The members of Gloucester Public Schools' Superintendent Screening Search Committee have been selected.
The search committee will work alongside the district's School Committee to find a replacement for Superintendent Richard Safier, who is planning to retire at the end of this academic year.
The vote on the slate of candidates passed, 3-1, with Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken voting present and School Committee Chair Jonathan Pope recusing himself from the vote.
"I had some complaints about some comments in the first meeting and the perception is that I have preconceived notions of who should be on it," Pope explained.
He then logged out of the online meeting platform of Zoom for the vote and handed the responsibility of chairmanship to Vice Chair Melissa Joy Teixeira Prince.
The School Committee received applications from eight parents, seven community members, three administrators, five teachers and one student.
"I do want to thank all of the applicants that came forward who volunteered to be in one of these positions on the search committee," Teixeira Prince said. "We did not have a ton of applicants."
No vocational teachers, principals or Middle School teachers applied.
The search committee will have a training session on Tuesday, April 14.
"Based on the discussion at the Personnel Subcommittee today I am looking forward to working with all of those people," said Dorothy Presser, a field director at Massachusetts Association of School Committee. "I think it is going to be great."
