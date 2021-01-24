The superintendents and leaders of the teachers' unions for Cape Ann's three school districts are asking Gov. Charlie Baker to move educators into the first phase of the state's vaccine distribution plan.
Gloucester Superintendent Ben Lummis, Rockport Superintendent Robert E. Liebow and Manchester Essex Regional Superintendent Pam Beaudoin were among the 29 school administrators making up the North Shore Superintendents' Round Table that signed a letter to the governor requesting the move. Also signing on were Gloucester Teachers Association President Cynthia Carney, Rockport Teachers Association President Whitney Day, and Manchester Essex Teachers Association co-presidents Joan McWhorter and Keith Stefanek.
The letter was sent to the governor on Jan. 22 and points out that both state and federal guidelines emphasize the importance of in-person learning. The sooner teachers are vaccinated, the letter argues, the sooner students can return to the classroom.
Baker's plan calls for K-12 and early educators to be vaccinated in the second phase, after individuals who are 75 or older or have two or more conditions that place them at higher risk of COVID-19 complications and the residents and staff of low-income and affordable senior housing. Phase two is expected to begin sometime next month and continue into March.
In the letter to Baker, the superintendents say states including New York, Connecticut and Maine included educators in the first phase of vaccinations.
"We believe it is inarguable that educators are front line workers," they wrote. "Given the societal need for public school — not just public school via Zoom — and the expectations set by your office and the DESE (state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education), educators should be vaccinated immediately and without delay so that they can perform their duties safely and securely."
Material from Katie Lannan of the State House News Service was used in this report.