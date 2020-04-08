Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Rain. Becoming windy in the afternoon. High 48F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 38F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.