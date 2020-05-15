The search for a new superintendent of Gloucester schools has been narrowed to five finalists.
The candidates to replace Dr. Richard Safier as superintendent are from school districts in Winthrop, Weymouth, Malden, Brookline, and Illinois.
Lori A. Gallivan is the executive director of curriculum, instruction and accountability for Winthrop Public Schools. Since July 2018, Gallivan has assisted the the district's superintendent in providing leadership in developing, achieving, and maintaining the best possible educational program for each school.
Prior to her current role, Gallivan held the same position within the Saugus public school district.
Dr. Susan E Kustka was most recently the assistant superintendent for administration and personnel at Weymouth Public Schools. For six years, Kustka negotiated all seven collective bargaining agreements directly with the Weymouth School Committee and had the operational oversight for human resources and personnel policies for about 1,400 employees.
From 2010 to 2013, Kustka was the director of teaching and learning at the Hanover Public Schools.
Nan Skiff Murphy is the statewide system of support assistance lead for the Massachusetts Department of Education in Malden. Murphy partners with district leaders, administrators, and teacher teams to engage in activities and learning that advances internal systems and structures for improved and equitable student outcomes.
Murphy was previously the director of accountability and school improvement for Lowell Public Schools.
Ben Lummis is the interim superintendent for the public schools of Brookline. Holding this position since August 2019, Lummis has full leadership and managerial responsibility for a district serving 7,800 students in eight kindergarten through grade eight schools, one comprehensive high school, and four early education centers.
Before Lummis took on the role as interim superintendent, he was the special assistant/assistant superintendent for strategy and serformance for the same district.
Kurt Laakso is the associate superintendent for human resources for High School District 214 in Arlington Heights, Illinois. Laakso helps lead the school district with 12,500 students from eight municipalities in the northwest suburbs of Chicago. In this role, Laakso also acted as the chief negotiator in contract talks and labor relations with three bargaining groups and managed all matters related to employment and evaluation.
Laakso was formerly the principal of Prospect High School in Mt. Prospect, Illinois.
The Gloucester School Committee has altered its timeline to complete interviews next week and make a decision as to who moves forward in the application process, said Dorothy Presser, a field director from Massachusetts Association of School Committees.
