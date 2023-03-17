Gloucester native Bill Powell never thought he would swim in the cold ocean water off Niles Beach in mid-March.
But then, the 59-year-old never thought he’d be given a new lease on life after his heart stopped beating.
At 8 a.m. Thursday, Powell and about a dozen others took a dive into the chilly waters of Gloucester’s Niles Beach. The effort, he said, is to draw attention to the importance of healthy living for everybody and also to prevent what almost happened to him — dying.
It all started two years ago, when Powell drove himself to the hospital after being wracked by terrible pains racing through his body.
“I had pneumonia that I couldn’t shake,” he said. “It wasn’t going away and it was getting worse and worse. (The doctors) couldn’t believe it.”
As he was being treated for symptoms related to pneumonia at Beth Israel Lahey Health Hospital in Burlington, Powell flat-lined and almost died.
“I was in really bad shape,” Powell said. “My lungs and kidneys were shutting down.
“As the doctors and nurses were preparing me, I flat-lined,” he said. “I went into full cardiac arrest.”
Doctors effectively shocked his heart to bring back its rhythmic beating.
“They did everything in their power to bring me back to life,” said Powell, adding that when he regained consciousness, the doctors were yelling his name, “Bill, Bill.”
“They said, ‘You left us’,” Powell said. “They said I flat-lined for five minutes and 43 seconds. I was dumfounded.”
Following that, Powell remained in the hospital for 21 days, recovering.
“If I hadn’t gone to the hospital, there’s no way I would have been brought back,” he said. “If I had been anywhere else, I’d be dead.”
Laurie Fleming, a longtime Gloucester friend of Powell’s, swims at Niles Beach almost every day. She joined Powell during his swim.
“He has made a big commitment,” she said. “Going through what he went through makes you want to do the hard thing. He’s grateful for life and he wants to show it.
“He’s really one of the most positive people I’ve ever met,” Fleming said.
Powell’s swim Thursday morning lasted about two minutes, long enough to get chilly. He and Fleming were joined by about 10 others who frequently swim at Niles Beach.
“It was awesome and everything was super,” he said. “It felt like a walk in the park.”
New lease on life
These days, Powell said, he feels “like a million bucks.” He is off the medications prescribed to treat his condition and spends two hours a day at Choice Fitness in Danvers working out like a mad man to get in shape and prepare for his “Polar Plunge” at Niles Beach — two years to the day he almost died. Plus, he has dropped about 50 pounds.
“I’ve done everything I can to live and not just exist anymore,” he said. “I don’t take any of this for granted.”
Another inspiration, Powell said, has been watching a number of his friends suffer a host of maladies, including cancer. Naturally, he does not want that to happen to him.
“It’s a wakeup call that everybody should have,” he said. “It was the worst thing to happen to me and it was probably the best thing that ever happened to me.”
As for the reason behind the cold ocean swim off Niles Beach, Powell said he wants to inspire others.
“It’s a symbolic gesture,” he said. “You do something good for somebody.”
According to www.seatemperature.info, the water temperature in Gloucester on Thursday morning was 39.7 degrees. Powell said people need to overcome their fears, including diving into sub-40 degree ocean water.
“I’m excited,” he said before the swim. “It’s OK. I can take it. It’s like taking baby aspirin. People should live their life. They shouldn’t let it slip through their fingers.”
Powell, who now lives in Danvers, grew up in East Gloucester. His father served in the U.S. Coast Guard. His mother’s maiden name was Muniz. While both of his parents are now gone, he still has relatives in Gloucester.
This is not the first time Powell has been featured in the Gloucester Daily Times. When he was 19, he and his friend Jim Montagnino were water skiing at Niles Beach when a photographer from the paper asked if they would agree to be photographed.
That photo adorned the front page of the next day’s edition of the Times — back in 1983.
