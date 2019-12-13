Jim Hannon, a retired Gloucester firefighter, made sure to let the Times know this week that he and the rest of Gloucester Firefighters Local 762 wish to give a big thanks to residents and summertime visitors for their generosity in helping fill the boot.
Hannon said this year's muscular dystrophy drive on Stacy Boulevard was a big success and raised $13,031. "A record for us."
Without those charitable donations, he said, the firefighters would not be able to help many of the kids affected by the disease or the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
“Gloucester firefighters have taken part in the MDA’s Fill the Boot Campaign for decades, and we’re incredibly thankful for the support we’ve received from Mayor (Sefatia) Romeo Theken and the city on this initiative,” fire Chief Eric Smith said in a prepared statement. “The MDA is responsible for overseeing life-changing research efforts and providing much needed support to families struggling with MDA, and its always an honor to support their work.”
For her part, the mayor said "it was wonderful to see the city come together to donate towards muscular dystrophy research," and extended her congratulations to the Fire Department on another successful fundraising drive.
According to the Mayo Clinic, the most common type of muscular dystrophy presents itself in childhood and typically impacts boys, and is a group of diseases that cause a loss of muscle mass.
The Fill the Boot campaign is a tradition in which thousands of firefighters hit the streets and storefronts asking pedestrians, motorists, customers and other passersby to make a donation to the MDA. These donations help find research breakthroughs across diseases, care for kids and adults, and provide support for families.
MADD honors Tarr
A national organization dedicated to ending drunken and drugged driving recently named a Gloucester lawmaker one of its lawmakers of the year.
State Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, was one of 45 lawmakers nation-wide to receive a Legislator of the Year Award from Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD).
MADD National President Helen Witty, and a delegation representing MADD, presented Tarr with the award and thanked him for his continued work championing a bill that would spread the use of interlock devices for convicted drunk drivers.
Tarr’s bill would authorize the use of interlock devices for first-time offenders. Massachusetts requires interlock devices for all repeat OUI offenders but is the only state in the country that does not allow the use of interlocks for first offenders.
Tarr noted that federal research has shown that the use of auto interlocks reduce repeat drunken driving offenses by 67%.
Since the adoption of a driver interlock law in the state a dozen years ago, which requires a permanently connected device in the vehicle active 24 hours a day, more than 39,000 attempts to drive drunk were prevented, according to Tarr's office.
“Mothers Against Drunk Driving is acknowledged across the country for sustained and successful work advocating for sensible laws to reduce drunk and drugged driving and I am honored to receive this award from them,” Tarr said.
