The superintendents of Rockport and Manchester Essex Regional public schools reported successful first days of the 2020-21 school year.
Both districts started school remotely with plans to enter into a hybrid model at a later date. Rockport schools will discuss the district's reopening plan at a "checkpoint" meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 14.
"Although we will be starting our school year remotely, our goal remains to bring students back to in-person learning as soon as possible," said Manchester Essex Regional School District Superintendent Pam Beaudoin in an email Wednesday morning. "The School Committee is actively working to develop transition indicators, and the district will be providing monthly reports on where we are in meeting them. Our first report is scheduled for October 5th."
Before school opened, Manchester Essex teachers were trained in what Beaudoin describes as a "flex model" for remote learning.
"Our model is designed to provide students with a structured and synchronous academic day, and it utilizes a combination of best practices that will include live whole-class instruction, teacher-led small group work, and independent student work," she explained.
Similarly, Rockport teachers underwent their usual 10 days for professional development for the upcoming year. These trainings have seemed to pay off.
"I think for the opening remote day everything went good," said Rockport Public Schools Superintendent Rob Liebow. "I've been hearing good things from the elementary school — middle school as well. We miss our kids, and we're doing everything we can do with our time frame, using our metrics. We'll see how things go two or three days into it and deal with any adversary and challenge."
This past week, incoming Manchester Essex students participated in three community building events on school grounds. Elementary students were able to meet face-to-face with their new teachers during an outdoor screening.
"Everyone seemed so excited to come together and meet their new teachers and gather school supplies," wrote Essex Elementary School Principal Jennifer Roberts on her blog. "The kindergarten teachers loved doing screening outside and said they hope to do this again next year!"
Middle and high school students participated in socially distant teamwork exercises on Hyland Athletic Field in Manchester. On Twitter, Regional High School Principal Patricia Puglisi posted a video of students engaged in a "Rock, Paper, Scissors" relay race.
"After three great days of on-campus community building events with students, the academic year got off to a great start this morning!" wrote Beaudoin.
Rockport High School students started their day off with their first weekly assembly.
"All the kids were there, Zoom-wise," said Liebow. "(Rockport High Principal) Amy Rose started (the school-wide assembly) last year on a weekly basis. Students would go into auditorium for weekly assembly and discuss what's going on in the school. It bonding thing and we're trying to keep that going but in a remote world."
Despite recent reports of a nationwide Google Chromebook back order, both Cape Ann superintendents reported each of their students had the necessary technology to handle their upcoming remote learning schedule.
"We began our preparations last spring and we were able to place orders early," Beaudoin stated. "We have not had an issue with getting our technology."
