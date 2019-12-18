When their 5-day-old son passed away unexpectedly, Emily and Tripp Nichols' world was shaken.
"Our world and the future we had envisioned for ourselves came crumbling down," Emily wrote as a part of her award-winning essay. "The pain, heartache, longing and anger were agonizing and playing on repeat day after day."
When a friend suggested the two consider adopting a dog, the couple began to ponder the idea.
"It'd be easy to think we'd be offended at the notion we bring home a pet instead of our son," Emily wrote. "I was secretly grateful the idea was out in the open."
After perusing different adoption centers, the Nichols came upon Gloucester's Cape Ann Animal Aid, roughly an hour away from their Swampscott home. And visiting the rescue, they discovered a black and white hound mix named Ingrid Anchovy.
It was love at first sight.
"We still hope to grow our family and give Ingrid a baby brother or sister one day," Emily Nichols wrote. "For now, we are grateful for this unplanned, unexpected family we find ourselves in."
As a part of the Petco Foundations' annual Holiday Wishes grant campaign, the Nichols' story and two others were awarded grant money for Cape Ann Animal Aid from which they adopted their furry friends.
The other award-winners were Northshore Recovery High School's Mary Devin and her story about school pooch Franklin O'Neill and the tale of Cristy, who did not want her last name used, and her adoption of canine friend Talisker.
On Saturday, Dec. 14, this grant money, totaling $12,000, was awarded to Cape Ann Animal Aid at Gloucester Crossing's Petco Store.
"I hope that it sustains Cape Ann Animal Aid to keep doing what they are doing," Emily Nichols said. "They provide critical service and I am so grateful for them."
When the total grant award amount was announced, Rebecca Baylies of Cape Ann Animal Aid said she felt joy.
"Lots of joy," Baylies repeated.
As a non-profit no-kill animal shelter for local dogs and cats, Cape Ann Animal Aid is "dedicated to facilitating appropriate placement of adoptable animals and enhancing the lives of all companion animals by promoting respect and well-being through education and outreach," according its official website, capeannanimalaid.org.
"It was wonderful that the Petco Foundation was able to honor the animal adopters and help other animals at the same time," Baylies said.
Baylies said the money will be used wherever is needed most at the shelter. "It will be put to use very quickly," she said, explaining that the dogs and cats cycle through the shelter rather quickly and there is always something new for which financial assistance will be needed.
Since 1999, the Petco Foundation has sought to inspire and empower communities to make a difference by focusing their time and efforts in adoption and medical care programs, spay and neuter services, pet cancer research, service and therapy animals, and other initiatives.
This year, the Foundation collaborated with Petco and BOBS from Skechers to award 105 Holiday Wishes grant recipients to support the year-round efforts of animal-welfare organizations. The grants totaled to $875,000.
"It was really nice to award some of the adopters who had heartwarming stories and see the impact that the shelter has had on the community," said Nathan Olney, the general manager of Petco at Gloucester Crossing.
Animal lovers have until this Friday, Dec. 20 to select their favorite Holiday Wishes story for the Petco Foundation's "People's Choice Award." Stories can be found at www.petcofoundation.org/holiday/wishes.
