Surfers speak up for more wave time

What do a 10-year old and an almost 80-year-old at Good Harbor Beach have in common?
A desire to catch some waves.
"Surfing is fun," fifth-grader Asher Sauder exclaimed. "It's a great way to be physically active and enjoy one of the gems of Cape Ann, Good Harbor Beach."
"I believe it is a healthy and fun activity," said Dr. Steven Geary, who picked up surfing at age 70 and hasn't stopped since he caught his first wave.
Sauder and Geary were two of approximately 100 residents and local surfers who sat through last week's City Council meeting to present a proposal to extend the surfing season.
The surfers are seeking to all-day full beach surf access through June 30, and from July 1 through Labor Day, full beach surf access until 11 a.m., beach access on bad weather days with few swimmers, and surfing from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the surf zone at the Creek end of the beach.
The proposal also explained that lifeguards could use a flag system to call surfers out of the water if it got too crowded and allow them in the water if it is a bad weather day.
The charge was led by the grassroots organization Cape Ann Surfers Union (CASU) that, since it was founded in June 2019, has been devoted to expanding ocean access for Cape Ann surfers, and the promotion of a healthy and safe ocean environment for all.
The group came before City Council to present its proposed changes to the current regulation, found as Article III subsection H-2 in Beach and Stage Fort Park Regulations, effective May 24, 2018, that reads "Surfing is prohibited between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. from Memorial Day to Labor Day, without the permission of the lifeguard."
As they seek changes to the regulations, representatives of CASU explained a variety of benefits the community would gain from added hours of surf time.
Economic benefits
Surfing as a sport has grown exponentially across the globe, making the sport a multi-billion dollar global industry.
In addition to more boards at the beach, Christian Del Rosario, owner of Surfari surf shop on Gloucester's Main Street, explained to councilors that the increase in surfers means more income coming into the communities that foster the culture.
"Surfers in the Northeast have a median income of $75,000 and spend $69 per surf trip," Rosario said. "Here in the U.S., there is a growing population of 3.3 million surfers that is estimated to spend 1.9 to 3.1 billion dollars annually on local surf trips by simply going surfing at their favorite home surf spots."
Environmental, health, and wellness benefits
The health benefits of participating in an outdoor activity were also a key argument for why CASU sees these extended hours a vital change in current regulations.
"Increasing opportunities to surf would benefit our community by supporting an activity that builds physical and emotional health, fosters a sense of belonging, and positive social connections," Sauder explained.
The young CASU member and physical education teacher in Rockport Erin Canniff explained that in addition to these health benefits, there is also a sense of environmental stewardship as surfers host beach clean ups and raise awareness to preserve their beloved beaches.
Safety benefits
Christine Manning, who works as an office manager, highlighted surfers' commitment to keeping everyone safe.
Referencing a 2015 study published in the Journal of Accident Analysis and Prevention, Manning explained that the number of rescues done by surfers and lifesaving services is comparable.
"A partnership between CASU and Gloucester's DPW could further extend the positive safety impact of having surfers in the water," she explained.
The city's Department of Public Works manages the lifeguards who patrols the city's beaches.
Airing on the side of safety
Not all surfers present at Tuesday's meeting were in support of the change.
Carrying a 10-foot tall long surfboard to the podium, two local surfers expressed their concerns with the community's safety if the requested changes were to occur.
"The surfers union, in my estimation, gave a very idealistic, fun view of surfing that was beneficial to the surf community. Not beneficial to the swimmer, beach-going community," surfer John O'Hara said to a Times reporter following the meeting. "I am not an opposition group. I am coming from more of an educational and safety point of view."
He pointed out qualities of the board – the fin, nose, and leash – that could injure someone in the water.
"Between nine and ten (in the morning), the beach crowd increases significantly," O'Hara said. "So by extending that to 11 a.m., to me, is incredibly dangerous."
Other long-time surfers agree.
"Good Harbor is not a surf destination, unless you plan on visiting Addison Gilbert (Hospital)," Gloucester resident Paul Feenie said.
O'Hara had an alternate proposal in mind.
Between the last day of the city's public school calendar year to Labor Day, O'Hara proposed that surfers should be allowed to access the beach until 10 a.m., with the caveat that the lifeguards blow their whistle at 9:30 a.m. to warn surfers to catch their last wave.
"I think it is much more practical," O'Hara said.
No action was taken by the City Council last week and will not take the request to change regulations up again.
However, the city is not done working with the surfing community to see some sort of change.
"We do have a wonderful and unique resource here, and talking about utilizing it more fully and bringing some enjoyment to all of us," Ward 1 Councilor Scott Memhard said he, CASU, PubliC Works Director Mike Hale, and city beach management will work together to revise the regulations.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.