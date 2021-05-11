BOSTON — The MBTA's oversight board is chaffing at plans to set new fines for people who skip paying fares and who cost the agency tens of millions of dollars a year.
On Monday, members of the agency's Fiscal Management and Control Board expressed concerns about plans for a new $50 fine for riders caught not paying their fares on buses, the commuter rail and subways.
A previous system, with fines ranging from $100 to $600, was repealed by a law signed by Gov. Charlie Baker earlier this year.
The MBTA loses $10 million to $20 million a year from fare evaders on the commuter rail. People skipping fares on subways and buses cost another $6 million a year.
T officials say those losses could rise substantially with plans to move to an electronic payment system and all-door boarding in about two years.
To discourage scofflaws, the MBTA plans a new system of fines and fare verification, with a small army of "inspectors" authorized to issue citations to riders caught without a ticket.
Andy Stuntz, the T's senior manager of fare policy analysis, told the fiscal control board the agency determined a $50 fine is an "effective deterrent." He said fines could lower losses due to fare evasion on buses and subways by $14 million to $22 million a year.
Lowering the fine further, he added, would tempt more people to skip fares and force the agency to hire a "much larger verification team," thus canceling the financial benefits of the switch.
A transportation bond bill, signed by Baker in January, decriminalized fare evasion but allowed the T to issue civil citations to violators.
Previously citations ranged from $100 to $600 and included non-renewal of drivers' licenses for failure to pay. The proposed new citations would be $50 for a first, second or third offense — and $100 for subsequent offenses. Inspectors would be allowed to issue warnings.
But several board members say the proposed sanctions are still too high.
Monica Tibbets-Nutt, one of five fiscal control board member, said $50 "is a lot to pay for a 'victimless crime'."
"A $50 fine for $2.40 fare — I just don't think that's reasonable," she said. "People can't afford that."
She said hefty fines would also do little to deter commuter rail fare evaders, who are among the largest group of free riders in the system.
"It's not the fine that's going to impact people on the commuter rail paying," she said. "It's going to be the embarrassment from checking their ticket and asking them 'why have you not paid the fare?'''
Board member Brian Lang also said the $50 per violation fine is too high. He suggested the board consider tying fines to its effort to create a "means-tested fare program" under which low-income riders would pay less.
"I think it's a safe assumption that the majority of folks who are evading fares in the city are doing that because they don't have much money," he said.
T officials pointed out that fare evaders currently aren't being cited by MBTA Transit Police because the oversight board hasn't set new fines.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com