Beth Swan's "Out at Sea" has been chosen as the official commemorative medal for Gloucester's 400th birthday in 2023.
The other finalists were Alexis Chipperini and Shannon Wilkins.
"Living in Gloucester is a special privilege," Swan wrote in a statement read by tri-chairperson of the Gloucester 400 steering Ruth Pino, as she was not able to attend the meeting Tuesday night.
"Depicting some facets of our multi-faceted and vibrant home," Swan wrote. "It is an honor."
In addition to having her artwork as the official medallion of the city's quadricentennial, Swan received $10,000.
"There are lots of passionate people in this room," Pino said. "This passion centers on one thing: Gloucester."
As a resident of the seaside community, Swan is grateful to live in an area with such a rich, working waterfront history, lively community of artisans, and extraordinary scenic beauty.
"One of our favorite activities is to visit Stage Fort Park to play on the playground, walk along the boulevard among the flowers, watch the cut bridge go up and down, and end up on Main Street for treats," Swan said.
Swan chose to depict the city of Gloucester as seen from the harbor, like a ship returning home. Mixing the city's historic, landmark buildings with a modern-day wind turbine, the artist looks back at the city's sturdy origins and ahead to a skyline that reflects progress and the future. A codfish swims beneath the waves in a reminder of the ocean's contribution to Gloucester's economy. The reverse is dominated by Gloucester's iconic 'Man at the Wheel' shown against a rising sun that symbolizes the hope and optimism of a new day.
"I look forward to handing it [the medallion] to my little boys to inspect and sharing it with families and friends," Swan wrote.
With an extensive background in numismatic and medallic art and a list of criteria for the contestants, Dr. Robert W. Hoge, Dr. Jesse Kraft, and Alexander Krapf made the final decision.
"We are building a foundation that is going to be dynamic," former Mayor Bruce Tobey said. This selected medal is part of that foundation, Tobey said, as the celebration is going to be by Gloucester and for Gloucester.
Past Commemorative Medal winners include George Manuel Aarons for the 350th anniversary medallion and Daniel Altshuler for the 375th.
Swan's medallion will be available for pre-order by the end of the month and the first minting will be available later this spring.
More information about the Gloucester Celebrations Corp. and the city's plans in celebrating 400 years can be found at http://www.gloucesterma400.com/
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@northofboston.com.
Choosing the winner
The winner of this year's contest to design Gloucester's 400th anniversary medal was determined by the following criteria:
- The theme/concept successfully honors something that is "uniquely Gloucester."
- Design element(s) that are most appropriate for high relief (not ultra-high relief).
- Overall quality and creativity in interpreting the subject matter for a medal.
- Appropriate use of symbolism.
- Clarity of idea and communication.
- Appropriate level of detail for the scale and material of the high-relief medal.
- Good design sense, composition, and balance of space.
- Effective incorporation of required text.
- The lettering "Gloucester," "400."
- The dates "1623 - 2023."
