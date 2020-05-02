Gloucester Public Health Director Karin Carroll is encouraging residents to wear face coverings when walking, running or bicycling in an effort to reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection in the community.
On Friday, Gov. Charlie Baker announced a statewide requirement, effective Wednesday, that anyone in public unable to remain 6 feet away from others wear a face covering. This exempts those under the age of 2 or with certain health conditions identified by the state Department of Public Health.
"The governor is requiring that everyone wears a mask when unable to practice social distancing in public, and this is a step we'd like to see those running, bicycling and walking in Gloucester undertake as well," Carroll said in a prepared statement. "We all know that our beaches and sidewalks have been busy, especially on weekends and good weather days, and it's critical that people do what they can to prevent the spread of this virus."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises that COVID-19 is believed to be transmitted through respiratory droplets produced when someone with the virus talks, sneezes our coughs. Wearing a face covering helps prevent those who may have COVID-19 and are asymptomatic from passing the virus on to others, according to the CDC.
City officials additionally advise routine walkers, bicyclists and runners to consider changing their typical routes if they fall in areas known for high foot traffic in order to reduce the risk of COVID-19.
If you see someone without a mask in public protect yourself and be sure to maintain a safe distance from them, city officials said.
"We're asking everyone who goes running, bicycling or walking to take this additional precaution. This is one more step residents should take to do their part and prevent potentially spreading this deadly virus to others in our community," Carroll said. "However, we're also encouraging residents to remember we're all in this together."
Since April 15, the city has mandated that residents and employees wear a face covering when entering an essential business, such as a grocery store or pharmacy, as well as when picking up food at a restaurant for take-out or entering or exiting a residential or commercial building of greater than one unit.
Grant deadline extended
The Cape Ann Community Foundation (CACF) has extended the deadline for grant applications to June 30.
"My fellow board members and I encourage all Cape Ann area non-profits and municipalities with eligible projects to submit proposals for this funding cycle," said Ruth Pino, president of CACF's board of directors.
Edible applicants include religious, educational, scientific and cultural institutions; poverty relief agencies; and in general any organization that qualifies as a 501(c)(3) charity and is based in or providing services to the Cape Ann community. Local government and their subdivisions in the communities of Essex, Gloucester, Manchester and Rockport are also eligible to apply for CACF grants.
CACF will make grants ranging from $2,000 to $5,000 for projects that support the foundation's mission to improve the economy and overall quality of life for the residents of Cape Ann in the following areas:
Regional promotion: projects that support and enhance the quality of life for the Cape Ann region and the communities of Essex, Gloucester, Manchester and Rockport; and promote Cape Ann as a desirable place to live, work, recreate and vacation.
Economic development: projects that expand employment opportunities and enhance the economic vitality of Cape Ann, including but not limited to projects that facilities the start-up of new enterprises or the expansion of existing enterprises on Cape Ann.
Training and education: projects that support the training and education of the current and future Cape Ann workforce, including entrepreneurial trainman, to help Cape Ann residents succeed and thrive in the 21st century economy.
Anna Solomon to give book reading
Gloucester native Anna Solomon will read from her new third novel, "The Book of V.," at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 4, in Harvard Book Store's virtual event series.
The story is a retelling of the Bible's Book of Esther, with characters set in contemporary Brooklyn, New York; in the 1970s in Washington, D.C.; and in ancient Persia.
The free event can be accessed by going to harvard.com/event/virtual_event_anna_solomon. For more information, call 800-542-READ.
MASK-WEARING TIPS
Face coverings can be made out of household fabrics and materials, and should ideally have multiple layers. The cloth face coverings recommended are not surgical masks or N-95 respirators, which should be reserved for medical professionals and first responders.
Key elements to remember when wearing a face covering include:
It should fit snugly against the side of your face
It should be secured with ties or ear loops
It should have multiple layers of fabric
It should allow for breathing without restriction
Fabric face coverings should be cleaned after each use and should be machine washable and dryer safe
Always remove the mask directly into the laundry or trash and then immediately wash your hands
Be careful not to touch your eyes, nose, or mouth when removing your mask
Instructions for how to fashion a homemade face covering with no sewing required can be found here.
To watch a video of Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams making a no-sew face covering, click here.
Per the CDC, face coverings should not be placed on children under two years old, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.