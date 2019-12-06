Middle Street “elves” will be busy this week preparing for the annual Middle Street Walk next Saturday, Dec. 14, with activities from morning to afternoon in the heart of Gloucester. The day culminates in the lighting of the Lobster Trap Christmas Tree.
There will be some new attractions this year, including a Highland dance group and the Brewin Brass Band, both of which will perform at City Hall. Also new to the event are “The Last Minute Men” who will perform at Sawyer Free Library as well as the program “Wingmasters: Owls and other birds of prey.”
Many popular programs will return, such as the bell ringers at Trinity Church, the Docksiders at Cape Ann Museum, the Gloucester High School chorus at the Unitarian Universalist Church, and of course the Gingerbread House contest at City Hall.
Those wanting to take part in the Gingerbread House contest just need to show up with their creations at City Hall on Thursday between 8:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. or Friday between 8:30 a.m. and noon. The gingerbread houses have to be there before 10 a.m. Saturday when Barbara Catalini starts to judge them. Entry forms will be available for people to fill out on the tables that will be set up for the gingerbread houses.
More details about the free events during the Middle Street Walk are available online at middlestreetwalk.org.
Good deed done
When Helen Burgard returned to Seattle after visiting her mother Sharon Baker in Gloucester a few weeks ago, it was a less than smooth trip. But thanks to a Gloucester businessman, the next one will be smoother.
Burgard said sometime during her three- to four-day visit, she lost her purse, and with it her identification and passport. Going through security to fly home without ID was not pretty, she said.
“About a week later, the owner of Cape Ann Coffees, Rick Noonan, contacted me through Facebook,” she said. “After verifying a purse he found in his shop was mine, he paid to have it shipped across the country to me!”
“It was a really wonderful thing for him to do, especially at this of year,” she said, adding her wallet and passport were inside the purse. “I’m really grateful.”
PAARI attends DC summit
Members of the Gloucester-based Police Assisted Addiction and Recovery Initiative (PAARI) attended the third annual National Law Enforcement Summit in Washington, which included bipartisan panel discussions with legislative leaders and a keynote address by the U.S. surgeon general.
The three-day summit aimed to equip law enforcement and recovery leaders from across the country with concrete, practical solutions that they can use to prevent overdose deaths and provide lasting help to those with substance use disorders.
Thursday’s keynote address was by U.S. Surgeon General Vice Admiral Jerome M. Adams. Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey also spoke to a bipartisan legislative panel on federal policy and the opioid crisis. Other speakers included PAARI co-founder and Gloucester resident John Rosenthal and PAARI Executive Director Allie Hunter.
PAARI, a nonprofit founded alongside the Gloucester Police Department’s Angel Initiative in June 2015, provides technical assistance, coaching, grants, and other capacity-building resources to more than 500 police departments in 33 states.
Toy drive
As it does annually, Action Inc. is collecting toys and clothing for Project Uplift.
Project Uplift is a holiday pop-up store Dec. 14 through 18 for low-income families with children ages 16 or younger living with them full-time in Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester, Essex, or Ipswich. Families must apply to shop; applications can be found online at https://actioninc.org/projectuplift or at Action, 180 Main St. in Gloucester. Deadline to apply is Friday, Dec. 13.
Besides Action, Gloucester donation sites include Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce, 33 Commercial St.; City Hall, 9 Dale Ave.; BankGloucester, 160 Main St.; and Bass Rocks Golf Club, 34 Beach Road. A full list of donation sites around Cape Ann may be found on the Action website. Toys will be collected on Dec. 13.
Volunteers are needed to help collect the toys and at the store. Those interested may contact Action through the website.
More information about Project Uplift is available by contacting Megan Merlin at 978-282-1000 ext. 109 or mmerlin@actioninc.org.
