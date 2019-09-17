A motorist is the owner of a waterlogged SUV after it rolled down a boat ramp Tuesday and completely submerged in the water off Annisquam.
Police and firefighters were called to the landing by the Annisquam Yacht Club about a car in the water shortly after 2 p.m., according to fire Deputy Chief Tom LoGrande.
He said firefighters reported the driver was standing on the dock when they arrived.
Firefighters on scene said the driver had gotten out of the SUV, not realizing it was in reverse, and was knocked down by its door as it rolled down the ramp into the water. They said it was submerged.
The harbormaster and the Coast Guard were notified, but LoGrande said there was no evidence of fluid loss from the SUV into the water.
Tally's Towing had the SUV out of the water and on a flatbed by 3:30 p.m.
