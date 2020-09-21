ROCKPORT — Harbormasters Rosemary Lesch and Scott Story hope to start installing a new flotation system off the coast of T Wharf by spring 2021.
Funding for the project will need to be approved at Fall Town Meeting on Saturday, Sept. 26. The meeting will begin at 8 a.m. on the Rockport High School soccer field at 24 Jerden’s Lane. Attendees may sit 6 feet apart on the grass or participate while inside their car at the field’s neighboring parking lot.
According to the meeting’s warrant, the Department of Public Works is seeking $60,000 in Community Preservation Funds “for the creation, construction and installation of a new float system in and for the rehabilitation of the South Harbor,” located on the right side of T Wharf near the Harbormaster office.
Although the DPW will be receiving the money for the project, DPW Director Joe Parisi said his department is only helping to get the system in the water.
“The CPC is asking that the DPW assist the Harbormasters with the installation of the new floats as needed,” he explained.
The floats now employed by recreational boaters to dock have been in use over for 30 years, and they’re showing their age.
“Nothing has been done on the new system” yet due to lack of money, said Lesch in an email, “but (we) have been repairing and doctoring the old system to (keep it) from falling apart ... Annual maintenance is no longer enough.”
Earlier in the year, the Harbormasters believed $60,000 would be enough to cover all expenses. Now that the pandemic is in full swing, the CPC grant may not be enough.
“We may have to make some additional adjustments,” wrote Lesch, but work will still continue “as soon as possible based on the (CPC) timeline on funding.”
The rest of the South Harbor “rehabilitation” consists of routine maintenance to the float system, according to Lesch.
“(Hopefully) the new system lasts as long as the existing float system,” she said.
The floats aren’t the only new addition possibly coming to town shores.
Discussions on whether to install a new public fueling station on Granite Pier began last year. Unfortunately, “There’s no further update (on the project),” said Selectman Paul Murphy. “Since coronavirus hit things have slowed down.”
