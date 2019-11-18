Gloucester High drama students will bring the story of Sophie Scholl, a member of the White Rose Society in Nazi Germany, to the stage later this week.
"Antigone in Munich" chronicles Sophie's entry into adulthood and metamorphosis from bystander to witness to an activist inspired by Sophocles' Greek tragedy "Antigone," which asks “What do you do when the laws of man contradict the laws of God?”
Through Sophie, Claudia Haas' play focuses on the students of the White Rose Society, based at the University of Munich and their active opposition to the Nazi regime. Based on real people and real events, the play is an imagining of how Sophie became an activist
Performances by the Gloucester High School Theater Program are Thursday, Nov. 21, and Friday, Nov. 22, at 7 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 23, at 1 and 7 p.m.
Tickets are $5 for students, seniors and staff, and general admission is $10.
