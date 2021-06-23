Surfers seeking more time in the water

The Department of Public Works will not support a local surfers union proposal to extend surfing hours at Good Harbor Beach.
Public Works Director Mike Hale explained his department's position at the City Council's Ordinance and Administration Standing Committee last week. The Cape Ann Surfers Union has proposed extending the surfing season — all day, full beach surf access — at Good Harbor through the third Friday in June, extending surf hours to 11 a.m. from the third Saturday in June through Labor Day, and the ability to surf on bad weather days from the third Saturday in June through Labor Day.
"Giving the beach up for 75% of the year and then a significant portion during the less than 100 days it is open to swimmers is adequate," Hale said.
He referenced an incident last year when a surfer refused to get out of the water and they had to call the police to enforce the rules. He did note that the surfers union confirmed it was not one of their members.
“The city has these restrictions in place for a reason,” Hale said. “The guard staff will not be able to manage crowds and manage the safety of the swimmers. We can’t support this and we won’t support this.”
Courtney Hayes, of Gloucester, characterized the proposal to the committee as "small and safe changes" to expand summer surfing at Good Harbor.
Hayes is a member of the grassroots organization, Cape Ann Surfers Union, which since it was founded in June 2019, has been devoted to expanding ocean access for Cape Ann surfers, and the promotion of a healthy and safe ocean environment for all.
"Over the last five years, our local surfing community has grown dramatically," she said. "Our beach is a treasured public resource and we believe that surfing regulations should reflect this increased demand for access."
The current policy of prohibiting summer surf access from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. forces an increasingly larger number of surfers into a narrow amount of time for potential surfing, according to Hayes.
Through the pilot program she proposed, there will be reduced overcrowding and "may actually improve safety by allowing surf access at times when there are few to no swimmers in the water," Hayes said.
She emphasized that the pilot program, if approved, would take off next year and not take over days when the beach is packed from sunrise to sunset.
Hayes mentioned she had even chatted with some of the lifeguards to get their input about the proposed changes.
"All (of the lifeguards) agreed that our proposal is reasonable and safe and feel confident that lifeguards and surfers can work together to create a safe beach going environment for all," she said.
Hale, however, said any communication with the lifeguards on the matter was inappropriate.
"I am extremely disappointed that our lifeguards were put in a position to take a stand that they have no position to weigh in on," he said. "They are not the ones responsible for the beach management."
"It is inappropriate," Hale added. "I am surprised that they were even approached."
The biggest concern for councilors last week was the liability that extended hours would put on the city.
"I am concerned with our lifeguards on any given day to have more on their plates to deal with," Councilor Jamie O'Hara said. "To add something adds additional stress."
"I am very concerned about the liability that our city will be exposed to," he said.
Councilor Steve LeBlanc told Hayes that while he isn't a surfer, he gets it.
"I am a hunter," he said. "I abide by every single rule."
"But there is that small number of people that give us a bad reputation," LeBlanc acknowledged. "It takes one time for it to be ruined.”
While Hayes had hoped for her proposal to go before the full council for a vote, the lingering concerns have sent the union back to the drawing board until further notice.
