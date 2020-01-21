Members of the Cape Ann Symphony orchestra are busy this week performing at elementary schools across Cape Ann as part of their Cape Ann Symphony Youth Initiative.
Five musicians perform at each elementary school and Faith Christian School in Gloucester, Rockport Elementary, Waring and Glen Urquhart schools in Beverly, and Saltonstall School in Salem as part of the initiative.
Before the musicians visit the area schools, fourth- and fifth-graders received advance study materials and lessons prepared by the orchestra for their teachers about their visit so the students can “get a taste” of what an orchestra concert will be like.
The project leads up to a Friday, Jan. 31, concert when more than 800 fourth- and fifth-graders are expected to pour into two performances at the symphony’s home at Manchester Essex Regional High School in Manchester to hear a concert that will include excerpts from “Star Wars,” "The Star-Bangled Banner," and "Hoe-Down."
This year's concert will feature Gloucester resident Rob Bradshaw's multimedia orchestral piece "Katy and the Big Snow," based on the late Gloucester author Virginia Lee Burton's children's book. Award-winning actress Heidi Dallin, also of Gloucester, will narrate while Burton's book illustrations are projected above the orchestra as it plays.
The first concert will be at 9:30 a.m. and the second will be at 10:30 a.m.
The CAS has for many years reached out to young people; children ages 12 and under are admitted free with the regular subscription series to their concerts.
