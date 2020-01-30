Cape Ann will be a little bit sweeter this Valentine's Day.
The defunct Boston Smoke Shop at 184 Washington St. is being transformed into the locally owned Crystal Cottage Candies & More, which is scheduled to open mid-February.
"This is going to be a nice clean place where you can stop by to get something to eat before you go to the beach," co-owner Joanna Newman of Gloucester said from inside the storefront Thursday. "We will always have nice food at nice prices."
As one of the first retail buildings seen once drivers pull off Grant Circle, the candy store will be a one-stop shop to fill a customer's sweet tooth.
There'll be candy, chocolate-covered fruit, pastries, cakes, flowers, and the occasional lobster roll.
The shop also will offer free delivery service across the city of Gloucester.
"If you are at your desk and you want a lobster roll, we will bring it right over," Newman said.
Delivery to neighboring towns, however, will cost extra.
Bridal favors and catering will also be available.
"I think that the community will like this," landlord Ravi Kumar said. "It is something totally different than anything we have here in Gloucester."
Newman, who specializes in candy making, will be running operations with her brother, Chuck Newman.
"We will make it work," said Chuck, who went back to renovating the florist section of the store.
As the Newmans' work to renovate the interior, Joanna has already brightened the place up by installing a crystal chandelier in the center of the store ceiling, draped white curtains alongside the windows, and placed Valentine-themed decor in the windowsills.
"We are totally renovating the place," she said, explaining that the siblings have been working since they acquired the property lease Jan. 1.
As they work to transform the space from a smoke shop to a candy store, the Newmans are looking for a baker to round out their staff.
"I am looking for a nice baker who has a little bit of candy-making experience," Joanna Newman said.
While the candy store will not be open until renovations are completely finished, the owners are excited to bring their business to locals and tourists alike.
"It is coming soon," Joanna Newman said. "Let's hope Cape Ann likes us."
A temporary ban results in closure
The only thing that remains of the Boston Smoke Shop, the former tenants of the Washington Street address, is a sign and glass shelving.
"Some people thought we were going to be cooking pot," said Joanna Newman, explaining the comments of confused pedestrians who walked by the store.
"No, no, no," she confirmed.
When marijuana became legalized in the state of Massachusetts, the Chelsea-based Boston Smoke Shop grew exponentially. This included a store on Gloucester's Washington Street.
The smoke shop occupied the storefront on the busy street for about four years, offering the community a variety of glass, tobacco, vape, and lifestyle accessories.
The hype did not last long. In the fall of 2019, Gov. Charlie Baker declared a public health emergency that put a four-month ban on the sale of all vaping products.
"They decided to shut down the lower volume stores first, which included the Gloucester location," Kumar explained.
Boston Smoke Shop did not respond to a request for comment in time for publication.
The building lay vacant for some time until the Newman siblings set up shop to sell something for all ages.
"I am more happy that instead of that [the smoke shop], anyone can come to get candy or cake," said Kumar, explaining how the former tenants had a very niche age market. "There is not an age restriction on cake."
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@northofboston.com.
