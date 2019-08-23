If you happen to head down toward the end of Commercial Street these days, you’ll be greeted by a 10-by 20-foot painted sign hailing the building at 108-110 Commercial as the home of Cape Ann Processing Co.
But don’t expect to land a new dockside job, or to find any seafood being processed at the site. The hand-painted sign, which features a blue, white and gold color scheme and a lighthouse alongside its lettering, has been added to the building as part of an independent film production slated to film on the site next week.
The sign is expected to form part of the backdrop for an independent film by the California-based CODA Production LLC, said property owner Sam Parisi, a retired fisherman and longtime advocate for the fishing industry.
Parisi said his understanding is that the film — titled “CODA” as well — is about a fictional Gloucester fishing family in which all but one member is hearing impaired. The term CODA is used to refer to “children of deaf adults.”
The sign, painted intentionally to appear old and weather-beaten, covers much of the front of the building, which sits near the point of the city’s Fort neighborhood on Gloucester Harbor.
As to what happens when filming is done, Parisi said that’s up to “negotiation” between him and the film’s producers, who could clean the sign off or leave it in place depending on Parisi’s choice.
“I’m still thinking about it. I haven’t decided yet,” he said Friday, adding that he thinks the colorful sign is “pretty neat.”
Guster’s full cycle
When the alternative rock band Guster rolls in to headline Saturday’s Riverfest Seaside Music Festival at Stage Fort Park, it will serve as a bit of a circular milestone for the band and Gloucester alike.
It was nine years ago that the popular band, whose members met at Tufts University and remain based out of Boston, came to town to film a video for the song “Do You Love Me?” on its “Easy Wonderful” album. And Guster’s choice of site was some then-vacant art space at the old Birdseye building on Commercial Street, once seen as a hub of the city’s economy and the space where Clarence Birdseye invented the flash-freezing process used to hatch the frozen food industry.
The Birdseye building is now long gone, of course. The Beauport Hotel Gloucester, a centerpiece for today’s Gloucester tourism economy, now stands in its place.
But Donald St. Sauveur, general manager of radio WXRV/The River 92.5 — the station presenting Riverfest — noted that the site still has significance for Riverfest’s headlining band: Guster and other performers at the six-hour concert are staying at the hotel this weekend.
“I’d say that, (for Guster) that’s coming full cycle,” St. Sauveur said with a chuckle.
The free festival, poised for its first run in Gloucester after 17 years in Newburyport, is set to run from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday. It is expected to draw anywhere from 5,000 to 10,000 music lovers to Stage Fort. Other performers are Tall Heights, Mt. Joy and Noah Kahan.
The festival also features a number of vendors, including a beer garden. While parking is limited at Stage Fort — and costs $20 for nonresidents — satellite parking is available at $10 per vehicle at Gloucester High School, O’Maley Innovation Middle School and at Magnolia Woods, with a shuttle bus service ferrying concertgoers to and from Stage Fort.
Cinema ‘moving party’
The Cape Ann Community Cinema & Stage, poised to move out of the West End building it has called home on Main Street for the past 10 years, will go out with a party Saturday night, and a longtime cinema star will be on hand for the occasion.
Actress Liv Ullmann, a part-time Gloucester resident who has made a number of presentations at the cinema over the years, will be on hand to speak with visitors about her love for the Cape Ann Community facility, proprietor Rob Newton said. Ullman is best known for her roles in 10 of iconic director Ingmar Bergman’s films — including 1972’s “Cries and Whispers” and the 1978 film “Autumn Sonata,” which she showcased here last year.
Also, while the evening will not include a feature film, organist Peter Krasinski will play a live score to the 1917 two-reel film “Coney Island,” featuring a young Buster Keaton and Roscoe “Fatty” Arbuckle.
Light refreshments will be provided, courtesy of The Cave, Newton said.
A donation of $20 per person is suggested, with all proceeds going toward the cost of moving the cinema to a new space that’s still to be announced.
The cinema is moving because the building at 21 Main St. has been placed up for sale, Newton has said.
City film makeups
Speaking of the cinema, the city of Gloucester’s water-laden HarborWalk Summer Cinema Series will double up its offerings next week, with plans to showcase two films that were postponed due to inclement weather.
The film “The Never Ending Story” is now scheduled to play out on the portable big screen Monday might, while “Mary Poppins” will look to fly back into town Wednesday night. Both presentations are free and scheduled for dusk on the city’s waterfront I-4, C-2 property at 65 Rogers St.
“The Never Ending Story” is being sponsored by Sawyer Free Library, while the “Mary Poppins” showing is being presented by Cape Ann Savings Bank.
Several food and other vendors will be on hand at the showings, and attendees are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs, and family, Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken wrote in this week’s report to the City Council. The city is still trying to determine whether a third rained-out show — “Pirates of the Caribbean,” which was washed out this past Wednesday — can be rescheduled with Labor Day and the city’s Schooner Festival looming next weekend.
