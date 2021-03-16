A Gloucester surf shop has moved to be closer to the waves.
Surfari Stand Up Paddle & Surf has moved from Main Street to 88 Base Ave., a location that neighbors Cape Ann Coffees and Ro's Harbor Scoops and is less than a mile from the parking lot of Good Harbor Beach.
"This has always been kind of like my dream location," Christian del Rosario said. "Being on Main Street was OK. But being a surf shop, being near the water is ideal."
He added that some additional perks at the new location include additional space to house more merchandise, customer parking in its own lot, and not having to pay a meter.
While Surfari is open for private appointments with reduced hours, del Rosario said that "there are a couple of things that we have got to button up" before the shop can return to regular hours at the end of the month.
The surf shop is urrently open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Staff Writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.