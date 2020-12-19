Personnel at Addison Gilbert Hospital are receiving vaccinations against the novel coronavirus.
Among those getting a Pfizer-BioNTech shot Thursday, the first day the vaccinations were administered at the Gloucester hospital, was Jillian Lauranzano, MSN, RN.
“I am getting the COVID-19 vaccine to protect myself as a nurse to continue to work safely and to protect my family," said the nurse manager in Addison Gilbert’s Emergency Department.
"This vaccine brings me hope in returning to seeing the family and friends that I've had physical distance from," she said. "I cannot wait to bring back hugs and big family gatherings!”
The hospital's first allocation of 80 vaccines is going to emergency department clinicians and staff at Addison Gilbert over the next few days.
Beth Israel Lahey Health, which operates Beverly, Addison Gilbert and Lahey hospitals, is working to keep Addison Gilbert free of the coronavirus. Patients who are or suspected to be COVID-19-positive and need to be admitted to the hospital are transferred from Addison Gilbert to Beverly Hospital for admission.
Log item with legs
He may gallivant around the globe, but Josh Gates, host of “Expedition Unknown” and "Josh Gates Tonight" on the Discovery channel, still reads his hometown newspaper, including the police notes.
Gates, a Manchester High School graduate, Class of ‘95, says that his Cape Ann childhood was perfectly idyllic, a free-form experience that whetted his appetite for the adventure he courts on camera as an adult.
On Thursday, he tweeted "Looks like I made the local news again," with a photo focusing on a Gloucester police log item in Thursday's Times.
The item? "Wednesday, Dec. 16, 1:16 a.m.: An officer on Washington Street observed a man yelling at a manhole cover. The man told the officer he was upset at it because he tripped. He declined medical attention and agreed to quiet down as he continued to walk home."
Gates' tweet was liked 2,703 times, retweeted 89 times, and commented on 202 times by Friday evening.
Among the comments:
"I love the cop actually took a report!"
"Hopefully the manhole cover got a citation or something because that’s just rude."
"You Manchester by the Sea folk have always been a breed of your own. Lol."
And our favorite because it might be true: "If you don't yell at them, then they think they own the street and become potholes!!! "
Top woman of law
A Gloucester woman was honored for empowering underserved communities to access equal justice by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly.
Deborah Danger, managing member of DangerLaw LLC in Newton, was recently celebrated by colleagues and other leading attorneys at Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly’s virtual Top Women of Law event.
The annual event highlights the achievements of exceptional women attorneys, who are selected through a competitive nomination process.
“I joined the legal profession as a route to helping underserved people, such as the LGBTQIA+ community, and those who are aging without the support of family and friends,” said Danger. “It is incredibly rewarding to live out that dream every day.”
A special feature in Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly shares the roots of Danger’s journey from a nationally recognized real estate tax expert to an attorney.
When her same-sex life partner died of breast cancer in the 1990s, before gay marriage was legal in Massachusetts, Danger was grateful that the “medical team honored …[our] wishes and relationship, well aware that many other couples … weren’t as fortunate.”
Danger decided to champion others in the same situation, and saw the legal profession as the best way to do so. She opened DangerLaw, LLC in 2011, two years after becoming licensed in Massachusetts.
DangerLaw LLC focuses on family law, asset protection, estate planning, post-death administration, small business/entrepreneurship advising, and collaborative law.
Holidays by the Sea
Looking for a locally made item to gift for the holidays?
Visit the Holidays by the Sea Gift Shoppe at Maritime Gloucester to find gifts ranging from cards to mugs to coasters to puzzles to soap to pottery to stained glass to small paintings, all made by a group of local artists.
The shop at Maritime Gloucester, 23 Harbor Loop, will be open for shopping this Saturday and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Customers may pre-register for low capacity times, from 9 to 10:30 a.m., at maritimegloucester.com
This is the last weekend the shop will be open.