A local musician has put together a song and video that speaks to life during the coronavirus pandemic.
Frank Gentile Jr. recorded "We Are All in this Together" and with the help of friend Michael Lindberg was able to get it and a video produced about two weeks ago. He then posted it to his Facebook page, where it has been shared more than 420 times.
"I wrote this song to heal. I wrote this song for everyone who was feeling down, anxious, depressed, isolated and just plain sad," he said in the Facebook post accompanying the music video. "I wrote this song for the healthcare workers, first responders and essential workers. God bless them all."
"I wrote this for anyone who is fighting this virus, or knows somebody fighting this virus. We pray for you. You got this!" he continued. "I wrote this for the people who lost their battle, and their families. You will be missed."
The music video can be found at https://bit.ly/2WepBJN
The song is also available on iTunes, Amazon Music, Google Play, Spotify, YouTube and all streaming platforms.
Nurses honored
Ten Gloucester residents are being honored in recognition National Nurses Week, May 6 -12, by their employer.
Registered nurses Amy Bartlett, Patricia Burnham, Bobbi-Jo S. Gately, Eileen Marino, Caterina A. Palazzolo, Michelle Redmond, Jennifer L. Sawyer, Tracy Sullivan, Michelle Trask, and Rachael E. Whitem, are being saluted for their professionalism, leadership and commitment to excellence in patient care.
They are among the 301 nurses, most of whom are board certified in hospice and palliative care, employed by the nonprofit Care Dimensions, the largest provider of hospice and palliative care services in Massachusetts.
“Every day, the skill and compassion of our hospice and palliative care nurses makes the difference for our patients and their families,” said Care Dimensions’ President and CEO Patricia Ahern, a 43-year nursing veteran, in a prepared statement. “During this response to COVID-19, our nurses have gone above and beyond to continue to provide care to patients in their homes, skilled nursing facilities, and hospitals. They have been on the front lines in the community, providing critical care and helping patients and families feel less alone and isolated. I’m immensely proud of their dedication and compassion.”
Care Dimensions, with offices in Danvers and Waltham, offers hospice and palliative care to residents of 95 communities, including on Cape Ann and the North Shore.
Ferrante to monitor Reopening Board
State Rep. Ann-Margaret Ferrante, D-Gloucester, was chosen by state Speaker of the House Robert A. DeLeo, D-Winthrop. to monitor the deliberations of Gov. Charlie Baker’s Reopening Advisory Board.
Baker appointed the 17-member advisory board April 28 to discuss the needs of the business community in order to open safely. The Reopening Advisory Board is led by Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Secretary of Housing and Economic Development Michael Kennealy and includes public health officials, leaders from the business community, and members of municipal government from across the Commonwealth.
The board will not be deciding when to re-open the economy, but it is charged with advising the administration on strategies to re-open the economy in phases, based on health and safety metrics.
Baker has asked the Reopening Advisory Board to report to him on May 18, but has made clear that public health data and guidance from health care experts will dictate the timeline of the re-opening process.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in three crises: health care, economic decline and unemployment, and food security,” said Ferrante, House’s Economic Development and Emerging Technologies Committee chair. “May 18th is coming quickly and I am impressed by this board’s commitment to getting the work done.”
People interested in submitting comments to the board may do so using the form at https://www.mass.gov/forms/submit-comments-to-the-reopening-advisory-board