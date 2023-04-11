The Gloucester Coalition for the Prevention of Domestic Abuse (GCPDA) invites the community to its annual Take Back the Night march, to be followed by a resource fair and art installation honoring the experiences and resilience of sexual abuse survivors.
The 2023 Take Back the Night march begins at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13, and ends at the Younity Drop-in Center, 6 Elm St., after moving through downtown.
Take Back the Night provides an opportunity for community members who have been impacted by sexual assault or harassment to raise awareness, and their voices, in solidarity.
This year, organizers say they want to pay special attention to youth physical and mental health. They pointed out that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s biannual National Youth Risk Behavior Survey reported that 18% of girls said they’d experienced sexual violence and 14% had been forced to have sex (Gloucester Daily Times, Feb. 24).
The Regional Prevention Director from the Gloucester Health Department, Chelsea Goldstein-Walsh, shared, “Helping young people understand the importance of consent and how to set appropriate boundaries is an essential piece of sexual assault prevention. Understanding this concept can empower young people to make decisions about their own bodies, respect others’ boundaries, and build healthy relationships.”
Coalition co-chair Amber Gaumnitz adds, “Domestic violence and sexual assault impacts all of us and it will take all of us working together to break cycles of violence and prevent harm. We need to create movements dedicated to healing and change. We encourage community members to get involved and join the Gloucester Coalition for Prevention of Domestic Abuse.”
The events will be held at Younity, a drop-in center offering free recreational, vocational, and therapeutic supports to youth ages 16 to 25.