessary standardized testing given the nature of this COVID school year?" the union said.
Lummis said that as they prepare for the shift, school and district leaders will consult with staff, keep them in the loop and listen for ideas that will help the transition go as smoothly as possible.
Lummis added that they will survey families in the coming week to get more information about the changes.
Although the district is planning to go back to in-person learning, it is required to have the option of a Remote Learning Academy for any family that does not want their child in a school building.
Lummis does not expect to see any changes in Gloucester's preschool, K-5 or high school remote academies. There may be some minor changes in student groupings or student schedules in the O'Maley Remote Academy.
"Changing our in-school schedules, routines, and start and end times three-quarters of the way through the year in this way has not been done before," Lummis said. "Please have patience as our teams figure this out."
Lummis concluded that he will make a full report at the School Committee's March 24 meeting. Prior to that, principals will inform families of their progress.
Staff Writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.
SCHOOLS HIRING
As the school district anticipates the need for more staff as it moves to in-person classes, the following jobs are available:
- Breakfast and Lunch Monitors: https://www.schoolspring.com/job.cfm?jid=3465981
- Bus Monitors: https://www.schoolspring.com/job.cfm?jid=3465965
- Crossing Guards: https://www.schoolspring.com/job.cfm?jid=3465967
- School Substitutes: https://www.schoolspring.com/job.cfm?jid=3465971
- Translators and Interpreters (particularly anyone who speaks Spanish or Portuguese): contact Christine Castle at ccastle@gloucesterschools.com
All are flexible, part-time positions.