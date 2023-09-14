The iconic 116-year-old bronze plaque on Tablet Rock at Gloucester’s Stage Fort Park commemorating the birth of the Massachusetts Bay Colony has been showing its age, with a green patina and dark streaks marring its façade.
While America’s oldest seaport commemorates its 400+ anniversary, which the 65-square-foot plaque commemorates, the tablet plaque is getting a makeover by the city. The work will preserve it for future generations and return it to how it looked when it was installed in 1907, work that had been proposed in recent years.
The Tablet Rock Memorial was designed by artist and summer resident Eric Pape (1870-1938), and at the time it was believed to be the largest tablet ever cast in the United States.
Last week, a crew from Daedalus of Watertown, which provides conservation, restoration and preservation services, started power-washing the tablet and performing other work. The small crew had set up scaffolding to reach the plaque located partway up the giant rock.
“The contractor is restoring the bronze work to clean up damage from salt spray and the elements and is cleaning the stone surrounding the plaque as well,” according to an email from Pam Tobey, the mayor’s director of communications and constituent services. Daedalus is also making minor repairs to the historic plaque.
The project cost is $29,000, and Tobey said the work should be completed by the end of this week.
“We are cleaning and stabilizing the stone that goes around the outside of the (tablet), the decorative stone elements,” said Joshua Craine, the principal and head of conservation for Daedalus. He said accumulated salts and corrosion are being removed from the surface of the bronze and Daedalus is repatinating the plaque and restoring it to the the way it looked when it was originally put up.
The green is active corrosion “and what you are seeing is the decay of the bronze,” Craine said. He said his crew is working from historic pictures of what the tablet looked like in 1907.
“It’s a great representation of the story that happened many, many years ago,” Craine said, “and it’s a nice marker and it’s obviously a major landmark, and it’s well made, it’s a nice plaque.”
Talk of restoring the tablet had been brought up in recent years with the work now being led by the city’s reconstituted Committee for the Arts, chaired by Karen Ristuben.
Verga said when he took office in 2022, he reinvigorated the membership of the Committee for the Arts. The city then hired an arts coordinator over the summer, he said, and Community Development Director David Fields has also been involved in the committee.
“And they talked about all these issues like the repair of Tablet Rock and they pointed out, so you have this granite frame that’s literally chipped into the big boulder and it’s being undermined because of the infiltration of water behind it so it was in danger of just crumbling,” Verga said. The bronze plaque was also in need of work, so the mayor put ARPA money toward a request for proposals. The city hired a conservator and went out to bid and selected Daedalus.
“It’s underway and I’m very excited about it,” Verga said.
On Wednesday, Verga said Stage Fort Park on Hough Avenue has seen its share of improvements in the past 20 months since he took office.
“It’s really become more of an attraction than it was,” he said. Through COVID Local Recovery Funding from the American Rescue Plan Act and other grants the city has had the means to get work done at the park.
“I think the 400th was a good motivator to do a lot of it,” he said.
Back in 2015, Roger Armstrong, who at the time owned State of the Art Gallery II on Pleasant Street and designed the city’s World War II Memorial at Kent Circle, had raised money through the Gloucester Fund with the aim of restoring Tablet Rock. He restored the Joan of Arc plaques and the memorial at the end of Pleasant Street and there have been other city plaques around the city that have been restored, said Barry Pett, president of the Gloucester Fund.
Pett the money raised is being used to restore other city plaques, as had been the intention of the fundraising.
Armstrong said he is happy the work is being done.
“All I’m interested in doing is beautifying all these bronze plaques around the city,” said Armstrong. “I hope that restoration comes out beautifully and everybody is happy with it.”
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.