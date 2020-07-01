ROCKPORT — A new virtual music series will be presented weekly by Rockport Music, starting on Thursday, July 2, with the Grammy Award-winning Parker Quartet.
"Concert Window" will feature performances from the Shalin Liu Performance Center stage, with a couple of special performances from artists in other locations.
Concerts are all at 7 p.m. and will be held on Fridays after the initial Thursday one. The schedule is as follows:
July 2: Parker Quartet.
July 10: Davóne Tines, bass-baritone, from his home.
July 17: George Li, piano.
July 24: Chee-Yun, violin, and Henry Kramer, piano.
July 31: Grisha Goryachev, guitar.
Aug. 7: Stephen Prutsman, piano, from his home.
Aug. 14: Rum Runners String Band.
Aug. 21: Mari Martin & the Lucky Boys.
Aug. 28: David Finckel, cello, and Wu Han, piano.
The series will be free to view, shared via Facebook, YouTube and rockportmusic.org.