This weekend, Cape Ann residents will have a chance to safely rid their homes and barns of unwanted, unneeded, unused or out-of-date prescription medications.
Working with the federal Drug Enforcement Agency, Cape Ann police departments, boards of health and councils on aging are hosting safe disposal events on National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, which is this Saturday, April 24. The service is free, anonymous, and no questions asked.
The DEA now advises Americans that flushing medicine down the toilet or throwing it away are potential safety and health hazards.
Residents are encouraged to place their unwanted medications into a container or into a disposable plastic bag that can be dumped into the disposal bins. The DEA does not accept medications disposed of in blister packs.
No liquids, sharps or needles will be accepted. Anyone who needs to dispose of sharps or needles may contact their local Board of Health during business hours.
Studies show that many abused prescription drugs, including opioids, are obtained from family and friends.
"We can't stress enough how important it is to properly dispose of unwanted and expired prescription medication, and this biannual initiative offers a local, easy opportunity to drop off these drugs and get them out of your medicine cabinet," Gloucester police Chief Ed Conley said. "We encourage residents looking to dispose of these types of medications to stop by."
According to the 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, in 2019 alone an estimated 9.7 million people misused prescription pain relievers, 4.9 million people misused prescription stimulants and 5.9 million people misused prescription tranquilizers or sedatives.
"Removing these drugs from the home is an important step to reduce the risk of substance use, as we know unfortunately the home medicine cabinet is often where someone struggling accesses these medications," said Rockport police Chief John Horvath.
He was echoed by Manchester police Todd Fitzgerald: “Taking prescription medications out of the home is a key step in protecting loved ones who may be struggling with substance use.”
Essex's event will be a drive-though format.
“We’re committed to working with our community to reduce substance use, and offering an opportunity for the safe disposal of unwanted prescription medications is a key part of that effort,” Essex police Chief Paul Francis said.
Here is where drugs may be safely disposed of Saturday:
In Gloucester, from 10 a.m. to noon, at the Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F Lewis St. Residents are encouraged to enter the parking lot off of Rogers Street and exit onto Manuel F. Lewis Street.
In Rockport, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Rockport Police Station, 168 Main St.
In Manchester, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. behind the Manchester Police station, 10 Central St.
In Essex, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the parking lot of the new Essex Public Safety Building, 11 John Wise Ave.
The Gloucester, Rockport and Manchester police stations all have permanent drug drop-off kiosks in their lobbies, while Essex's is the the lobby of the new Essex Public Safety Building. The kiosks are accessible to residents 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Residents should note that no liquids, needles, sharps or inhalers can be dropped off at the kiosks.
However, Gloucester residents may drop used needles and syringes in a separate sharps container at the Gloucester Police Station, 197 Main St., as well as at North Shore Health Project, 5 Center St., and Addison Gilbert Hospital, 298 Washington St. at the main Fisher entrance.
Manchester residents may dispose of all sharps at the Board of Health Office in Town Hall, 10 Central St., Manchester Fire Department, 12 School St., or at a sharps container at a local pharmacy.
The community is also reminded that masks and social distancing will be required at both the National Drug Take Back Day event and any time residents visit the drug disposal kiosks during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic
More information about the disposal of prescription drugs, about Saturday’s Take Back Day or for complete results from past Take Back Day events may be found at www.DEATakeBack.com.