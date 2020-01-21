Surfers looking to hang 10 longer

Surfers across Cape Ann are looking to catch a few extra waves in the new year.
The Cape Ann Surfers Union (CASU) is petitioning the City of Gloucester to revise its regulations to extend surf hours.
A petition submitted to the City Council outlines that CASU is proposing that "current regulations be revised to extend surf hours at Good Harbor Beach from Memorial Day to Labor Day, without the permission of the lifeguard." It was signed by 199 community members seeking the change.
In the current "Beach and Stage Fort Park Regulations," article III subsection H-2 states that "surfing is prohibited at all public beaches between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., from Memorial Day to Labor Day, without permission of the lifeguard."
The Gloucester city clerk has granted CASU a hearing with the City Council on Feb. 25 to make a 15-minute presentation on its planned proposal.
As they prepare for the February hearing, members of CASU have been meeting at Cape Ann Brewery to discuss what they are officially calling the "Good Harbor Surf Access Proposal."
Hayes has been encouraging those who cannot attend the meetings nor the hearing to write a letter of support.
At an Aug. 21 meeting, CASU members said they decided not to request 24/7 full beach access because of safety concerns, particularly on crowded beach days, but would like more surf time in the mornings and afternoons.
In advocating for change, CASU will seek to collaborate with the city's Department of Public Works, councilors, and other officials to develop surf regulations that extend the surf hours, the surf season, and surf zone.
Caity O'Leary, 23, of Gloucester has been surfing since she was a child and said the potential for an extended surfing season is what she believes families and the city needs to move forward.
"Surfing brings families to the city for a healthy activity, it raises awareness for the environment and for the ocean, and it has the potential to bring a ton of income to the city," said O'Leary, an employee of the Surfari surf shop on Main Street.
Local surfers aren't the only ones who think a change in the water could positively impact their community.
"It is a very interesting idea and it seems like it would improve the quality of life for the people in Cape Ann," Councilor at-Large Jen Holmgren said. "Surfing allows them to have a little more fun and more recreation on our beautiful beach."
CASU is scheduled to give its presentation on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 7 p.m. at Kyrouz Auditorium, City Hall, 9 Dale Ave .
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.