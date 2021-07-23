Bacteria has put Gloucester's Good Harbor Creek, and the water off several beaches in Rockport and Manchester off limits to swimmers.
Closed to swimming because of high levels of enterococci bacteria are Old Garden Beach in Rockport, which could open Friday; Black, Tuck's Point and Black Cove beaches in Manchester, which are closed at least until Monday; and the Gloucester creek, where swimming is banned indefinitely.
Swimming in water with heavy amounts of enterococci bacteria can cause infections, bacteremia, and endocarditis, according to the Rockport Health Department.
Enterococci contamination is based on two factors. All state-required weekly tests must stay below 104 colony-forming enterococci units per 100 milliliters of water (CFU). In addition, the average of five straight tests must remain under 35 CFU.
Beaches unable to meet these two criteria are shut down temporarily by the state.
Creek contamination
Enterococci levels tend to rise quickly in a body of water when it takes on excessive runoff from heavy rainfall.
But Gloucester officials say the contamination at Good Harbor Creek at Good Harbor Beach on Thatcher Road can't be blamed totally on storm events.
The creek has been closed to swimming since June 10. Testing has shown no problems at the main beach at Good Harbor or at any of Gloucester's other public beaches.
The last five tests at the creek, taken between June 24 and July 20, average out to approximately 137 CFU. The latest test on July 20 found 197 CFU in the water.
A test on June 29 found 86 CFU in the creek's water. The state states this spike was not caused by a storm event.
The city's beaches are tested regularly by the state for enterococci from June through September. Good Harbor and its creek are tested on a weekly basis.
"Health Department staff are working with the (city) Department of Public Works and the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries to perform sampling and shoreline surveys looking for possible sources of pollution," said Max Schenk, assistant director at the Gloucester Health Department.
According to Gloucester Health Inspector Rachael Belisle-Toler, the city has moved its enterococci testing upstream in an effort to find the source of contamination.
The city has narrowed the search down to a possibly leaking sewer pipe near the intersection of Bass Avenue and Route 127. However, Belisle-Toler said more investigating needs to be done before that is officially named the source of contamination.
One open, other closed in Rockport
Meanwhile, swimmers may once again enjoy the waves at Front Beach in Rockport after state testing showed safe levels of bacteria, the town announced Thursday afternoon.
The Beach Street beach and Old Garden Beach have been closed to swimming since Tuesday morning due to high levels of enterococci. Since then, the town Board of Health and Biomarine Research Corporation of Gloucester have been testing the waters twice daily.
"Usually we test the water once a week, but when there's contamination we take two samples every day, one in the morning and one in the afternoon," explained Kelsey Schmink, administrative assistant for the town Board of Health. "Biomarine has their own people to do the tests, but with so many to do with both beaches being closed, (Health Agent Leslie Whelan) has been out doing some. She's out early around 6 or 7 for the morning tests."
The five tests taken at Front Beach between July 13 and July 21 showed an approximate average of 83 CFU, based on the latest information available on the state Board of Health's website.
Front Beach passed Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning's tests, and the state cleared the beach to open to swimming just hours later.
Old Garden Beach's current approximate five-test average, taken between July 16 and 21, is 128 CFU, but the test taken on Wednesday, July 21, shows promise, however, with an average of 20 CFU. Front Beach was showing less than 10 CFU that same day.
Old Garden Beach has only passed one test so far, on Thursday morning. Schmink said more samples would be taken at 4 p.m.
"We'll get the results in the morning and in the late afternoon hopefully it'll reopen," she continued.
According to the state Department of Public Health, these recent spikes in bacteria were caused by a "storm event."
Manchester beaches
On Thursday, the town of Manchester announced it has temporarily closed down Black, Tuck's Point and West Manchester/Black Cove beaches due to high enterococci counts.
As of Wednesday, the state reports the five-test averages for Black, Tuck's Point and West Manchester/Black Cove are 131, 74 and 243 CFU, respectively. As in Rockport, these spikes were attributed to a "storm event."
"All three of these beaches passed single-count bacteria tests that were taken on Wednesday and Thursday," notes a voice mail message left by Manchester Board of Health Administrative Assistant Ellen Lufkin on the department's answering machine. "However, all three beaches have a five-test average that exceeds the state's geomean allowable limit. ... Additional samples will be taken at all beaches on Monday and updates will be provided at the end of the day on Tuesday."
